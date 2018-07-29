Daily Horoscope: 29 July 2018

They say that belief is the most important thing in the world. Only praying to the God almighty will not suffice. There needs to be belief and conviction in your prayers.

There are two types of belief- In oneself and on the almighty. Both are useless without each other. If you only have belief in yourself, you may not have the right direction. On the other hand, having belief in only the almighty and praying for things to work your way is just shooting at the target blindfolded. Therefore, it is important to realise the power of belief in the Lord and ourselves. Your daily horoscope will help you work on your negative traits and increase your self confidence, which will directly result in increase in belief in yourself.Here is your Daily Horoscope for July 29th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You are advised to be calm in today as hasty decisions will make you regret in the future. Not receiving the required support of your life partner will result in decreased feeling towards them. Do not worry as everyday will not be the same. Difficult finances may create a hurdle in some of your important tasks today, which may increase your mental worries. Long travel is on the cards. It is important you focus on improving yourself instead of finding faults in others.

Taurus: 21 April- 21 May

It may not be a great day for your finances today. It is advisable to say No to people who expect some monetary help for you as you may have a tough time recovering the funds. You are advised to be cautious while carrying out monetary transactions and talking. Your indifferent attitude may upset your family member. A controversial day for your love life is foreseen. Therefore you are advised to be careful. Taking part in a social event will help uplift your mood and divert your mind.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Taking the right decisions with regards to your finances will result in huge profits for you today. New investment schemes will bring satisfactory results. However, you may have to face some problems with your family members. But the love and support you receive from your life partner will help you sail through tough times. Practising yoga and meditation will help increase your mental as well as physical well being. You are advised to stay away from selfish people as they may use you for their own benefit.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

It may not be a great day for your work life today. It is advised you focus on your work instead of indulging in gossips at your work place. Health wise too, you may suffer from issues. Yoga and meditation will help you improve your mental as well as physical health. Keeping your emotions under control will help you enjoy the finer things in life. There may be some problems from the side of your children as they may not concentrate enough on their studies. Your hidden enemies may try to sabotage your plans and cause you harm. Care should be taken while carrying our financial tasks as you may incur losses due to your negligence. You are also advised not to trust anyone blindly.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

You may not be mentally relaxed today. Therefore it is important to keep a check on your behaviour with others. It may not be an auspicious day for new investments. You will receive the support of your colleagues today. Spending some quality time with your life partner will help you relax and unwind. It is important you keep a check on your words while speaking to someone important. Matters relating to real estate will bring in profits for you. You may also get into partnerships in business, which may prove to be quite fruitful. Your snide remarks during an argument may only heat up the situation so try to control your negative comments.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Peace will prevail in your marital life. Your life partner will take special care of your today. Your hard work and dedication will be recognised by the people around and it may benefit you financially as well. Your personal life has been your focus for quite some time. But things may change today as you will be more inclined towards social causes and also extend a helping hand to those in need. You are advised not to speak on controversial topics or you may hurt the sentiments of those around you. Precaution is advised at your work place. It is better you stay away from people who try to harm your respect and image.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You are advised not to let negativity conquer your mind. Instead, stay positive and try to looking into the positive side of things. Close friends and partner may be upset towards you and try to make your affairs difficult. Your life partner will be in the best of moods today and you may end up spending some quality time together. However, received wealth may not be according to your expectations. Increase in your expenses may further worsen your financial condition. Neglecting your health will invite problems for you so make sure that you are eating right and exercising regularly.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

A long journey undertaken today will prove to be quite fruitful for you. Your marital life will be good as your life partner will forget all past issues and will return back to you. The support of your parents will help you overcome some financial problems. Taking part in social events may prove to be a medium to make good contacts. However, family issues may trouble you today. You may have to use your contacts in order to get away from sticky situations. There may be an increase in your health problems.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

People in the business field can expect some huge gains coming their way. However, the time after noon is not predicted to be good therefore you are advised to take car. You may have to face some challenges in your work place as well due to difficulties in finishing off incomplete tasks. A tiff with a family member may spoil your mood. Health wise, you may experience pain the parts of your body below the waist.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are predicted to spend majority of your time today in pursuing your interests or doing something fun. All your efforts will bear positive fruit. Old investments will give good returns. However, your marital life will go through some troubled waters. You need to give importance to your mind rather than your heart while taking important decisions. An important day for students is foreseen. It is important to keep calm mind though, while giving important exams. Do not let the stress of the exam take over you.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

A misunderstanding between your life partner and you may result in a tiff. It is important you resolve any issues between you as soon as possible as it may just be too late. Taking part in a huge social event will prove to be quite interesting for you. It may be an average day for your finances but you may make an important purchase today. Your careless nature may hurt the sentiments of your parents. You are advised to take their opinion before starting any new venture.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

There may be increase in your expenses but increase in your income too is foreseen. On the domestic front, things will be good and you will also receive complete support of your family members in all your endeavours. It is a good day to give a special surprise to your partner, if you haven’t done it off late. Your patience may be tested at your work place as there may be a tiff with a colleague of yours. You are advised to spend your time in doing something constructive in your free time today instead of day dreaming.