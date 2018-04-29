Daily Horoscope: 29 April 2018

It's a day where most of us do not worry about work but enjoy some time at with a life partner or other close ones. But what if you have a pressuring matter to take care of? How will your finances be today? Will there be a balance between your income and expenditure? Find out everything you need to know in our daily horoscope.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for April 29th 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

It is a good day for your marital life. There will be increase in feelings mutual understanding between both of you. However, you need to be cautious regarding your finances. Increase in expenses may compel you to take a loan. You are advised not to blindly trust anyone as someone closer to you will cheat you. It is not a good day for travels as well so you are required to postpone any plans for a more auspicious later date.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

You will move ahead of your competitors in the business field and bag lucrative profits today. People in the government sector too will gain some profits. It is predicted to be a wonderful day for your marital life. You may expect immense love and support from your partner. There may be some issues arising due to paternal property which will keep you worried. You are strictly advised to take care of your spoken words as they may have the power to make or break you.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

Excess anger and irritability may trouble you today. You are advised to stay calm and composed under such circumstances. You would need to keep aside some work and spend some time with yourself. It is a mixed day for you financially. You may have to pull a string on your expenses though. There may be an argument with your life partner. Be careful while speaking to them as wrong choice of words may forever put a crack in your relationship. Matters relating to the court will turn out to be in your favour.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Excess word load may put a load on your health. It would be advisable for you to go on a fun outing with family members to relax. Your life partner will forget all past issues and arguments and come back to you. It is a good day for people in the business field. However, sudden travel plans may tense you up. Your marital life will be joyous and filled with love. Practising meditation and yoga daily can help you stay away from stress of everyday life.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

People will high blood pressure may need to be extra cautious today. It may be advisable for you to keep a check on your anger, especially at your work place. You may feel a sudden surge of feelings for your life partner today. New sources of income will strengthen your financial condition. Short travel for monetary purposes will be fruitful for you.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

You will be filled with enthusiasm and sudden surge of energy today. Things at the domestic front will be peaceful and happy, giving you much needed peace of mind. It will be an average day for you financially. Increase in expenses may imbalance your budget, though. However, your relationship with your partner will be cordial. You will support each other and fulfil each other's responsibilities. You are advised to be careful while riding a vehicle.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Your life partner's mood may be somewhat secretive and irritated. You will have to understand their feelings in order to try and help them and also avoid any arguments. Things at the family front will be peaceful, giving you mental peace. However, increase in expenses is foreseen. You may gain through your old business contacts today. However, your adamant and rude behaviour is not right for your business as well as friends and family. There is a need to bring about a change in yourself. You may have to be careful regarding your health as negligence may put you in trouble.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

IT will be a mediocre day for your marital life. Try to avoid talking on issues which has the potential to start an argument with your partner and you. However, it is a good day for love relations. Huge success at the work front is in stores for you. You may even come across an exciting opportunity with regards to your finances. Huge profits too are predicted. There will be an increase in your leverage as well as temperament. If you have feelings for someone, you may go ahead with the proposal as it is the right time. But make sure that you are really into this relationship and want to take the next step.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

IT may prove to be a very good for you financially. If you are handling your father's business, listening to their advice today will help you bag a huge profit. Expansion of your business will also be the reason of increasing profits. There will be an increase of love in your marital life. You may take your partner to your favourite place for a fun outing. It is advisable for you to keep good relations with your seniors at work. A family member's failing health may be the reason of your tensions today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are advised not to let negative thoughts make a place in your mind as they will be the biggest hurdles in your path to success. You may have to remain careful in financial matters. A sudden loss as well as difficulty in earning profits may trouble you. However, it is a good day to mend broken ties in the family. Your life partner may have to take special care of their health. It is advisable for you to stay away from any controversies in order to avoid arguments.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

You may not be in the pink of health today so you are advised to take utmost care of your health. Avoid going in for partnerships in business today as your partner may cheat you. Your marital life will be good. Try to have control over your emotions today to avoid doing things which may cause discord in your relationship. It is a good day to go for an outing as it may increase your energy as well as enthusiasm.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

It will be a troubled day for you at the domestic front. There may be misunderstandings between family members. Bad health of your spouse may be another reason of your worries. It would be advisable for you to consult a doctor. You may be attracted to someone special today. Your proposal to your partner may be accepted. Matters relating to property or trade will bring in huge profits for you today. You are predicted to complete a pending task with the help of your siblings or friends.