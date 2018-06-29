Daily Horoscope: 29 June 2018

Friday is considered too be a very auspicious day in many religions. Our elders advice us to start any new venture on this day as it ensures the blessings of the almighty. Want to know how this Friday will fare for you? Read on to know more.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for June 29th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

A good for your finances is foreseen. You may spend excess money on your trying out exciting new cuisines. Spending time with your children is advised. Your marital life will be good. At work, you will complete all important assignments today. A hidden enemy will try to harm you by spreading false rumours about you. Try not to flue their speculations by being at your best behaviour in front of others. It is better to stay away from controversies les you attract negativity for yourself. A possibility of visiting a religious place or a distant relative is foreseen.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Received wealth may not be as expected today which may upset you. Your marital life will be good. You will enjoy some joyous moments with your children today. A tiff with a friend is foreseen. It is better you keep a check on your words in order to avoid regretting later. You are advised to take an off from work to relax and rejuvenate yourself. This much needed break will rejuvenate you from the outside as well, improving your appearance. A misunderstanding may lead to arguments in your love life today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

It may be a day full of ups and downs for you. Your habit to eating the wrong things will have adverse effect on your health. The negativity in your mind may also contribute to your failing physical health. It is advised you get rid of the negativity before it’s too late. Your life partner may be upset with your regarding your spendthrift nature. A lot of obstacles will be experiences on your ways of earning an income, which may put your finances in trouble. Troubles in your family may have an effect on your work as well. You may experience some mental unrest throughout the day.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Your adamant nature should be controlled les your closed ones may move away from you. Do not behave rudely with your life partner as you may easily hurt their sentiments. It is a good day for investments. However, you may face some problems at work. Taking a walk in the green fresh air will do a whole lot of good to your health. You may take the help of a close friend in order to solve your family issues today.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

It is a good day from business personnel today. Travels related to your business will prove to be successful. All your efforts and hard work in office will be successful and you will be rewarded for it in the form of a promotion and a pay rise. However, you are advised to stay away from talking on controversial issues with your life partner in case you may ignite an argument. Not keeping a check on your speech may hurt their sentiments. It is not a good day for travels.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Physical fatigue may give way to mental stress. Therefore it is important that you keep yourself calm. Work related travel is foreseen for you today. You may finally get relieved of a huge problem that you may be facing from a long time, giving you a huge sigh of relief. Sudden monetary gains will help you settle impending bills and loans. Gains in business too are foreseen. You may need to use your tact and intelligence to solve issues at work. Your life partner may be the reason of your huge financial gain today.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You will receive the complete support of your family and also strengthen ties with them. Your colleagues and seniors at work will appreciate your efforts at work. You will also have good relations with them. Too much work stress may affect your health negatively. Your life partner may be upset with you due to your habit of overworking or bringing your work home. Your finances will be good. You are predicted to buy an expensive item today. Business related travel is on the cards for you today.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

The foundation of a good life is good health. Therefore it is time to stop neglecting your health and focus on your well being. It is predicted to be a day full of gains. You may recover a bad debt. A huge gain may strengthen your finances. You need to understand the responsibilities you have towards your life partner. Neglecting these may put your relationship at risk. Your children may demand more time from you. You are advised not to place your trust on anyone today as someone close to you may backstab you.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

You are advised to stay away from jealous people as they may create hurdles in your path. It the best time to solve differences in your family to ensure peace. You need to act quickly to finish off important impending tasks today or else it might just be too late. Health issues may mentally trouble you so do not neglect them. Do not spend excessively on influencing others as it may put a strain on your finances.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

It is predicted to be a good day for your finances as you may recover some lost money. Your life partner may not be in the best of moods. Try to stay calm and understand their problems. At work, your seniors may have high expectations from you and working hard is the only way you can live up to those. A memorable evening with friends is foreseen. Health wise, it is important you keep a close eye on your weight today.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Health of a family member may be the reason of your worries today. Not concentrating on your work may put you in trouble. So it is advised you keep your domestic problems at home and give your best at work. A good day for your marital life is foreseen. You may also spend some good time with each other. It will be a good day for your finances. Matters relating to the court will be in your favour. An auspicious day for travels is predicted. Your health will be good.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

It is predicted to be an excellent day for your finances today. You may make some important purchases too. However, precaution is advised in your married life. Not keeping calm may give way to arguments between you, which can have the tendency to be blown out of proportion. Today may be full of travels, entertainment and socialising. It is also a good day to pursue your interests. If you want changes in your surroundings, you need to start with yourself first. Your children’s stubborn nature may cause mental worries for you today.