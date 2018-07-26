Daily Horoscope: 26 July 2018

The heavenly planets have a lot of influence on our daily lives. Their movement bring about changes in different aspects such as finances, job, personal life etc. While some planets have a negative influence on us, some planets affect us positively. But whatever it is, we need to remember that good times or bad times are temporary and will last only as long as the planets stay in that particular position. Your daily horoscope will give you details about your day so that you can plan ahead and utilise your energies in the right manner.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for July 26th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You are predicted to receive the complete support of your parents in the tough phases of your life. You are advised to take very careful decisions regarding your family. Refrain from talking on any controversial topic as it may ignite an argument between your life partner and you. A good day for your finances is foreseen. New sources of income will delight you. An important impending work will finally be completed, giving you some relief. Your seniors at work will praise you, boosting your self confidence.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

An average day for your finances is foreseen for you today. There may be an increase in your expenses, but income from new sources will help balance them out. You are advised to refrain from revealing about your future financial and investments plans to your friends and colleagues. Your marital life will be cordial. The support from your life partner will delight you. You may also spend some romantic moments with each other. Taking hasty decisions regarding investments may have negative repercussions. You may feel some kind of unexplained restlessness in the evening. Your warm and friendly nature will help attract people around you.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Being involved and enthusiastic about your work will bring good results for you at your work place today. You may find yourself restless over an issue. Going on an outing with your family will certainly help you unwind and relax. Taking too much stress may prevent you from enjoying life so try to relax and live in the present. Evening will be spent in the company of some guests. Your partner will be in a romantic mood. Health will be good. You can expect some sudden changes in your plans close to the end of the day.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Your marital life is expected to be good and you may also come across some pleasant news. Your life partner may surprise you with a gift as well. You are advised to resolve domestic issues as soon as possible or else they may just get out of hand. Too much work pressure may stress you out mentally. Long travels may also tire you out physically. It is important you give extra attention to your health. Friends will prove to be a solid pillar of support. Matters relating to land and property will turn out to be in your favour. It will be an auspicious with regards to your finances. Income from many sources is predicted.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Your marital life will be good. All the hard work that you have been putting in lately may finally give you sweet success. You are advised to keep your work aside and focus on taking a break instead. Any plans of fresh investment should be done quite carefully to avoid regrets and losses in the future. Most of your time today will be spent making important purchases and other daily chores. It is advised to not neglect your health today, especially if you are suffering from high blood pressure. Keep a close watch on your words as saying the wrong things at the wrong time will invite criticism for you.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You are advised to keep a check on your emotions today. Going on a fun trip with life partner is foreseen, which may help you unwind and increase your enthusiasm. Important tasks need to be carried out with full concentration as carelessness may put you in trouble. An auspicious day for students is predicted as they may achieve success in examinations. Financial problems may surround you in the first part of the day but things will be sorted out as the day passes. A word of caution for people in the business field. Financial transactions should be done with utmost care.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Pressurising your partner into doing something against their wishes may only invite trouble in your marriage today. Spending time with friends will help you relax and enjoy the finer things in life. You are predicted to meet certain influential people who may benefit you financially later on. Income will be good, but there will be an increase in expenses as well. Receiving the support of friends and family will help improve your self confidence. Evening will be spent by visiting a religious place along with family members.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Peace and happiness will prevail in your domestic life. It is predicted to be a special day for your life partner and you as you may spend some memorable time with them which will help your relationship grow stronger. You may also feel that love is the answer to all the problems in the world. Work wise, things will look up as you may achieve something special today. A huge financial gain is foreseen for people in the business field which will elevate your happiness. However, you are advised to stay away from spending money just to influence others. Some of you may have to embark on a long journey which may prove to be quite tiring. Indulging in healthy habits will benefit you in the long run.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Your marital life will be filled with peace and happiness as your life partner will confess their love for you in beautiful words. You are advised to help anyone who asks for your help today as it may benefit them greatly and may make a huge impact on their life. Sudden travels will prove to be tiring and stressful. Spending some quality time with your children will help you bond with them. It is predicted to be a profitable day for business owners. Students working hard off late will finally be rewarded with success in examinations. Taking part in a social and religious event in the evening will mark the end of your day.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your marital life may go through some troubled waters today. Your glum mood may affect your partner as well. It is advised you concentrate on your tasks instead of finding faults in others. A very stressful day for you is foreseen as your aggressive nature may create problems for you. Staying calm will help avert difficult situations, though. New sources of income will help improve your finances. However, some difficulties from your children are foreseen. Small health issues may escalate into bigger ones if neglected. You are advised to spend some quality time with your friends and family in order to relax and de-stress.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Some problems in your marital life is foreseen due to your partner not being in the best of moods. This may give rise to arguments among you as well. Most of your time today will be spent in the company of your friends and family. All your financial efforts will bear fruit, elevating your happiness. New investment opportunities will seem attractive and may turn out to be dependable source of income. You are advised to seek the help of your parents before starting anything new. An injury is foreseen therefore precaution is advised at home or outside. Business related travel is high on the cards. You will take part in sports today, which will help you regain your physical strength.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Happiness in your marital life is foreseen. You will also receive full support from your life partner. An average day for your finances is predicted. However, you need to restrict your expenses. You are advised to focus on being stress-free and take adequate rest. Evening will be spent in the joyous company of your close friends. It will be a favourable day for travels. Injuries or illness is on the cards therefore you are required to be careful at all times. Your hard work in your office will serve as a perfect answer to those who are always doubting your abilities.