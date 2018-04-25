Daily Horoscope: 25 April 2018

This Wednesday, most of us go through what is called the Mid-week crisis. But what if this part of the week is in your favour?

The celestial bodies in the sky keep changing their position every day. So you never know when your bad spells are ending and the fortune favours you. But whatever the stars bring for you, remember that it is temporary.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for April 25th 2018. Let us know what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Your work is going to speak for you today in the office and stun your colleagues. An important senior official too will recognise your hard work. For people in the business field, there is a huge gain in store for you. Your close one may hurt your feelings today, but make sure that you always remain at your best behaviour. Pursuing your literary interests today will give you peace of mind. You are advised to stay away from alcohol, especially when you are driving at night.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Your life partner’s sweet behaviour will brighten up your day today. You are also predicted to spend some quality and peaceful time with your family members. However, your boss may appear to be a little strict with you. This may due to your negligence towards work. So, make sure to reach all your deadlines. People who are searching for a job, your long search will finally yield some results. Travels will be fruitful and entertaining. You are advised to stay away from food, which is high in cholesterol content to stay healthy.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You may come across a situation in office where you will lose your temper, so you are strictly advised to keep your anger under control. Today is a great day for your marital life though. Recovering from a bad debt may provide you some financial relief. There are profits in store for you in the business too. Investments may bring in considerable profits for you, provided you take the advice of a financial advisor before making investments. Do not neglect your health today.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Peace and happiness will prevail in your domestic life today. In fact, their support will further pump up your confidence too. However, you are advised to control your anger to help avoid unnecessary situations in the future. Meddling in others’ affairs and involving yourself in unnecessary arguments may prove to be troublesome for you. It is a favourable day for matters relating to the court. You may find success today. Expenses may tend to increase, but increase in income will balance it out for you.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

Most of your day today will be spent in shopping. Buying of new clothes and jewellery will keep your spirits high. Indulging yourself in some literary tasks will bring peace to you. Business travels will be successful. Investments too will be in profits that will meet your expectations. However, you may have to face some problems in your marital life. Your partner may be upset with you regarding an issue. It is a good day for the employed people today, as your hard work will be paid off in the form of a promotion.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You are advised to get your creative juices flowing in order to get some steady income. Unemployed people will finally get their prayers answered, as you are predicted to grab a good offer. You will feel renewed energy and enthusiasm inside of you. All your plans will culminate, giving you the expected results. You may use your hidden talents to better your day. The experience of being in love will magnify by spending some time with your partner today.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You will enjoy pink of health today. You will also get to experience some amazing culinary treats. Your financial situation may improve by the end of the day and you are also predicted to make some important purchase. The support of your friends and family will bring you happiness. You may tend to be sensitive to your partner’s emotions today. Do not indulge in any such act which may put both of your futures in jeopardy. It is the time to remain cautious for couples in love, as misbehaving with your partner may put you in a hot soup.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

Your stars today will help you bag a huge profit today. There may be a tiff between your partner and you. Keep calm, as your patience will eventually solve the problem. Heavy physical work may drain you of your energy. It is advisable to take time off work and spend some quality time with your family. People in the business field will book in good profits today.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

Your day will be spent in the company of your friends. They will help you get your mind off your work and mentally relax. You will be filled with enthusiasm and energy in spite of hard work. Hard work that you did over the days will finally be rewarded with sweet success. There will be an increase in your prestige too. It is a good time for investments. Matters relating to property will be successful. Things will be happy and peaceful at home too. However, stay away from bad company, as it may invite trouble in your otherwise peaceful life.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

Increase in expenditure is seen for you today; but increase in income will help create a balance in your finances. Health wise, your day will be average. You may face some health problems. You are advised to be careful at home or outside, as chances of injury are riding high. Travel done for business or job purposes will be fruitful. Do not let negative thoughts concur your mind, as it may potentially destroy your work. Today, you will understand that there is so much more to a marriage other than sex or arguments.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

You are advised to stay away from people who try to steer you in the wrong direction by giving you wrong advice. You may be troubled with unnecessary issues. Try to stay away from arguments, as there are people who are waiting to make mountains out of mole hills. Finances are predicted to improve by the end of the day. You are to look into your expenses very carefully and try to spend on necessary things only, as money may slip from your hands without you realising it. Your spend-thrift nature may also upset your life partner.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Your finances may hang on a delicate balance today. There may be increase in income; but you need to keep your expenses under control. Try to finish off impending tasks today, procrastinating further may create problems in your schedule. Try to keep the romance alive in your marital life by spending some romantic moments with your life partner. At work, your negative thoughts will prove to be the biggest hurdle in your path to success. Resting properly and taking break from work will help improve your health.