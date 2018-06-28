Daily Horoscope: 28 June 2018

Have you believed in the theory of re-birth? It is said that our present life is the result of the good or bad karma that we have supposedly done in our previous lives. While this theory is widely believed, some religions stress on the fact that we receive the good or bad result of our deeds in this life itself. Whatever you choose to believe, it is important to note that good karma attracts good luck and bad karma attracts bad luck. Does this fact make you retrospect a few deeds that you may have done in the past? Stop guessing and read our daily horoscope to know about your day.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for June 28th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Excess work load may not give you the luxury to spend time alone and this may make you a bit agitated. Some tensions from your family members are foreseen. You are advised to deal the issue with patience or else things may move out of your reach. It may be a good day for your finances if you do not spend too much money on luxuries. Sudden travel plans will be hectic and stressful. You need to focus on your health issues for today and not let a small health problem turn into a bigger and serious issue.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You may have to face a few obstacles on your way today but overall it will be a day full of opportunities. A good day at work is foreseen as all your efforts will pay off. New sources of income will put you in a better financial position. You are highly advised to control your aggressive nature as it is the root cause of all the problems that you are experiencing in your family as well as marital life. If you are looking to attain some mental peace, involving yourself in social work or making donations will help.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are advised to forget the past and make a fresh start as fretting over the past will only waste your precious time. Your positive attitude will help you overcome all obstacles on your path and succeed in your endeavours. Do not stress yourself with too much work load. Try to avoid taking or lending money to anyone as both situations may put you in a tight spot financially, later on. Business personnel may bag some profits in their business today. It is a good day to spend some money on travels and entertainment. Your efforts to spice up your married life will prove to be a success today and you will finally get to see the positive side of married life.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Not having a control on your spoken words today may put you in deep trouble. You are also advised to steer away from talking on controversial topics. A great for your finances is foreseen. You will finally recover a bad debt and also receive a long impending refund. However, it is not a good day for travels. Chance of small tiff with your life partner here and there is predicted, but all will be well in your paradise at the end of the day. Appreciation and recognition received for your work in the office will help increase yourself confidence. Hard work coupled with positive thoughts will definitely help you achieve success.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

It may not be a good day for your finances as increase in your expenses may give you mental worry. Being a bit stingy today may just help you avoid further financial troubles. Not giving enough time to your life partner and may lead to a decrease in their interests towards the relationship. Procrastinating may not be a good idea today so try to finish off any impending tasks today itself. Nevertheless, a good day at work is foreseen. A distant relative will be a carrier of good news for you today which will leave you feeling overjoyed. Neglecting your health may give rise to bigger health issues so you are advised to take care.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

A great day for your marital life is foreseen. You may find yourself increasingly attracted to your partner. Increase in expenses will be balanced by increase in your income as well, so there is absolutely nothing to worry about in this regard. However, financial dealings need to be done carefully to avoid you getting the raw end of the deal. Some issues may be faced at your work place. You may also find it difficult to concentrate on your work. Try to take some time to relax yourself physically as well as mentally. Not a good day for travels is predicted. There may be a bit of aggression in your behaviour today. Toning it down will help you achieve more things in life.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Financially, today will be a day full of gains for you. These gains will help strengthen your finances. You will find yourself high on confidence and will take all decisions with your sharp wit. What more!! All these decisions will prove to be completely in your favour. However, clash between family members is predicted. Your busy schedule may not leave you with enough time to eat your meals and this may give rise to health issues for you. A good opportunity will come in the way of business personnel today which will benefit them greatly.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

You are advised to refrain from force your decisions on others or try to rule over your family members as it may have negative repercussions for you. Investments decisions should be taken carefully. Also, stay away from unnecessarily spending your hard earned money. Embarking on a small business related travel may prove to be quite beneficial. Increase in work pressure may have its negative effect on you. Your life partner will express their love for you today, which will help you feel elated. Getting relieved of an old health issue will help complete important tasks today. Yoga and meditation will benefit you both physically as well as mentally.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

You are predicted to take part in social events and make new friends. In fact, meeting with an important person will be quite beneficial for you. Carelessness in your tasks may cost you a lot, so make sure you are completely focused on whatever you are doing. You may make good money today if you invest wisely. You will finally get to savour the true taste of marital life as your partner will plan to do something special for you. Travels undertaken today will be fruitful. The blessings of your parents will be with you and will also help achieve success in your endeavours. Health wise, you may have to face some issues. Give special attention to your children.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

New sources of income will help improve your financial condition. Sudden travels may leave you physically drained. It is advised you focus on your tasks instead of finding faults in others. Being in sync with your life partner will ensure a smooth marital life. It is a good day to buy assets. An old flame may try to contact you today and make this day memorable for you. Regular exercise will help you maintain an ideal weight.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

A hectic schedule may leave you physically exhausted. Your energy levels may be lower than usual too. You are advised not to take too much work load. Financial decisions should be taken very carefully as haste may create problems for you. Your spoken words may be used against you so keep a close watch on your speech. Family members may be upset with you regarding an issue. However, things at work are looking up as you will complete all your impending tasks. Your marital life will be good.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Your love partner may not be in the best of moods today. This may give way for an argument among you as well. However, your financial condition will improve by the end of the day as you will be faced with loads of opportunities to earn wealth. Not spending enough time with your closed ones may make them upset. A positive day at work is foreseen. You will receive the complete support from seniors and colleagues. It is possible that an important work of yours may stall midway due to some reason, causing you some mental discomfort.