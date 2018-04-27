Daily Horoscope: 27 April 2018

People change. So do their fates.

Can you imagine how the stars which are so far away from us play an important part in our lives and seal our fates? That's what astrology is all about. The movement of these stars from one zodiac house to another across the sky decides whether we are about to have a good day or not. Want to know what are the stars conspiring for you? Then, read our Daily horoscope below.

Here is your daily horoscope for April 27th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

You will be in good spirits today. However, it is not a good day to invest in speculations. Opening up of new income sources will strengthen your finances but be wary of increase in expenditure. Neglecting the needs of your life partner may create problems in your marital life. Try spending some time with them. Things at the work front will be good with you completing all tasks with full education. Travels today will be auspicious and fruitful.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

Weak health may restrain you from completing tasks. People suffering from high blood pressure are advised to be on alert. Your day will be average financially. Try staying away from unnecessary expenses. Your life partner may create some problems for you today. Try to handle the situation before it spirals out of control. You are advised to stay away from partnerships in business. It is a bad time to travel as well.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

Sticking to your budget today will help regulate your finances. You may go on a fun trip to your favourite place with your life partner. A sensitive issue may suddenly crop between your friend and you in zest, which will later be blown out of proportion. It is a good day to add spark in your marital life if you have been experiencing a low period for some time. It is an auspicious time for the students. Regular exercise may help contribute to good health.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

Your relative may give you tensions today. You are advised to keep your calm and handle matters in the best possible way. Not controlling your anger may compel your closed one to move away from you. Do not spend more than your budget, as it may cause problems in your future. You may not get adequate time off from your busy schedule. Sudden travel plans may prove to be hectic and worrisome for you.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

Your friends will help you meet some influential people today who you may gain from, in the near future. You will find some restlessness take over you. Taking your mind off other things and concentrating on the tasks at work is advised for you. Small issues may lead to arguments with your life partner. However, it is a good day for travel. Make sure to receive the blessings of your parents before the journey.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

It is a good time to buy things whose value is going to increase in the future. Your marital life will experience an interesting turn. Receiving the love and support of your partner will help you feel better. Tasks at work will move fast with the support of your colleagues and seniors. You will be filled with energy and positivity. There may be some issues in your financial situation. Try to stay away from oily and fried items, in order to stay away from health problems.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

You may face some financial problems due to excess expenditure. A tiff with a younger brother or sister is foreseen. You are advised to deal with such situations with patience. Difference of opinions between your family and you may prevail; but it is better to not go against their wishes. Finances may hang on a delicate balance. It is the right time to work over present issues instead of delving in the past. There may be a pooja or a havan organised at home. Neglecting your health may invite troubles, so you are advised to take care.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

Old investments will bring in good returns. You will experience marital bliss. Your partner may plan a surprise for you. You will be in the right state of mind to experience peace and enjoy simple pleasures of life. It may be a good day for you financially. However, there may be a need to keep a close eye on your children today. Certain health conditions are predicted to crop up during the latter part of the day.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

You are predicted to buy an expensive gift for your life partner today, which will make them feel on top of the world. You are advised to restrain yourself from taking too much mental and physical stress. Tensions in the family may prevail due to issues with a family member. You may experience tooth pain, which may trouble you quite a lot. A big gain is in store for you today. Making promises that you cannot fulfil may upset your closed ones.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

It is not a favourable time for you to indulge in unnecessary expenses, so it is advisable to scrap any plans of an outing or a movie. You are advised to be careful in your love relations as even a small misunderstanding may create a rift between your partner and you. Tiredness may overcome you due to excess work pressure, so try to rest intermediately. Bad health of your spouse may trouble you today.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

People in the business field may have to stay cautious. You are advised not to trust anyone blindly with matters relating to money. There may be a tiff with your life partner today. It would be advisable to mind your words when speaking to them, as bad language may hurt their feelings. Monetary gains will be as expected. Investments in speculations may be successful for you.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

You will find yourself refreshed and energised. Try to finish off any impending tasks today, so that you can enjoy the weekend with your family. You will feel an increase in your self-confidence. All your tasks will be successful. Investments done in the real estate will bring in profits for you. Good news in the evening will lift up your spirits. However, you are advised to be careful during travels.