Daily Horoscope: 28 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April A very special day will be spent in the company of your friends today. However, you are advised to think carefully before making promises as you may not be able to fulfil them. You will be in a good state of mind and may experience peace. Monetary gains are foreseen towards the end of the day. There will be a tiff with your life partner but handling the situation with love will help you resolve it. An average day for your work life is predicted. It is a good day to start something new and creative.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Your ill health may be the reason of your irritable mood today. Therefore, you are advised to take proper care of yourself. Your marital life will be good as your life partner will shower you with more attention than usual. You may also get to spend some peaceful moments with each other. Making some time out for your friends and family from your busy schedule will help you relax and unwind. However, matters relating to your finances may need your special attention today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Your love partner may surprise you with a special gift today which will make you feel on top of the world. It may not be a good day to make important decisions as you may find yourself doubting on your own line of thought. A small tiff with life partner is foreseen. It is important for you to dedicate some times to your children as well. However, an auspicious day for people in the business field is foreseen. You may benefit greatly by talking long walks in the open air early in the morning.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July Issues of your personal life will take up all your mental space and make it difficult for you to think straight. It is important for you to focus on your tasks at your work place today. Do not interfere is others' affairs and definitely not give out advise unless asked. Happiness will prevail in your marital life. In fact, a huge financial gain is foreseen with the help of your life partner. Your finances will be in a good position with you receiving gains from all sides. A task which was stalled due to bad finances will also get back on track. However, it is important for you to understand that Health and wealth go hand in hand for a happy and contented life.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August Increase in expenses may trouble you today therefore it is important for you to stick o your budget today. Worrying unnecessarily along with too much work load may make you mentally as well as physically weak. This may not let you concentrate on your tasks at hand as well. You are advised not to be disappointed as tomorrow is a brand new day. You need to be positive all the time. A tiff with your father is foreseen as they may be agitated with your careless behaviour. It may be wise to respect their feelings. Your efforts to better your relations with your life partner will see satisfactory results today. They may forget past issues and reconcile with you.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September You are advised to keep a close check on your diet today and avoid eating out. It will be a positive day at your work front. Your good work will be recognised and appreciated by your boss. You will once again fall in love with your life partner and will also understand their importance in your life. It is important for you to stay away from any kids of arguments and instead direct your positive energy towards constructive tasks and gain from them. A positive day for your finances too is predicted.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October An auspicious day is foreseen for your zodiac sign today. You will also come across many golden opportunities that will help fast track your career. You may find yourself high on energy, enthusiasm and positivity. You are advised to take some time off your work in indulge in a little fun. This is important to keep you happy and motivated. Your life partner and children may demand more attention from you today. A perfect balance between work and life is important for a happy life. It will be a great day for your finances. You may spend to your heart's content.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November It is not a good day to make investments. Travels undertaken today may lighten your pocket but will be gainful in the end. You will finally reap the benefits of your hard work today. However, people in the business field are advised to keep a check on their financial transactions as losses are foreseen. You are advised against blindly trusting your business partner. Also, you need to go through any important documents signing as it may just be the difference between life and death for you.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December Partnerships in business will prove to be exceptionally beneficial for you today as huge gains are foreseen. However, robbery of a very expensive item is on the cards for you today. Things at your work place are looking up though as you will see more efficiency in your work and will be quite satisfied with it. People will praise your attractive personality today. A small issue with your life partner may give raise to a full blown argument. Decisions taken in haste are often wrong so it is advised to be patient. Drinking and driving should be avoided at all costs.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January You are advised not to let people take advantage of your lenient nature and deal with them rather sternly. You may be extremely busy with your work today and this may not leave you with enough time to give to your family. It is important not to stress yourself out with work and take adequate rest to maintain your health. A huge opportunity may come your way and become the reason for your success. Taking part in a social event is predicted where you will end up making some high profile contacts which will prove to be very lucrative for you in the future.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February Plans of spending excess money on entertainment and travel may only make you regret your decisions in the future. Ife partner's ill health may be the reason of your worries today. However, your constant efforts at your work place will finally yield sweet results. You are advised to continue working hard and keep an eye on your goals. Visiting a religious place will help you attain some peace of mind. Planning a romantic outing with your love partner will help in your efforts to mend your relationship with them.