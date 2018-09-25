Daily Horoscope: 25 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April It may not be a good day for your finances; therefore, it is advised you do not take any decisions regarding investments. A long impeding task will finally be completed and it will provide you with a huge sigh of relief. The interference of a third person may be the reason for arguments between your life partner and you. Small health issues are foreseen. Meeting with an old friend in the evening will lift up your spirits.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May The elders in the family are advised to take special care of their health today as carelessness may cost a lot. You are advised to keep away from meddling in other people's affairs as you will only invite trouble for yourself. Try to keep a control over your anger, especially at your work place. An average day for your finances is foreseen. There will be happiness in your marital life. You may get to go on an outing with your life partner as well. Bringing about a few changes in your daily routine and indulging in wellness programmes will go a long way in ensuring good health.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Some of you might have to embark on an unexpected journey which may be quite tiring. You are advised to be very careful with your finances as someone close to you may back stab you. You may find yourself low on energy which may create problems for you. Not keeping a check on your words will result in an argument with your life partner. On the other hand, couples in love may find this day to be very romantic as quality time will be spent in each other's company.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July It may be a day full of worries in your domestic life as your family members will be upset with you regarding an issue. You are advised to keep a check on your choice of words and think carefully before speaking. Also, it is important for you not to bring office worries home to maintain a peaceful atmosphere. A very romantic day is foreseen for this zodiac sign as you will get to spend a romantic evening with your partner. Keep an eye on the road while driving.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August Arguments with your life partner may cause you some mental distress. You may even lose control over your emotions. It may be wise to have patience under such circumstances and not let yourself be ruled by your emotions. Less work load may give you enough time to spend with your friends. Try to refrain from sharing your personal details with your colleagues. It is not a good time to take important decisions regarding your personal life. Your enemies will be defeated. You may be required to give special attention to your health. MOST READ: 9 Abortion Methods You Can Try At Home

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September You may be filled with some mental worries today. It is important for you to relax for a while and keep yourself calm. Work-related travels will prove to be exceptionally beneficial to you. However, your life partner's love and support will help increase your self confidence. It will also help your love grow stronger. You may take part in a religious or social event along with your family members. Your finances will be good as there will be no obstacles on your path to earn money.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October You have the ability within yourself to succeed in any task that you desire. Complete focus on your work is required. You will find yourself full of energy and will be able to complete any impending task. It is important for you to take time for yourself and indulge in activities that give you pleasure. However, there will be some problems in your love life as differences of opinions between your partner and you may arise. A positive day is foreseen at your work place.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November You are advised to exercise precaution while driving. However, it will be a good day for your marital life as you will feel happy in the company of your life partner. A good day for your finances is predicted. Improvement in your monetary situation will help you make certain important purchases. Students may have to face some issues with their studies as they may find it hard to concentrate on their studies. Try to be wary of your hidden enemies at your work place. Your bad behaviour towards your love partner may result in arguments among you.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December It is important for you to let go of your ego in order to keep your dear ones close. A good day is predicted for people in the employment sector as you will achieve success. People in the iron and steel or real estate business are in for huge financial gains. However, all may not be well at your personal front. Your opinions may not be in line with your family members. It will be a good day for your finances. You may also spend excessively on others.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January A gainful day is predicted for people in the business field today as you are predicted to receive a huge order. There will be an increase in your respect and recognition as well and people will appreciate your efforts. However, carelessness at your work place may spell trouble for you. You may take a very important decision in your personal life today. Ill health of a family member may become the cause of your concern. Sudden wealth gains are foreseen. MOST READ: Benefits Of Sleeping With Wet Socks

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Your life partner will make you feel extremely special today. There will be an increase in your understanding and love as well. You are advised to spend your spare time in enjoying the finer things in life rather than worrying obsessively. Too much work stress should also not be a reason for your worries. A good day for your finances is foreseen and you may shop to your heart's content. However, your love life may go through some turbulence. Your partner's insensitive behaviour may compel you to retrospect your relationship.