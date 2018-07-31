Daily Horoscope: 31 July 2018

They say that money is not the solution to all the problems in life. But it sure makes life easier to live. Our finances are a very important part of our lives and we would always like to know how they will fare every day.

Whether its business or share market investments, we may not take the right financial decisions all the time. But there is a way in which we can be warned about the upcoming danger looming on us. Just like every other aspect of our lives, our financial health too depends on the position of certain planets in our zodiac house. Your daily horoscope will give you information based on your stars and guide you in the right direction. Here is your Daily Horoscope for July 31st 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

There may be difference of opinions between your partner and you today. Not keeping a watch on your words may further worsen the situation. You may acquire some monetary gains by using your artistic talents in the right manner. On the work front, your hard work is going to pay off. You will receive complete support of your parents during the tough situations of your life. Taking part in social events will be quite exciting for you but may compel you to spend excessively to the point where you may have to face financial problems later on. You may make new friends today due to your attractive and charming personality.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Receiving the praises from your seniors at work will help increase your enthusiasm and self confidence. There may also be a salary rise or a promotion in stores for the deserving candidates. You will be filled with positivity and enthusiasm today, which will help you achieve success. However, caution is advised with regards to your finances. It is a good day to buy assets whose value will appreciate in the future. Spending some quality time with friends will help you overcome boredom. In fact, their support will also enable you to finish an important assignment. You may encounter some problems in your married life. It is better you keep yourself calm under such situations.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are advised to bring about some changes in your personality in order to improve the quality of your life. However, it will be easier for you to gain wealth today as you may recover some old debts. Your life partner is predicted to do something special today. You will also spend some romantic time together. You may feel that you have lost your creativity, making it difficult for you to take decisions. A word of caution while driving a vehicle today as accidents is foreseen.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

You will have to take the help of a special friend in order to solve family problems. Your financial condition is predicted to improve as the day passes. You may also make some important purchases with your family. Romantic thoughts will occupy your mind. Spending some quality time with your life partner too is foreseen. There may be reminiscence of some old memories in your marital life. You will finally be relieved of an old health issue which might compel you to finish some impending task. Timely help from you may help avert a major crisis from some one’s life today.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

It is a good day to resolve matters relating to your marital life today. You are advised to refrain from spending a lot of money just to influence others as it might put in some deep financial trouble. Spending time with your friends will help drive away boredom. Their support may also help you complete an important task. A favourable day for students is foreseen as they will achieve success in examinations. You may spend considerable amount of money on entertainment and travels but this may just imbalance your budget. Your health will be good.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Neglecting your health issues may put you in deep trouble today. It is important to take adequate rest in order to keep up your energy levels or else physical fatigue may give rise to mental fatigue as well. It may not be a great day for your marital life. You are advised to keep rude behaviour under control in front of your spouse. Hard work is foreseen at your work place. However, matters relating to the court will be successful. It is important to stay aware of your hidden enemies as they will till to sabotage your image by spreading false rumours.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

It is the right time to forget all your worries and insecurities and move ahead in life. You may not be on the same page as your family members with regards to some decisions but it may be wise to not go against their wishes as well. An average day for your finances is foreseen. You need to keep a check on you necessities while out shopping in order to avoid unnecessary expenses. Do not neglect small heath issues as it may lead to bigger problems. A tiff with younger brother is foreseen.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

You may want to spend money on travelling and entertainment but that may put a strain on your finances as it is not predicted to be a good day for money related issues. Investments will prove to be a good source of future income. Excess work load may put a physical and mental strain and may lead to illnesses. It great day for romance is foreseen as you may visit your favourite place with your partner. Things will finally be resolved with your life partner if you have been experiencing trouble in your marital life lately. It will be a good day at your work front but you may get assigned a boring task, much to your dislike.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

New sources of income will lead to improvement in your finances. Making exercise a part of your daily life will help you stay healthy. Being too emotional may spoil your day. Sudden travels will be stressful and hectic. You may want to focus on improving your appearance today. There may be arguments due to misunderstanding arising in your love life today. Your warm and charming personality will help you win over people at your work place. Travels related to your business may prove to be quite successful in terms of making contacts as well as monetary gains.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Happiness will prevail in your marital life. Your partner’s behaviour may make you feel special today. There will be peace in your love life as well. Taking adequate breaks from your work will keep you healthy and may improve your energy levels as well. You are advised not to trust anyone blindly especially with regards to your finances. A tiff with your father is foreseen. It is advised to keep your point in front of them, in a non-aggressive way. A good day for your finances is foreseen. Making a schedule for the day beforehand with help you utilize the day to the maximum.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Some of you may have to embark on a long journey today. While it may be quite hectic, it will turn out to be very beneficial. Difficult finances may stall an important project midway. There may be problems in your marital life as well. You are advised to keep a check on your works n order to avoid arguments. Family tiffs should be taken seriously. Your father’s health may be the cause of your concern. However, all the thoughtful decisions that you take today will turn out to be in your favour. A lot of opportunities are in stores for people in the business field. You are advised to take special care of your diet in order to remain healthy.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

It is predicted to be a good day at your work place. Your ability to work hard may come as a surprise to those who always underestimate you. You may also have to travel far from your home, which may result in restlessness. You are advised to refrain from suing words which may end up hurting your partner’s sentiments. New sources of income will help strengthen your finances. Investment decisions should be taken carefully to avoid losses in the future.