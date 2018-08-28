Daily Horoscope: 28 August 2018

Find out all about your day from your daily horoscope for August 28, 2018 below.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

Your relationship with your life partner will be good. You will get each other’s support to fulfil responsibilities. This will also lead to a better understanding between you two. However, it may be a day full of problems in your domestic life as there will be arguments and misunderstandings among family members. Your personal life has been your priority off late. But today it will shift on to completing your social responsibilities and helping others in need. You may feel very energetic today which will enable you to complete all your tasks at a fast pace.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

It may be a day to exercise precaution with regards to your finances. Increase in expenses may compel you to take a loan. You may feel that your creativity is lost somewhere, making it difficult for you to make decisions. Your marital life may go through some troubled waters. Excess anger and irritation may upset you. It is important you stay calm under difficult situations. You are advised to set aside your work and relax for a while. A small change in your lifestyle will lead to a better personality and a better personality will eventually lead to a higher standard of living.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

Taking active participation in spiritual activities will bring respite from the hassles of your day-to-day life. You need to be wary of your finances today. Sudden losses of wealth along with difficulty in earning a livelihood may increase your monetary woes. However, things will be positive for you if your father is connected to your business as their advice will help you bag a huge profit. You may face some health problems; therefore, it is important not to neglect small health issues and take good care of yourself. Making honest efforts to change yourself is the first step towards a change that you seek in others.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

There will be an increase in your bravery and ability today. You will also put in a lot of efforts at your work place. The stars are in your favour which will give you good results even with little efforts. Good gains are in store for you by investing in speculations. There are good chances of matters relating to paternal property being resolved today. Religious activities may occupy your time today. You may spend excess money on entertainment and fulfilling your personal interests. It is an important day for your marital life. You life partner will be at their best behaviour which will increase your happiness. It is important to keep away from controversial issues if you want your day to have a peaceful ending.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

A controversial day for your love life is foreseen. You can never get away by running away from difficult situations. Taking part in a social event will help change your mood. You are advised to be careful while speaking or carrying out business transactions. Your careless attitude may irk your family members, so try to be sensitive towards their needs and feelings. It is important to take utmost care of your belongings while travelling as robbery is foreseen. You must be ready to say “no” to people who use your skills for their benefit and have sky-high expectations from you.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

There will be an increase of love in your marital life today. You may also visit your favourite place along with your life partner. You are required to keep good relations with your seniors at work. Excess work load may put you under stress. It is important to let go of your insecurities when it comes to your family members as they may require their own space. A god day to voice your feelings to your crush as your proposal will surely be accepted. But it is important to determine whether you really want to go ahead with this relationship or not. Not keeping a check on your spoken words may put you in a whole lot of trouble.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

It may be an average day for your finances. Try not to borrow any money today. A change in your work place is foreseen. Matters relating to work or education may compel you to travel away from home. It is important to give a break to your body along with work in order to keep up your energy levels. You are advised to be at your best behaviour with your life partner. You need to keep a check on your speech while talking to someone important as your wrong choice of words will just invite trouble for you. It will be a good day for your domestic life. There will be love and camaraderie among family members. However, your life partner’s behaviour may be a little irritable and secretive.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

You can definitely achieve success by making the right use of your time. It may be an average day for your marital life though. It is important to understand and value your partner’s feelings if you do not want any problems in your relationship. You may have to face some financial problems all of a sudden. Making plans of an outing will help relax and rejuvenate your heart and soul. An auspicious day for government officials is foreseen. You may be sensitive towards things today, so controlling your emotions should be high on your checklist for today.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

Your habit of spending excessively on others will put you in a grave position today. Negative thoughts in your mind will serve as a huge road block on your path of success today. Using your creativity to your best ability will help you bag some huge gains. The hard work that you have been putting lately will finally bear fruit. Your attractive and charming personality will help you make new friends. Your life partner will forget all issues of the past and rekindle their relationship with you. It is predicted to be an auspicious day for people in the business field.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

There may be increase in your expenses for today. Your spend thrift nature may also invite criticism from your family members. On the other hand, old business contacts will be the reason of some financial gains today. You are advised to use your knowledge and tact in order to solve problems at your work place. Difference of opinions may lead to arguments between your life partner and you. There will be some problems in your love life. It advised to resolve the matter immediately before it escalates into something bigger. Travels undertaken today will be entertaining as well as relaxing.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Your adamant attitude may give rise to a whole lot of problems in your life today. It is important to keep a check on your speech and actions. Your life partner will ignore problems in their life and give their complete support to you. You may also get to spend some wonderful time with them. New sources of income will strengthen your finances. There will be unity among your family members. Problems with regards to your child’s health and education may trouble you. People with high blood pressure need to be extra cautious today.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

There may be some trouble brewing in your marital paradise today. It is important to keep a check on your speech and stay away from arguments. Difficult finances may stall an important project mid way. You may be angry and irritated. You may find yourself giving more importance to your own opinions and thoughts and being careless regarding other’s opinions. This nature may not go down well with your colleagues, family or friends. Long travel is on the cards for some of you, which may be quite hectic and stressful. Father’s ill health may be the reason of your concern today. Any kind of negligence from your side may cost you a lot.