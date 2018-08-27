Daily Horoscope: 27 August 2018

Find out what the stars have in stores for you today by reading your Daily Horoscope for August 27th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You will find yourself mentally and physically well today. It will be a good day for your finances as well. You may come across many income sources which will strengthen your finances. Travels undertaken today will be extremely beneficial for you in the future. Your day will be filled with good energy and enthusiasm. A positive attitude will help you achieve good results in all your endeavours. It is a good time to face issues that you may have been facing for quite some time. Your life parent’s good mood will further elevate your happiness.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

It will be a good day for your finances today. Sudden gains of wealth will make you happy and will also strengthen your finances. But it is important to save some money for the future as well. Your marital life will be good. The support of your life partner will enable you to achieve a huge success today. It is advised to stay careful today, especially when handling sharp objects or machinery as injury is foreseen. There will be peaceful and happiness at home and you will also receive complete support from all your family members.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Today may be strewn with problems for you today, especially with regards to your domestic life. You are advised to use your tact and intelligence to handle the issue. It will be a good day for your finances provided to keep a check on your expenses. A tiff with your father is on the cards, it is important to control your speech under control. Difference of opinions between your life partner and you may lead to arguments among you two, which may become the reason of your mental worries. Do not make any promise to your kids which you have no intentions of fulfilling. Small health issues may crop up.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

You are advised to take monetary decisions carefully today. It is important to stay within your budget as well. A small tiff with your life partner is foreseen which will eventually resolved and you will get back to being a happy couple again. You are required to keep a check on your emotions and not do anything that careless. Your boss may not be in the best of moods today therefore you are advised to keep away from laziness and finish all your impending tasks. Be negligent towards your health will invite lot of problems for you. It will be a good day for your love life. You will be lost in the thoughts of your partner all through the day.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Health issues may crop up today. If you are addicted to alcohol, it is advised you drop this habit immediately or else it will only fill you up with regrets later on. No matter how many arguments arise between your life partner and you, it is important to realise that two are the only ones that support each other during the time of a crisis. You will be filled with positive energy today and will also finish off all impending tasks quickly. You may be faced with a lot of opportunities to earn wealth that will help strengthen your finances. Making important purchases with family members in the evening is predicted.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

It is a good day for your finances today. You will achieve huge success. It is important to keep your financial details a secret so as to avoid misuse of information. You are advised to take a break from work and indulge in activities that interest you. Any important decision should be taken by keeping the interest of all your family members in mind as a wrong decision may affect you negatively. There will be peace and happiness in your marital life. Your health will be good.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Spending some quality time with children will help you attain some mental peace. You may organise a small party at home today. An average day for your finances is foreseen. It is a good time to gain some wealth by working hard but spending unnecessarily may put you in trouble. You may spend some quality time with your friends and make this day memorable. Your life partner may plan to do something special for you which may further strengthen your relationship. Obsessing unnecessarily over the future will only prove to be a waste of time.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Today will be the day where your problems will finally come to an end, giving you a huge sigh of relief. Your thirst for knowledge will take you to newer grounds. The relationship you have with your seniors at work will be good. You may have to embark on work related travels that will prove to be quite beneficial for you in the future. Your marital life will be good. No major problems in your finances are foreseen. However, you are advised to avoid spending excessively.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

A tiff with your life partner is foreseen. You will have to be the better person here and try to resolve the issue before it gets too ugly. It may not be a good day for your finances as a huge loss is foreseen. You are advised to wholeheartedly help anyone in need today as your timely help may save them from a huge catastrophe. Also, this act will help you earn some good karma. Father’s ill health will be the reason of your worries therefore you are advised not neglect them. On the other hand, your health will need some attention too.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You may face some issues while travelling to your workplace today. However, your life partner’s support will help solve the issue. Difficult finances may increase your mental worries and you may also be pressurised due to impending loans. It is important for you to drive away negative thoughts from you mind before it translates into a disease. People in the business filed are advised to be cautions with their monetary transactions today. Practising yoga and meditation will help increase your physical as well as mental well being. Planning your day make you more efficient. It may be a bad idea to neglect your health.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Your marital life will be peaceful and cordial and you will also get the time to spend with your life partner. Difference of opinions may result in a tiff with your close friend. Maintaining a peaceful stance will help you resolve the issue. You may face some problems at your work place too as you may become the target of your boss’s wrath. Your children’s adamant attitude may be the reason of your worries. It is important to make them understand in a thoughtful manner. A good day for your love life is foreseen. Financially too, you may come across many good opportunities to earn wealth. Taking a walk early in the morning will prove to be very beneficial for you.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Your children’s rebellious nature may be the reason of your worries today. Business related travels will prove to be quite entertaining today. You are advised to keep a check on your anger issues as excess anger hasn’t done well to anyone. Reading an inspirational book or visiting a religious place in the evening will help you attain some mental peace. It is predicted to be a good day to earn wealth. Your health will be good.