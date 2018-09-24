Daily Horoscope: 24 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April Playing the right cards will help you bag some good profits today. The stars will favour you today and you will get the taste sweet success. Your marital life will be good. You will also feel happy in the company of your life partner. Children are predicted to make you proud of their achievements as they will achieve success in examinations. You are advised to keep aside your work and take a break for a while. This will also help you stay healthy and active.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Your health will be good today. You are also predicted to do something big and important. On the other hand, it would be wise for you to keep a check on your expenses and buy things that are a necessary only while out making purchases. Saving for a rainy day hasn't hurt anyone. Your life partner's good mood with brighten your day. Finishing off impending tasks will help you get a huge sigh of relief. This will also make your boss happy. However, you are advised to keep away from criticising your colleagues or indulge in gossips at your work place as it may hamper you image.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June You are predicted to take part in social causes today. Making donations will help you attain some mental peace. However, it is not a good day to start anything new or make investments. People in the business field are advised to keep a close watch on their monetary transactions. It is also important for you to not trust your business partner blindly. Your marital life may have to undergo some problems. Your life partner may be upset with you regarding something and you will not find it easy to convince them.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July Your boss's excellent mood at your work place will add joy to your entire day. You will also feel contented with your work . However, it is not predicted to be a good day for your finances. Keep a close check on your expenses and make sure to spend only on necessities. You are advised to invest in real estate as it will prove to be quite profitable for you. There will be peace and happiness in your marital life. It is better not to go against your family's wishes for anything. If they advice you regarding something, chances are they are probably right.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August Too much work pressure may cause you mental worries. It is important for you to stay calm and spend some time with your loved ones. You will definitely find solace in their company. You are advised against taking part in office politics and gossips as it will only affect your image negatively. It may be a great day for your love life as you may experience something magical. You will also get to see a very beautiful facade of your partner's personality. A great day for your finances is foreseen.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September It will be a day filled with fun today. Your entire day will be spent in the company of your friends and family. You are advised not to force your opinions on others IT is important to be sensitive to their needs and feelings as well. Thinking of everyone's happiness will make you happy as well. Receiving a huge surprise from your life partner will make you feel special today. Travels undertaken today will prove to be fruitful. Precaution is advised while driving as accidents are foreseen.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October Spending some time with children will bring you some peace of mind. However, you may face some problems in your marital life. Your life partner's rude behaviour may hurt you. It is important for you to stay true to your words and not indulge in arguments as it will only make matters worse for you. Keeping away from lottery and betting is advised. An auspicious day for your work life is foreseen. Your work will be appreciated and seniors will praise your efforts as well.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November You are advised to keep a strict control over your anger, especially at your work place and not embroil yourself in any argument or controversial discussion with your colleagues or seniors. You may be surrounded by some negative thoughts. Life partner's ill health will also prove to be a major cause of your concern. Making some purchase may increase your expenses, which may ultimately imbalance your finances. Do not neglect your health issues. Taking the right decisions with your finances will help you bag some good profits.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December A good day is foreseen for people of this zodiac sign. You will spend some memorable moments with family members. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances as huge monetary gains are foreseen. You may recover some bad debts today. Work related travel is on the cards, which may be completely exhausting for you. It is advised you stay away from investing in business with partnerships. It will be a very romantic day for couples in love. Your health will be good. Energy levels too will be high.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January You are required to take a break from work and spend some time with your close ones. It is important to relax and unwind yourself or else professional and personal stress may affect your health. You will come across a lot of opportunities in life that will bring a positive change in your life. However, things at your domestic front may not be good. There may be difference of opinions between you and the elders of the family which may make you a bit agitated.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February It is not predicted to be an auspicious day for travels. Therefore it is advised you postpone any plans of travel to a later date. Buying an expensive gift for life partner may make you feel special. A positive day for your work is foreseen. Your hard work will finally bear sweet fruit. People in the business field are advised to make thoughtful decisions. Things at home will be peaceful. You will receive complete support from your elders in the family as well. Walking everyday will help you stay fit and active.