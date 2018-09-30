Daily Horoscope: 30 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You will notice a certain change in your life partner's behaviour today which will help bring about positive changes in your marital life. It is important for you to put a stop to your starry attitude or else you may end up losing your loved ones. Your enemies at your work place may secretly appreciate your hard work. A stressful day at work will drain you off all your energies. It will be an average day for you in terms of your finances.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Arguments with your siblings may give rise to some problems in your personal life today. However, your life partner will surprise you with a gift and express their love for you. Misunderstandings with your colleague at your work place may arise. You are advised to be patient and use your intelligence to get out of the situation. Your efforts to improve your financial health will achieve positive results. Spending some quality time with your friends may help you relax and unwind. Your health will be good.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June You will have to stay away from any kind of haste as injuries are foreseen for you today. Your life partner may want to spend more times with you today. You may also visit your favourite place together and relive some old romantic memories. It will be a good day for your finances but you may have to stay within your budget. It is advised you keep away from criticising your colleagues at your work place and instead concentrate on your work.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July It is predicted to be an auspicious day for your zodiac sign today. You will be in a pleasant state of mind and also will feel mental happiness. A day full of financial gains is predicted. Your marital life will take an interesting turn and there will be an increase in your feelings for each other as well. The appreciation you receive from your boss will help increase your self confidence. Friends and relatives will extend a helping hand. It is advised to plan your day ahead in order to be organised and efficient.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August Not receiving the required support from your life partner may make you a bit disappointed today. However, people in the business field will come across some opportunities to earn wealth. You will be assigned a project at your work place, which has been on your wish list for quite some time. Bringing about some changes in your behaviour will help resolve a lot of issues that you may have been facing for quite some time in your personal life. MOST READ: How To Detox Your Facial Skin With Sea Salt

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September A close one may stab your back today. It is important for you not to trust anyone blindly. Your life partner may be a bit rude with your today. You are advised to spend more time together to rekindle your old loving relationship. Increasing family responsibilities may be the reason for your mental worries. Not being sensitive towards your family's needs may create tensions in the family. Taking part in social events in the evening will help you feel better about yourself. However, a good day is predicted for your finances as gains are foreseen.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October It may be a worrisome day for your work life today. An impending project may become the reason of your senior's back lash towards you. However, your family life will be good. Receiving the complete support of your family members will keep you mentally happy. Your finances will be good as steady income is foreseen but rise in expenses may imbalance your budget. It is important for you to save for a rainy day. A romantic day is foreseen for couples in love. Your partner may also surprise you with a special gift. It will be a favourable day for students.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November Too much mental stress may spoil your day today. You may be surrounded with a lot of worries. You are advised to spend your free time doing something that will keep you occupied and bring you inner happiness. Peace will prevail in your family life. Children may make you feel proud of their achievements. Words spoken in jest should not be taken seriously as it may result in a tiff with your best friend. People in the real estate business will come across a huge financial gain today.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December Your positivity will help you stay ahead of your competitors today. An old friend of yours may try to contact you and make this day rather memorable. You may spend time together and relive some old memories. The love and support you receive from your family members will increase your self confidence and fill you up with renewed energy. You are advised to indulge in some exercise in order to keep yourself healthy. A huge financial gain is foreseen for you today. This will help you pay off some important pending bills.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January Long standing arguments with your life partner may weaken the relationship that you both share. However, it is never too late. You can always get back your loving relationship with some efforts. You just need to think hard. However, it will be a good day for your work life as you will achieve success in your endeavours. Your children may give you something to worry about today, which will most probably be related to their health. Exercising regularly and going on morning walks will help you stay fit and active. MOST READ: Health Benefits Of Applying Vibhuti

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February You are advised not to turn down anyone who comes to you asking for help as your support may prove to be life saving for them. There will be an increase in your respect and recognition in the society today. You may get to spend some quality time with your family. It is important for you to keep a balance between your income and expenses in order to stay away from financial problems. You may come across many new opportunities of investment. Taking the right decision will result in good returns.