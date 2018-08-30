Daily Horoscope: 30 August 2018

The position of the planets is constantly changing. Want to know how their position will affect your life? Find out in our daily horoscope for August 30th 2018 below.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You are advised to be extremely careful with your finances today. There is a huge financial gain in stores but your expenses may increase as well. Work wise, it will be a positive day. You may bag good gains. You will also come across many opportunities to earn wealth which can culminate into good returns for you if you use them in the right way. However, some trouble from some family member is foreseen. You may have to exercise precaution in your love life. Being too possessive towards your may stifle the relationship. It is important not to overburden yourself with too much work or else it will just result in physical and mental stress.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Staying away from arguments and issues will help you keep yourself stress free. It may be a special day for your love life as you may fall in love with your partner all over again. Your marital life will be peaceful as your life partner will forget all past issues and get back with your again. You may get a lot of time to relax so try to make good use of the time by catching up with some quality sleep. Spending excess money on entertainment and travels is foreseen. But try to keep things within budget itself. Sudden business travel is on the cards.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Your habit of criticising people around you may put in trouble today. Try not to meddle in other’s affairs and concentrate on finishing your tasks today. It may not be a great day for your finances as increase in expenses may invite some monetary trouble. You may also spend your money on negative causes which may increase your financial woes. Though there may be difference of opinions between your family members and you, it is better not to go against their wishes. It is the right time to reflect upon your past mistakes and work towards solving your problem rather than wasting time in brooding.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

It will be a good day for your finances. Old investments will mature and give you good returns. You will feel high on energy today. Office work may leave your life partner quite occupied and they may not have enough time to spend with you. You may feel that they are a bit pre occupied with their work. It is important to keep a check on your emotions in order to enjoy the finer things in life. Meddling in other people’s affairs may make things difficult for you. Practising meditation and Yoga will help improve your physical as well as mental well being.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

It will be quite a romantic day for your marital life today. Your life partner will be in a good mood. You may spend some memorable time with them as well. Finances will be good too. New sources of income will help improve your monetary status. You will feel on top of the world today as everything will culminate according to your plans. Things at your work place are looking. Working hard with honesty and dedication will indeed bear sweet fruit.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

It may not be a good day for your work life. Gossiping at your work place may put you in trouble. This habit of yours may also put you in a bad light in front of your seniors. It is better to concentrate on your tasks instead. Your friends may help introduce you to certain influential people and these contacts may be extremely beneficial to you in the future. A mixed day for your finances is foreseen. A small tiff with your life partner is foreseen which may bring sourness in your relationship. However, it is predicted to be an auspicious day for travels.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Difference of opinions may lead to issues between your life partner and you. A long forgotten issue of the past may arise which may lead to conflicts between your friend and you. It is advised you be the wiser and maintain a peaceful stance. An average day for your finances is foreseen. Spending excessively on entertainment and luxuries may put a strain on your finances. There may be tiffs among family members today. Students may face a lot of hurdles on their way of education. Long travel for business purposes is foreseen. Ill health of your brother or sister is predicted.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

There may be a lot of problems in your marital life. You are advised to give priority in solving these problems before it’s too late. Involving the elders in the family may provide necessary respite. Their intervention may just solve your problem and get your married life back on track. You will be filled with enthusiasm and energy today. You may also work on completing most of your impending tasks. There may be some changes in your work place today, but these changes will prove to be positive for you. Seniors at your work place may appreciate all your efforts. Haste in your financial transactions should be avoided. Receiving the complete support of your parents will make you happy. Good news in the evening will further elevate your happiness.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

You are advised to strictly stick to your budget if you want stay away from financial woes. Also your expenses need to be controlled. It is predicted to be a good day for your love life as you may spend some quality time with your partner. You will also visit your favourite place together for a romantic date. Today will be a day where you will finally see some excitement in your married life if you have been experiencing a dull period off late. An auspicious day for students is foreseen. Exercising regularly will help keep you in good shape.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Family problems may be a big reason for your mental stress today. Your mind will be occupied with quite a few things that may make you irritable. You are advised to keep a check on your anger issues as you may unknowingly hurt your loved ones. A good day for your finances is foreseen. Recovering some bad debts may put you at ease regarding your finances. Matters relating to land and property will also be quite beneficial to you. Visiting an interesting place with your life partner may help you feel mentally happy. This will also improve your connection with your partner. You may spend majority of your time today in shaping your personality and honing your skills.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

A day full of difficulties with regard to your finances is foreseen. Received wealth may not be as expected. You will have to take special care of your health as well. It will be a good day for your marital life. A huge gain relating to land and property is foreseen. Business will be profitable for those in the business field. Good news from the way of your children is foreseen. They may achieve success in examinations. Your habit of dominating over others may put a strain of your relationships. There may be unexpected last minute changes in your schedule today.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

You are advised to keep a check on your health as well in spite of a busy schedule. You need to understand that a weak heart results in a weak mind as well. Your father may be upset with you regarding something. It is important to keep a cool mind and put your point across in a soft manner. A good day for your finances is foreseen. Received wealth will be according to expectations. Investments in the share market will be fruitful. However, people in the business field may need to exercise precaution. Do not trust anyone blindly with your finances. Spending some quality time with close friends and relatives may help you relax and unwind.