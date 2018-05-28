Daily Horoscope: 28 May 2018

Will the stars shine upon you today and bring luck? Or will it be the other way around? Whatever it is, always be prepared to face every situation of life. Your horoscope is the most convenient and accurate way to forecast your future.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 28th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You need to be very careful regarding your health today, as a huge health problem is foreseen. However, your marital life will be good. Your life partner will support you unconditionally. An international business trip is in store for you. People in the business field need to be on a high alert. Someone close to you may back stab you. Sudden loss of wealth may increase your mental tensions. Increase in your expenses is predicted. You are advised to stay away from any issues or arguments arising in your domestic sector. Take care of your speech while talking to your close ones.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Ill health of your family member may increase your expenses. People in the business field may have to face certain obstacles lying on their path. You may experience increase in anger or irritability. Negative emotions such as fear, doubt or greed may overcome you. It is advised you forget issues of the past and start afresh. Financially, you may have to tread very cautiously and take careful decisions. Long travel is on the cards.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Not keeping a check on your words will tarnish your image in the society. You are advised to take full advantage of your confidence and go out there to make new contacts, which may turn out to be very useful to you in the future. Improvement in your finances will enable you to pay impending bill or settle a loan. Support of your friends will help you stay strong.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

You may face some health issues today, which may affect your work. It is advised you take an off from work and relax. Chances of change in your work place or a transfer too is predicted. There may be a tiff with your father today. It would be better if you hear them out and try to think from their point of view. Good news from your children is foreseen. A huge gain in business is predicted. Your marital life may have a few ups and downs. Meeting with an old friend in the evening will lift up your spirits.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

It will be a mixed day for you today. Trouble may be brewing in your domestic life, as misunderstandings between family members will ensue. You may have to co-operate with your colleagues at work, in order for the functions at the office to run smoothly. Try to stay away from arguments, which include your seniors at work. You will have a good stamina today and will be able to complete most of your work. It is a good day for new investments. However, you need to exercise caution in your monetary transactions. Your health may need some attention today.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Things will turn out to be in your favour today. Working hard will definitely help you achieve success. Your life partner may have to pay extra attention to their health today. This may be a matter of your concern as well. A huge financial gain is in store for you. Buying of a new house or vehicle is predicted. There may be a change in your work place and a trip related to it will be successful. For singles, this day will bring an interesting marriage proposal.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

It may be a very important day for your marital life today. Planning your schedule beforehand will provide ease throughout the day and keep you away from haste. The stars will completely be in your favour at work. A promotion or increase in income too is foreseen. A long travel due to your work will be extremely fruitful and rewarding. There will be no major issues in your family life. You may end up spending a lot of money on your personal as well as domestic items. Receiving the support of your parents will give you mental peace. You are advised to stay away from consuming alcohol.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

It is a very auspicious time to start anything new. In fact, all your endeavours will be successful. However, your marital life needs to be given extra attention to. There may be some arguments with them, so you are advised to keep a check on your speech. Try to understand things from their point of view. Any travels done today will be fruitful and successful. You may face some health-related issues. You are advised to be very careful while riding a vehicle.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

There may be an auspicious event held at home today. Peace will prevail at home and all the family members will have unity and camaraderie among themselves. It will be a day of gains for you. You will be able to bag profits due to your mental grit and determination. A long travel will be fruitful. Try to finish off impending tasks rather than wasting time on unnecessary issues. You will finally be relieved of a tension at work, which is troubling you from a long time.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

Improvement in your finances is foreseen. Monetary gain from your father is predicted. Do not take an overload of work and stress yourself. You are advised to take care of your health. Matters relating to the court will turn out to be in your favour. However, family affairs may turn out to be a little difficult to handle. A tiff with a family member may be the reason of your worries.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

You will work hard to gain wealth today and will succeed in doing so. However, your life partner may have to take extra care of their health. They shouldn’t ignore any illness today. Not minding your language or controlling your temper may put you in trouble. Your connection with your life partner will be good and you will also be able to gain wealth from their support. You may visit a religious place today.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

Receiving a happy news will lift up your spirits today. Your financial condition will improve but you need to keep a check on your expenses. You may have to be extra careful while making investments. Your marital life will be good and your love and understanding towards each other will increase. Spending some good times with your life partner is foreseen. You may go on a picturesque place for a vacation with your family.