Daily Horoscope: 26 August 2018

Want to know how your day will go today? Will it rain money or will you face a money crunch? Find out in your daily horoscope for August 26, 2018 below.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

It will be a great day for your finances but you need to be careful while undertaking business transactions. A huge change in your marital life is foreseen. Things may not go according to you but you are advised to be patient. Your seniors at work may not be quite contented with your work and you may hear words of rebellion. Plans of an outing may be changed at the last moment. You are advised to be careful while driving and avoid haste on the roads. A good diet and regular exercise go hand in hand to stay fit.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

You are advised to strictly keep a check on your anger as it may compel you to do things that you may regret later on. It is important to give some time to your family and make them realise their importance in your life. Keep your expenses under control as difficult finances may stall an important project mid way. There may be some problems in your married life. You are required to keep a check on your words. It will be a good day for your love life provided you do not speak on any topic that may hurt your partner’s sentiments and this may spoil your entire day.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

Your angry and adamant nature may be the reason of a tiff with your close one today. You may face some problems today; therefore, it is important to be very careful while making important decisions. Haste will only spoil things for you. An average day for your finances is foreseen. Plans of making huge investments should be postponed for a more auspicious date. Your life partner may make an exuberant demand for you and you may find it difficult to convince them against it.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

It will be a good day for your finances. There will be increase in your expenses but you are advised not to worry too much. Your partner may be suffering from some health issues and may need attention. Incomplete tasks may become the reason of your irritability. A tiff with a colleague at your work place too is foreseen. It is important to keep a check on your spoken words or else things may escalate quickly. Your habit of doubting your life partner may put a strain on your relationship today. Difficulty in affairs all of a sudden might lead to problems in your family.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

It will finally be a day when an ongoing issue with your life partner will be resolved and things are looking better for you. This will also lead to increase in understanding between you which will further strengthen your relationship. You will receive the complete support from your family members even in the most difficult situations of life. Spending some peaceful time will help you bond with them. A long travel is on the cards for you today. It is predicted to be a good day for businessmen as they will suddenly come across huge financial gain. However, some problems may arise from the side of your children. You are advised not to neglect your health. Going for walks will help increase your energy levels.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

Receiving the support of your parents will help complete an important task which had been pending from a long time today. You are required to carry out your important tasks carefully as negligence from your side may cost you a lot. A tiff with your life partner may spoil the rest of your day. It is important you keep a check on your expenses as making unnecessary purchases may put a strain on your budget. You may take part in a social activity in the evening and make new friends.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

Your marital life will be cordial and peaceful. There will be a strong connection of love and understanding between your life partner and you. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances as well. You may spend to your heart’s content. However, it is important to keep a balance between your personal and professional life or else things may become difficult for you in both spheres of your life. You will find that things are in your favour most of the time and all your efforts will also give you good results. There will be a peaceful and loving atmosphere which will help you stay away from stress. Spending some quality time with them will help you enjoy the finer things in life.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

New investments will give you good returns. You will also come across many good opportunities to earn wealth which should be utilised to the fullest. Your work will be praised in the society and this will also increase your status and respect. Your efforts to move up in life will be successful. It may be a hectic day but your efforts will not go to waste and things will turn out to be in your favour. You may have to sacrifice your happiness for the sake of your family. But make sure not to expect anything in return from them.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

Your partner may not be in the best of moods today, which may become the reason of your worries. Sudden increase of wealth is foreseen through betting or winning a lottery. New business will also give good profits and business-related travels too will be successful. However, some hidden enemies may try to sabotage your plans by spreading false rumours about you. Meeting with an important person will prove to be beneficial for you. You will indulge in an activity that will help improve your health today.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

It is important you do not trust anyone’s words until you see the truth from your eyes. Unnecessary arguments may create a tensed atmosphere at your home; therefore, you are advised to avoid them at any cost. A tiff with your life partner too is foreseen but you need to remember the love that you to share among yourself. People in the employment sector will receive the full support of their bosses. They will also praise your work. You are advised to indulge in activities that will help increase your income rather than wasting your time in day dreaming.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

A good day for your finances is foreseen. Sudden financial gains from new sources will increase your happiness. It will be an auspicious day for students as well. A huge success in examinations is foreseen. A favourable day for your love life is predicted. However, bad health may not let you concentrate on your work today. You may experience some hurdles on your way too. You are advised to resolve your health issue as soon as possible to avoid further problems.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

It may not be a good day for your finances today. Your spend thrift nature may create financial problems and may stall an important project mid way. Circumstances may also compel you to take a loan. Important tasks may face some hurdles on the way; therefore, you are advised to postpone them for the time being. Your responsibility towards your family will increase, giving rise to increase in your mental tensions as well. Arguments may lead to clashes among loved ones, so avoid them. Your marital life will be good.