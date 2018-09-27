Daily Horoscope: 27 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April Your life partner may feel neglected today. You are advised to spend more time with them. It is important for you to keep a check on eating habits and keep your weight under control. Most of your day will be spent in making important purchases and in carrying out your day to day tasks. But you will have to make sure to stay within your budget. You will finally be relived of an issue worrying you from a long time. Your hidden enemies at your work place may try to create obstacles in your path. Inclination towards religious activities will help you get some peace of mind.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Meeting with an important person will be quite beneficial for you today. It is important to take the advice of experts when it comes to making investments. You may face excess work load. However, staying positive and working hard will help you towards achieving your goal. Plan of an outing with family members or friends is foreseen. This will help you spend some quality time with them as well. You may spend quite a bit of money on entertainment and luxuries. You are advised to stay away from controversies in order to enjoy a relaxing and stress free day.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June It may not be a great day for your work life today as a small mistake may cost you a lot. A colleague may also steal credit for your hard work today. It may be wise to be aware of your surroundings and be wary of sharing your secrets with anyone. However, a good day for your finances is foreseen. Your income will be good and you may even save a considerable amount of money for your future. Taking the help of lies will only result in your life partner's sentiments being hurt. Therefore it is important to be honest and forthright with your opinions.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July It is predicted to be an auspicious day for people in this zodiac sign today. You may get to experience a different kind of love with your life partner, which will make this day all the more special. However, it is important for you to take special care of your health. People suffering from migraines are advised to have their meals on time and take adequate rest. Making investments in speculation will prove to be extremely beneficial for you today. People in the business field will also receive a huge monetary gain.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August Your strict behaviour with your children may drive them away from you today. It is advised you try to make them understand in a calm manner. It is a good day to resolve issues in your marital life if you have been experiencing problems lately as your life partner will be in a good mood, making it easier for you to get your point across to them. A mixed day for your finances is foreseen. Your loved ones will extend their whole hearted support to you even in the toughest of times.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September It is important to give up smoking and drinking if you want to lead a healthier life as these habits are slowly reducing your life span. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances. Your hard work will finally be rewarded with good monetary returns. Today is also the right time to go ahead with your plans of starting a new venture. You are advised to keep a control over your language while speaking with someone important as you wrong choice of words may put you in trouble. It is important not to stress yourself with too much work as take adequate rest is also important.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October You may spend some money on making certain purchases today. However, it is important to stick to your budget or else it may have a negative impact on your finances. You will feel an override of emotions today, which needs to be kept under control. Worrying unnecessarily will not only waste your time but will also drain you off your energy and positivity. It is predicted to be a very romantic day for your love life. You may surprise your partner with a candle light to make this day memorable. Your health will be good.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November It may be a day full of obstacles at your work place today. A colleague may intentionally try to harm you and create obstacles on your path. It is important for you to use your wit and patience to deal with such people. You are advised to drive carefully as accidents are foreseen. Students may face some difficulties in their studies. Not an auspicious day for finances is predicted. Therefore it is important to take your monetary decisions rather carefully.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December You will be overwhelmed with emotions of happiness today and will also feel more energetic than usual. Your marital life will be cordial and you will get to see a completely different facade of your partner's personality. Do not neglect your health today. However, it will be a good day for your finances. You may recover some bad debts which will in turn help you solve some financial issues. Income from new sources is also predicted. Your enemies will be active and will try to harm you. Certain positive changes in your work place are foreseen for you today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January A small issue with your life partner may be blown out of proportion today. Their careless attitude may also hurt your sentiments. You are advised not to waste your time in daydreaming and instead indulge yourself in some constructive tasks. It is important for you to resolve all problems in your personal life or else it may negatively impact your work life. However, good news in the evening will elevate your happiness. Try to fulfil your responsibilities towards your family with complete honesty and dedication.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February Indulging in gossips with your colleagues at your work place may attract the wrath of your boss today. You are advised to focus on your work instead and finish off impending tasks if any. It is important to stay hopeful and keep yourself motivated in order to achieve success. Trying to make people happy by spending money on them will only imbalance your budget. It is a good day to plan a romantic date with your love partner today.