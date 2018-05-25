Daily Horoscope: 25 May 2018

How will your stars fare today? Will they give you luck and success? Will you receive the fruit of your hard work or will have to continue struggling? IF you want to know about your day, we recommend you go through our daily horoscope.

Here is your daily horoscope for May 25th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



It will be a good day for your finances. People in the business field will come across a huge gain. Your hard work will serve as a good come back to your competitors at work. You will also derive happiness from your work. Arguments with your closed ones may trouble you mentally. Make sure to be at your best behaviour at all times. Also, you are advised to keep a check on your spoken words when talking to your partner as wrong choice of words may disturb peace among you and spoil relations.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



You are predicted to feel less energetic than usual. Do not over stress yourself on matters and take some time off work to relax. It would be advisable to postpone few things for tomorrow. A wrong decision taken in the past may have its repercussions today. Make sure not to take financial decisions in haste as you may end up incurring a loss. Tensions in the family will trouble you mentally. Being carelessness may cost you today. People suffering from high blood pressure are advised to be cautious. Keep away from crowded places.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



An argument with a family member may be the reason of your tensions. Keep your calm and avoid talking ill. A busy schedule may make you physically weak and tired. You may feel less energetic than usual. Your careless nature may invite the wrath of your family members so give them your attention. However, things at work are finally looking up. Completion of pending tasks will give you a breather. Visiting a religious place in the evening will give you mental peace. Your finances will be average today.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



You will indulge in charity and social work for mental peace. This will also increase your respect in the society. Sudden arrival of guests may cause a change in your daily schedule. There will be peace and harmony in your marital life. You may go on an outing in the evening with your life partner and also enjoy dinner at your favourite place. However, you need to careful of any banking transactions today. Any decision relating to property or house will be beneficial. Keep away from hasty decisions, though.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



A strange restlessness may take over you today. Taking a stroll outside in fresh air may put you at ease. You may have to take care of your health at this time as you may suffer from an illness or injury. However, marital bliss is foreseen. Your partner’s mood will be lively and cheerful. It is not a good day for your finances as sudden expenses are foreseen. Stay away from borrowing money, though. You are advised not to indulge in drinking, especially if you have to drive home at night. You are predicted to complete a very important task today with the support of your friends.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



Pursuing your literary interests will give you peace of mind. Sudden monetary gains will strengthen your finances. Most of your day today will be spent in making important purchases and other activities. You are advised to keep an eye over your speech and actions at work as carelessness may put you in a hot soup. Your life partner’s mood will be good. They may also sing your praises, something which you wanted to hear from a long time. However, you may face some health issues. Taking your meals on time, exercising lightly along with resting well will all contribute to good health.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



Visiting a historical place with your family is foreseen for you today. This trip will rejuvenate and refresh you. Try to keep your work aside and relax. You may tend to be mentally disturbed today. You are advised to control your behaviour in front of others. Your personal life has been your focus for some time now. But your attention will move on to social causes today and you will also extent a helping hand to the needy. Peace will prevail in your marital life. However, you may face some financial difficulties as the monetary gains you receive today will not live up to your expectations.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



It will be an average day for your finances today. Making new investments should be avoided. You may not live up to your family’s expectations for you today. It may be wrong to expect them to work in your way. Things at work will be good as your colleagues will be extra helpful. Spending some memorable moments with your life partner will be the highlight of your day. However, try to avoid talking on subjects that are sure to ignite arguments. Your health will be good.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



You are advised not to give into your love partner’s exuberant demand today and try to make them think rationally. People will sing your praise today, which you wanted to hear since long. However, excess work pressure may leave you exhausted. You will have to take special care of your health. Do remember that good health is the key to good thoughts. Important tasks may get stuck somewhere, resulting in mental stress. It will be a good day for your finances. You may spend excessively on entertainment, though.

Capricorn- 23 December- 20 January



There may be a huge loss at work due to your carelessness therefore you are advised to be careful. Your seniors may be upset with you regarding something. However, people in the business field may expect a huge gain today. Try to stay away from giving or taking loans. Your good attitude will finally succeed over your bad attitude today. Your life partner may be upset with you over an issue. It is your chance to win them over by making a romantic gesture. Receiving the blessings and support of your mother will help increase your self confidence.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



Your life partner will take care of you more than usual today. You may also spend some romantic times together. There are some opportunities in stores for you financially. A financial scheme will finally mature, bringing in loads of wealth for you. Going to a relatives/ friends house for a memorable evening is predicted. Not concentrating on your work may invite the wrath of your seniors at work. You may be relieved of a long illness today, which will out you back in your sports activities soon.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



Your life partner may be upset because of you today, so try to shower them with love and affection. You are advised to take some time off of work and relax. It is a very auspicious day for your finances. Matters relating to the court will turn to be in your favour. However, a huge loss is predicted for you. It is important to read all the fine print carefully before investing in any new financial scheme. Domestic issues and work pressure may give you a high temper. Keeping a balance between home and work life will help ease things for you.