Daily Horoscope: 26 September 2018

Aries: 21 March - 20 April Too much work pressure may upset you. It is important to keep calm in order to keep things peaceful at home. Making the right investments choices may reward you with good monetary returns. Your marital life will be cordial. You will also spend some quality time with your life partner. You are predicted to take some important decisions today, which may benefit you in the future. Problem with your health is predicted; therefore, you are advised to take care.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May You may face some problems with your children today. It is, however, a good time to resolve issues in your marital life. Too much work stress may tire you out. It is important to find some time for yourself as well. Sudden wealth gains are foreseen but you will have to keep a check on your expenses nevertheless. It is important to think carefully before making a decision so as to avoid regrets in the future. A close one may back stab you today. Your indifferent attitude towards your family may upset them. You are advised to control your temper and be at your best behaviour in front of them.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June You may have to control your temper in order to attain mental peace. Spending time with people who are helpful as well as filled with positivity will help you in this endeavour. There may be some problems in your work life. It may not be wise to postpone your tasks today. However, people in the business field will have a good day. Partnerships will be gainful. Your finances will be great as well, provided you keep a close eye on your expenses.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July People will praise your calm and composed nature today. There will also be an increase in your respect and recognition in the society. Your personal life will be good. Peace and happiness will prevail at home and you will also receive your family's whole hearted support in all your endeavours. You may come across new opportunities of investments which will prove to be quite gainful for you. You are advised to pay more heed to your life partner's needs in order to enjoy a happy married life. Negligence towards your health may invite serious consequences; therefore, it is better to take care of yourself.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August Your mother may suffer from health issues today, which may increase your mental worries. Arguments with siblings will further add to your woes. It is advised you be at your best behaviour. It is better to stay away from gossips and unnecessary discussions at your work place and focus on your work instead as wasting time will only invite trouble for you. Your life partner's support will help you overcome tough situations in your life. Visiting a religious place in the evening is foreseen.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September You are advised to keep your emotions in check today. Your life partner's indifferent attitude may cause a rift between you. You will be filled with a lot of thoughts and worries today which may make it difficult for you to concentrate on your work and personal life as well. Your children may demand more of your attention and time. Try to make time for them as you may feel better afterwards. An average day for your love life is foreseen. It is important to eat on time to stay fit and active.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October Too much worrying may negatively affect your health today. It is better to keep yourself calm. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances as you will come across new sources of income. If you are being pressurised with work, you may want to take a break for a while and spend some quality time with friends and family. Constant arguments with your life partner may drift you apart. It is advised you sit together and try to find a mutual ground before your differences turn irreconcilable.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November Making investments on the advice of others may put you in deep trouble today. You are advised to keep away from petty arguments and issues. In case you get into an argument with someone, it is important to keep a check on your words. Keep away from betting and lotteries. Your marital life will be good as your life partner will be in an excellent mood. However, it is not a good day for travels.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December A tiff with your life partner may cause you some mental stress. This may be due to you constantly neglecting them. However, it is a good day for your finances. You will achieve success in all your efforts. People in the business field are advised to keep a close eye on their business transactions. Your habit of criticising others may put you in trouble today. Avoid wasting your time and money on useless things. Your health will be good and you will easily accomplish all your tasks.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January A day full of gains is foreseen for people in the employment sector. A salary raise as well as a promotion is definitely on the cards. You will be filled with good and creative thoughts, which may further add to your gains. Your marital life will be peaceful. Their love and support will also increase your happiness. A tiff with your colleague may arise. It is important for you to handle the situation in the best possible manner. Religious activities will keep you busy for today. This will also help you attain some mental peace.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February You may be crowded with negative thoughts in your mind today. However, spending time with your children may give you a fresh perspective on life. It will be a day full of gains for you, especially in the second half of the day. You may also recover a bad debt. Business-related travels are foreseen. Your life partner may demand more of your time and attention. You may take them to your favourite place to spend a romantic evening together.