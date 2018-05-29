Daily Horoscope: 29 May 2018

Astrology has been around since ages as a medium to know about our future. Its prediction is accurate if you know your moon sign which is based on your exact date and place of birth. Although astrology may not find relevance in modern times, it is slowly finding new grounds.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 29th, 2018. Take a look.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Spending excessively just for the sake of impressing someone will only put you in trouble. Your children’s adamant nature will be the reason of your worries. It is better to handle these issues with love. You may have to stay away from your home due to your work and the separation pangs may trouble you. You are advised not to trust anyone blindly. People you consider very close to you may actually be the ones to back-stab you. Do not neglect your health. Take special care of your diet and avoid eating out. Your marital life will be good.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You will have to bring about changes in your lifestyle that will change the way you look. There may be some issues in your love life due to a misunderstanding among the both of you. It would be advised that you be the better person and try to solve the problem as soon as possible. Failing health of a family member may be the reason of your mental worries. A long medical bill may upset your budget too. There will be reminiscences of old times you spend with your life partner and you, which will miraculously help dissolve all troubles between you both and bring you closer to each other.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You may have to overcome some obstacles on the way, but it will overall be a day of opportunities for you. Changing your attitude will bring peace and happiness in your marital life, as your aggressive nature is the root cause of all the clashes between your partner and you. It will be a good day for your work, as you will achieve success in all your endeavours. New sources of income will improve your finances today.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

You will finally be relieved of an old illness and it will enable you to get back to your work. Persevering through all the difficulties strewn on your path will help you emerge victorious in the end. Increase in expenses may have a negative effect on your finances. Therefore, you are advised not to spend excessively and invest wisely for good future returns. A short travel done for business purpose will be successful as well as profitable. You will receive the complete support from your friends and life partner, which will provide you some mental relief.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

You are advised to keep away from all kinds of arguments today. Keep away from others' issues as well. You will finally bag your dream project at work, something that was on your wish list from a long time. So, go ahead, grab this opportunity to outshine the others and give it your best. Hard work will bring in good financial returns for you. This will also help you get relief from a financial issue troubling you from a long time. Your marital life will be good. There will be an increase in love and understanding among you and your partner as well.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

There may be a possibility of some important task getting stuck halfway and become the reason of your irritability. You are highly advised to stay away from arguments of any kind or they may lead to financial losses for you. Matters relating to the court will turn out to be in your favour. In fact, it is a good day to consult with your lawyer regarding a legal matter. There may be some aggressiveness showcased in your behaviour today, which may negatively affect your marital life. It is advised you stay calm under such circumstances.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

It is predicted to be quite a fruitful day for you. A huge monetary gain will help improve your finances. You will be filled with energy today and will be able to take important decisions rather thoughtfully, which will turn everything in your favour. However, there may be some arguments at your home. Difference of opinions will lead to issues between you and the elders of your family. Your busy schedule may make it impossible for you to have your meals on time. You are advised to avoid this, as it will turn out to be the root cause of your health issues today. There may be opportunities galore for people in the business field.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

Praises received from seniors at work will boost your confidence level. It will also make you more recognised at your work place. A promotion or a financial gain is in store for the deserving candidates. You are advised to stay away from gossip and controversies. Taking too much work pressure may affect your health negatively. It will be a mixed day for your finances today. Your income will be good, but increase in expenses will be the reason for your concerns. Your love partner may not understand you well today, which will lead to misunderstandings among you. Arguments with your life partner should not be taken in jest. But things will eventually be sorted at the end of the day.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

It is going to be a mixed day for this zodiac sign today. It is not a good day for making fresh investment, though. Therefore, you are advised to postpone making investments to a later more auspicious date. Spending some quality time with your children will bring you mental peace. Your life partner may be upset with you regarding an issue today. Try to think from your mind and keep yourself calm under such situations. You may experience lower energy levels than usual. Taking some time off to relax and eating right will help you bounce back.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Your marital life will be good and peaceful. Your efforts to make your married life better and fulfilling will be victorious too. You will receive the blessings of your parents, which will help you succeed in your endeavours. However, there may be difficulties in your finances. Received monetary gains may not be up to expectations. Shortage of funds may put a stop to an important project. Your health issues may increase, demanding your attention. You are advised to be very cautious in your work. Do not let laziness take over you and keep your complete focus on your work. Your children will need your attention today.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

You are predicted to receive income from many sources today. You may also buy a present for your life partner. Help from your close friend will enable you to solve an issue among your family members. Your seniors at work will keep high expectations from you. Make sure you don’t let them down and give your best in anything you do. Peace will prevail in your married life and you may also spend some good time with your partner. You are advised to give more time to your children and help them towards achieving their goal.