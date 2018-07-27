Daily Horoscope: 27 July 2018

How would you like it if you had the magical powers to look into your future? You would like to think that your life would be a lot better right? What if we tell you that you already possess that super power? Do you want to know how you can harness it? Simply go through our Daily Horoscope section first thing in the morning!!

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

It is a great day to spend some time with your family and make memories. A good day for your finances too is foreseen. Recovering some bad debts will help improve your finances. At the same time, matters relating to investments should be taken rather cautiously after going through all the terms and conditions of the investment scheme. You may buy an expensive item for your life partner today which may make them feel very special. Your love life will be smooth. A romantic meeting with your partner is predicted. However, sudden travel plans may leave you physically exhausted.

Taurus: 21 April- 21 May

Excess word load may not leave you enough time to spend with your family today. However, it is important to no neglect your loved ones and make important decisions keeping their best interest in mind. It may be an average day for your finances. New sources of income are expected but there may also be an increase in your expenses. Pressure from seniors at your work place may have negative effects on your mental well being. You are advised to keep a check on your anger, especially at your work place. Travels undertaken for business purposes will be successful. Your children today may make you proud of their achievements.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Problems in your marital life are foreseen. Small issues over a period of time will culminate into a bigger argument today. Therefore, it is important you keep a check on your words for today. However, you need to remember that a small difference in your behaviour may make your marital relations better. A day full of gains with regards to your finances is foreseen for today. It is also an auspicious time to start any new venture. Taking care of your diet and giving adequate rest to your body will lead to a healthier you. A regular exercise routine will not only make you stronger but will also help keep your weight under check. Spending some time with your loved ones will rejuvenate and relax your mind.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

The mind should always take precedence over the heart while taking important decisions. You may finally get to see some good times at your work place after a difficult period. In fact, your boss may assign you a task which you wanted to work on, for quite some time. People trying for a government job will finally succeed in their endeavours. Your marital life will be filled with love and happiness and you may also get to see a different facade of your partner’s personality. You are advised to try spending some quality time with your kids today. All your efforts will bear fruit, elevating your happiness. A favourable day for students is foreseen as well.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

It may not be a great day for your finances today therefore you are advised to scrap any plans of splurging your money on luxuries or entertainment. Marital life too may undergo some problems and misunderstanding will be the main reason behind all the arguments with your life partner. On the plus side, your health will be good and you may feel an increased sense of physical well being. There will be an increase in your influence over others as well. You will be inclined towards religious formalities today and may indulge in a pooja.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Learning from your mistakes and work sincerely to achieve your goals will definitely help you achieve success. A tiff with your life partner is foreseen but all is predicted to sort out by the end of the day. Planning something special for them will help both of you bond together. You are advised to not stress yourself by over working as you may fall ill otherwise. Stress is the root cause of all illnesses therefore obsessing over things you have no control over will only hurt you. It is predicted to be quite an auspicious day for students today.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You may have to use your intelligence and influential powers to solve sensitive domestic issues today. Your love life will be cordial. Spending money on renovating your home is predicted. Parents will enjoy good health. You may also receive their complete love and blessings. In fact, their support will help you achieve a huge success at your work place. Embarking on sudden business travels may be tiring and stressful for your but will bring in financial gains. However a tiff with your life partner is foreseen. You need to bring about a change in your daily schedule and indulge in healthy habit to bring about a positive change in your health.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

You will achieve success even without putting in much effort today. There will be increased camaraderie among family members. You may also spend excessively on fulfilling their needs and necessities. You are advised to keep a check on your emotions and anger or else it may spoil your day. Receiving the complete support of your father is predicted and they may also receive some huge recognition in the society for their work. The stars will be in your favour. It is important to focus on your health for today. All your hard work will finally bear sweet fruit and fulfil your wishes as well. However, your children may not adhere to your words which may mentally stress you out.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

A good day for your finances is foreseen as you will easily earn wealth. You may also recover some bad debts and successfully procure money to invest in a new financial scheme. It may be a day full of opportunities for people in the employment sector, which may bring about positive changes in their lives. Your stars will bring you loads of good luck, helping you achieve success in all walks of life. However, excess anger may prove to be negative for you. You are advised to keep a close watch on your words while speaking to someone important as things may not end in your favour otherwise. Business related travels will be fruitful. Practicing yoga and meditation will help with your physical and mental well being.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

A very important day with regards to your marital life is foreseen. Expressing your love to your partner today should be your priority. Financially too, it is predicted to be a good day. Sudden wealth gains will help sort out problems you may be facing for some time. The stars will be in your favour. People in the employment sector will receive the result of their hard work. The achievement of your children will make you joyous. Using your artistic talents in the right manner will help you bag some gains today. Plans of going on a fun trip with your kids and family is foreseen in the evening.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

A good day with regards to your work is foreseen. Receiving the support of your seniors will help you complete an important task. You will also be recognised for your hard work. You are advised not to neglect your domestic responsibilities as your carelessness may invite the wrath of your family members. It may be a good day Old investments will bring in good returns. There is no use in regretting over your past mistakes. Old memories may haunt you and spoil your present and future as well.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

An average day for your finances is foreseen. You are advised to stay away from unnecessary expenditure. Also, it is important to take financial decisions by yourself and not get influenced by others’ opinions. You are predicted to come across opportunities today which will help bring about positive changes in your life. Happiness in your marital life will increase your mental well being. However, some problems from the side of your children are foreseen. It is an auspicious day for students as they will achieve success in competitive exams. You need to exercise precaution at your work place today as your colleagues may unknowingly make you the butt of jokes. Your health will be good.