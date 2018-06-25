Daily Horoscope: 25 June 2018

The weekend is behind us and it’s the beginning of a new work week ahead. Lot of deadlines, targets and dreams o fulfil. But will the stars favour us? The position of planets in our zodiac house influences mostly all aspects of our lives. With the even changing dynamics of life, our daily horoscope will keep you in the know about everything. So read on to know more about your day today.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for June 25th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You are predicted to work quite hard in order to improve your financial condition and all your efforts will be rewarded well. Do not forget to take the advice of your elders before starting anything new. Work wise, an old mistake committed by you will come to bite you in the present. Positive thinking and complete focus on your work will get you through the day, though. Long travels undertaken today will prove to be extremely beneficial for you. However, you may face some issues in your love life as an argument with your lover is foreseen. The happenings of the day may not meet your expectations. But remember that every day is not the same. Highs and lows are in fact a part of normal life.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You will find yourself full of energy and enthusiasm. In fact, all your efforts today will prove to be successful. Investments in the real estate will bring in good gains today. Increase in your wealth and happiness is foreseen. Peace will prevail in your domestic life. You may find a huge change in your life partner’s behaviour today. A huge financial gain is predicted due to the support of your father. Try to finish off all impending tasks instead of procrastinating. This will enable you to find some time for yourself in the future. Meeting with an old friend in the evening will make you feel elated.

Gemini- 22 May- 21 June

You are required to use your wit and influence to solve domestic issues today, which will result in peace and happiness at home. It will be a good day for your finance. Buying of a land or property is foreseen. It is advised you bring about certain changes in your daily schedule in order to improve your health condition. Your love life will be cordial. Peace and solace will be experienced in the arms of your partner. Good tidings will finally arrive in your work life after a difficult period. However, your rude behaviour with your life partner may result in a tiff among you two. It is better to try to salvage the situation before it goes out of your control.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

New sources of income will help strengthen your financial situation. Business wise, it is a day of prosperity. You will finally benefit from old investments today. Your life partner will make you feel special today. This special gesture from them will help re-kindle the old spark in your relationship in increase feelings for each other. The love and support you receive from your family will help increase your self confidence. Evening will be spent by meeting up with old relatives and friends. Good news towards the end of the day will help multiply your happiness. Overall, a very auspicious day for you is foreseen.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Your working ability will be on a rise, helping you defeat your competitors quite easily. You are predicted to gift something expensive item to your life partner and make them feel very special. The stars will completely favour you at your work place. However, a tiff with a family member may cause you mental worries. You are advised to think carefully before making promises as not fulfilling them later may put you in deep trouble. Opportunity to take part in a social event will prove to be extremely beneficial to you in the future.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

A pay rise or a promotion is highly predicted for you at work today. You may also embark on long business related journey. Things at home will finally settle down after a tiff among family members will come to an end, bringing peace and happiness. You will spend some memorable time with your friends and it will help you feel relaxed and rejuvenated. A huge financial gain is foreseen. Business personnel will also come across profits in their business today.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Neglecting your health may have serious repercussions later on. Problems in your domestic life will influence your work as well today therefore you are advised to be careful and not let one aspect of your life affect the other. A tiff with your siblings may be the reason of your mental worries. You may work hard to improve your financial situation. Things at work may not be good as your path will be strewn with a lot of hurdles on the way. Hard physical work or sudden travels may zap you out of your physical energies today. You are advised to keep negative thoughts at bay as success will definitely find you. Make sure you do not bring your office worries at home in order to enjoy your family life.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

It is a good day to start taking up programmes that will help improve your health. You are advised to be very cautious at your work place and not blindly trust your colleagues. Taking too much mental stress will affect your health negatively. You also may need to take special care of your diet and consume balanced meals on time. Some problems in your marital life are foreseen. It is important to keep a check on your spoken words or else the situation may spiral out of control. Recovering some bad debts will help strengthen your finances. You are predicted to complete a pending task with the help and support of your siblings.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Tension from your family members is foreseen for you today. You are required to handle these situations will patience and tact so as to not affect your relationship with them. All the hard work and efforts that you have put into your projects will finally bring in positive rewards for you. Health issues may trouble you today. Not taking the advice of a medical practitioner may elevate your issues. A close one may drift away from you if your excess anger issues are not controlled. Excess expenditure may imbalance your budget. Certain financial gains may elude you today, making you all the more upset.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

It is not a great day for your financial, so be careful before making any expenditure. New investments need to be done after thoroughly investigating the aftermath of your decision. Extreme physical work may leave you exhausted. It is advised you take some time off from work and spend some memorable moments with your family. It is not a good day for travels. Some important decisions taken in the past may have its repercussions now. You may find yourself lonely and unable to differentiate between right and wrong.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Your day will have a good start and you will be filled with energy and enthusiasm. Work load in your office will be less, giving you enough time for yourself. You will receive the support from your colleagues. It is predicted to be a good day for business personnel as a business partner will be the reason of huge gains today. Affairs of the family will be cordial and peaceful. You are predicted to spend some quality time with your family members. Your children may make you feel proud of their achievements.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

It is a good day to something new and innovative today. Your marital life is predicted to be smooth. There will also be increase in love and understanding among you. A close one may surprise you with a special gift. People in the employment sector will find themselves in most regards today. You will come across good job prospects if a change in your job is on your cards. Business people may bag some huge financial gains. Health wise, it will be a good day.