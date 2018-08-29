Daily Horoscope: 29 August 2018

Will the stars be lucky for you today? Find out in your daily horoscope for August 29, 2018 below.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

Your health will be good and you will feel energetic throughout the day. Your attractive and charming personality will attract people around you. There will also be visible improvement in your work. You are advised to resolve family matters as soon as possible and stop it from get blown out of proportion. Finances will improve as the day passes. It may not be a good day for your love life. Do not try to stifle your partner with your choices and decisions. A tiff with life partner may make you upset. It is better you do not give much attention to this as time will heal all wounds. Channelizing your artistic talents in the right manner will be very beneficial to you.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

The love and support you receive from your friends and family will help increase your self confidence. A special day for couples in love is foreseen. Romance will take over your heart and mind and you will be lost in the thoughts of your lover. Recovering some bad debt will give you some financial respite. But it is important to take financial decisions very carefully. It may be a day full of difficulties for people in the business field. You will experience happiness in your marital life. It is a good day to take some legal advice from your lawyer.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

It is a good day to do things that will make you feel good about yourself. You are advised to keep yourself away from illegal things that may put you in undue trouble. Things will be good in your marital life and you may also experience increase in feelings towards each other. Taking careful decisions will help solve your family issues in a proper manner. A good day for your finances is foreseen. You may spend most of your day in fulfilling your family responsibilities and making important purchases. Try to refrain from lying today. Meeting an important person will prove to be very beneficial for you. Taking part in social activities will make you feel better.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

Your work will be praised today. You will also receive the complete support of your colleagues to bring about a change in your work place. It is time to change your habit of getting upset over small issues. It may not be a good day for your finances and you are advised to control your expenses. People in the business field may finally be relieved of a tension that may be gripping them from a long time. It is important to keep a check on your behaviour with your sub-ordinates and be at your best behaviour with everyone. Long travel is on the cards. You may have to make peace with the situation sometimes and move up in life.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

Your life partner will be in the best of moods. You may also spend some wonderful time with each other. It may be an average day for your finances. Your income will be good but there will be an increase in your expenses as well. Talking your heart out to your relatives or closed friends will help unburden your mental stress. Things with regards to you children will be sorted eventually. It is important to give attention to your health as you may suffer from an illness. You may come across a problem in your office today that may require your confidence and common sense to resolve.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

It is not an auspicious day for new investments. You may have to embark on a business-related journey that may be quite beneficial to you. The financial support you receive from your parents will help you emerge from the temporary monetary problems that you may be facing for a while. You will want to succeed in all your endeavours but may face some obstacles on your path. You need to remember that obstacles are only part of the journey to success. The stars will favour you at your work place. A tiff with a family member is foreseen. Healthwise, you may face some issues if you do not take care of your diet.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

An important day for your marital life is foreseen. Your life partner may want to spend more time with you. You may have to keep good relations with your colleagues at work. It is also important that you stay away from trouble with your seniors. Your energy levels will be excellent, enabling you to finish off many impending tasks. There may be some kind of change in your business. Your may have to embark on business-related travels as well. A day full of gains is foreseen for you. But it is important to keep all your financial and personal details a secret.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

Your children may receive an educational scholarship which may make you quite proud of them. You may find yourself being inclined towards spiritual activities. Religious activities will also be on top of your list. It is important to focus on important tasks as any negligence from your side may cost you a lot. Financial issues will finally be resolved. As far as your marital life goes, today will be a day to make sweet memories. Spending some wonderful time with your life partner and family members will help you relax and unwind.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

Your finances are predicted to improve today. Your father will become the reason of your monetary gains. You are advised to keep a check on your anger and speech as well as refrain from doing anything that you may regret later on. You may be faced with sudden health issues. It is better not to neglect small health problems as well. Travels undertaken today will be auspicious and fruitful. There may be an auspicious event held at home. Peace and camaraderie will prevail among family members, giving you peace of mind as well.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

You are advised to make full use of your self confidence and go out to make new contacts. These will be very beneficial for you in the future. Your marital life will be good. The support and love you receive from your life partner will help you sail through tough times. It will be a good day for your finances provided you do not indulge in unnecessary expenses. Not keeping a check on your speech may end up harming your image in the society. You may face some health issues today which may affect your work as well. That is why it is important to take adequate rest.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

It is a day full of gains for your finances today. The stars will be in your favour and all your efforts will be successful. Your standard of living too will improve. Listening to your inner voice may just provide you with the solution to your problems. A word of precaution for your marital life as arguments or misunderstandings may arise between your life partner and you. A huge problem in your work life will finally be resolved today. It is an auspicious day to start anything new.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

You may be filled with anger and irritability today. You are advised to spend some quality time with your life partner today for better understanding between each other and also to rekindle the spark again. Your hard work and efforts will be recognised by everyone at your work place. However, you may find yourself inclined towards social causes and help those in need. People in the business field may have to go through some problems. Spending some good time with your friends in the evening will give you mental peace.