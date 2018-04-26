Daily Horoscope: 26 April 2018

Life is a bed of roses for some people, whereas some people experience painful thorns. But whatever it is, life needs to go on. Wouldn’t you like it anyway if something would make life easier for you? That’s exactly what our Daily Horoscope will do.

Here is your Daily Horoscope which will let you know how your day will fare.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You are advised to take care of your expenses or else you might end up with empty pockets. You may travel to a religious place. There may be some misunderstandings between your partner and you. Your health will be good. Pregnant women are advised to take care of themselves. Stay away from arguments.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You are advised to stay away from arguments. It is a day to take decisions very carefully, else you may end up in a hot soup. You may be shouldered with a sudden responsibility, which will disrupt your schedule. It is better to talk carefully in order to avoid arguments with your partner. A promotion is on the cards for you because of your hard work. Practising yoga will help you calm your mind

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You may experience low energy levels at work. It is advisable to do yoga for mental and physical health. Investments will give desirable returns. Spending some time with your friend or close relative will give you peace. You may get to see a new facade of your life. Stay cautious while driving though.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

An impending task will be completed today, which will make you happy. But you are advised to control your emotions. Getting the blessings from a learned man will help you receive some positive energy. You will get some time for yourself due to less work load. Long-term investments will pay off. It will be a memorable day for those who are married.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

A family member may badly influence your marital life. You are advised not to invest in scripts with a bad reputation. You may have to give importance to other’s needs. Meeting an important person today will prove to be financially lucky for you. Income and expenses may be balanced out today. Recovery of bad debts is foreseen.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

There are some difficulties foreseen in your marital life. Arguments may ensue with your life partner. Excess work load will be the reason of physical fatigue today. Health problems too may aggravate your troubles. You are advised to take care of your diet. Schemes to earn a quick buck may attract you and these things may test your patience.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

Spending time with your life partner will strengthen your bond. Excess word load may tire you out both physically and mentally. It is a good day for financial dealings. Taking the opinion of family members will be helpful in bringing a change in your domestic life. Your colleagues may try to plot against you, so be aware of office politics.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Your adamant behaviour may cause problems for you. Your health will be good today. You may take part in sports to channelize the excess energy you are experiencing today. New plans will give you returns. No unity among colleagues at work may invite displeasure from your seniors. Your life partner may be upset due to your behaviour.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

Troubles in marital life may ruin your romantic moments today. There may be a last minute change in your schedule. Excess work load may be the reason of your bad mood; but spending time with your children may lift your spirits. You may come across some awkward situation at work. You may feel things going against your favour.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

Spending money carefully is advised for you today. Making a few changes in your schedule may help better your health. Taking rest in intervals may actually help you lose weight. Your partner will surprise you with a gift. You are advised to make cautious decisions. You may take part in a religious or social event today.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Finances may trouble you today. Doing constructive work may help drive away negative thoughts. The support you receive from your life partner will help you fight difficult situations. Your children may bring troubles for you. Students will achieve success in examinations. Travels are foreseen.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

Do not let your children take advantage of your liberal behaviour today. Financial help from your father will help you complete an impending task. A long drive with your life partner is on the cards for you. Stay away from arguments with your colleagues at work. A morning walk will be beneficial.