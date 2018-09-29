Daily Horoscope: 29 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You may not be able to give enough time to your family members today due to your hectic work schedule. It is important to keep a balance between work and home or else issues may crop up with your loved ones. It is a good day for your finances as you may not face any financial problems. In fact, you will find it easier to procure money to invest in a new and lucrative financial deal. A special appreciation received from your life partner will indeed brighten up your day.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May The pressure from your bosses at your work place may be the cause of your mental worries today. Problems with your finances too may be worrying. A financial gain coming your way may be stalled for some time. You may get the support of your loved one in order to sail through the difficulties. Your marital life will be good. Receiving the support of your life partner in difficult situations will give you the strength to go on. Work-related travels will be successful. Try to work towards keeping yourself healthy.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Not keeping a check on your anger issues may even cost you your job. It is also advised to watch your words while speaking. Long-standing arguments with your life partner may give rise to mental worries. An average day for your finances is predicted. You are advised to be careful while carrying out banking transactions. Timely help from your best friend may help you complete an impending task. Neglecting your health may be quite harmful for you as even a small issue might turn out to be something big.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July Financial losses are foreseen for you today. Old creditors may also cause you trouble. However, you will have enough time to take care of your health so try to use your time cautiously. A member of your family may be the reason of your tiffs between your life partner and you. It will be an auspicious day at your work front. You will receive the complete support of your seniors as well. The efforts that you were putting in from quite some time will finally yield results.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August You are advised to be cautious with money matters today. It is important for you to keep away from shady financial schemes in invest in trustworthy scripts. Putting in all your efforts at your workplace will surely reward you with success. There will be peace and happiness at home and you will also receive the support of elders in your family. However, your life partner's careless attitude towards you may upset you. Keeping your communication channels open will help resolve your differences. Your health will be good.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September You are advised not to waste your time thinking about the past. This will only affect your health negatively. It is important for you to forget everything and start afresh. Life partner's rude and careless behaviour may create a rift in your relationship. You may have to keep your emotions aside and think practically for a while. Your health will be good in spite of having a busy schedule. You may get some time to spend with yourself as well. A very romantic day is foreseen in your love life. However, you need to take care of your expenses.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October Try to stay away from unnecessarily obsessing about things. You are advised to be strong and keep patience. This is the only way to move forward in life. Not giving enough time to your family may make them feel neglected. You will have to face some disappointment in your work life today as your seniors may not be too happy with your work. You will be inclined towards religious activities and may even visit a religious place. However, good news in the evening will elevate your happiness.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November Your negative thinking will prove to be the biggest hurdle on your path to success today. Therefore, it is important to change your thinking. You may have to stay away from your life partner due to excess work pressure and the separation pangs may hurt you. You will also be lost in their thoughts the entire day. It will be a positive day for your work today. There will be a change in your line of thoughts and you will be successful in getting things to work your way. Not keeping a check on your work may put you in trouble with your love partner today.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December Your marital life will be cordial. Your life partner will be quite vocal regarding their thoughts about you, which will make you happy. You will also be high on energy and will be successful in finishing off all your tasks. Do not neglect your health issues. Receiving the blessings of a learned person will fill you up with positivity.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January A tiff with your life partner may worry you today. Trying to salvage the situation by lying will only worsen the situation so try to be honest at all times. A few jealous colleagues at your work place may try to create hurdles on your path today. You are required to be extremely careful of them. Your health should be your first priority for today. It is important to take a break from work and relax yourself. However, it is not a good day for your finances.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February You are advised to be very careful at your workplace and keep away from arguments and issues. Try to give more attention to your family and make them feel special. Your marital life will be filled with happiness. You will also receive complete support from each other. However, there may be difference of opinions between your siblings. It is better to exercise patience while resolving such issues. Sudden gains of wealth are foreseen. Receiving the blessings of your parents will make you mentally happy. It is predicted to be a good day for your health.