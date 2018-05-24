Daily Horoscope: 24 May 2018

New day, new beginnings. Will this day bring you happiness or will it bring its own set of problems? Want to know every minute detail about your day? Then, read on to know about it in our daily horoscope.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 24th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



You are advised to keep away from haste. Going according to your plans will give you satisfactory results. There may be some problems in your married life due to a third person interfering in your affairs. Excess work stress may trouble you mentally. Make sure not to bite more than what you can chew. You may receive some good news from a far away source late in the evening. It will be an average day for your finances.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



Practising yoga and meditation will help you get mentally strong. Your life partner’s bad mood may play spoilsport in your romantic plans. Think carefully before jumping into others affairs, as the tables may turn on you. Your marital life will be smooth sailing. In fact, they will give more attention to you than usual. People will finally recognise all the hard work and dedication you put into your work. You will also gain financially out of it.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Your marital life will take an interesting turn today. Your partner will also help support you during your crisis. You will be surrounded with positive energy and will accomplish most of your tasks. Domestic issues may need your immediate attention, so make sure not to let things slip away from your hands. You are advised to stay away from people who try to tarnish your image. Financially, things are predicted to improve. You may have to move away from your comfort zone and meet people who are on a high post. Sudden plan of a long journey is on the cards.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



Difficult finances may put a stop on your other important tasks, which will mentally trouble you. Do not let laziness take over you, as it may put you in a tight spot. Patience may be the key for you today because hasty decisions will prove to be risky. Not receiving the much needed support from your life partner today may be the reason of the spark in your relationship withering. You are advised to spend time with each other and try to relive the romantic moments. Take special care of your health.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



Your boss at work will recognise your hard work. A change in your work place is foreseen, something that will prove to be positive for you. It will be an average day for people in the business field. You are advised to take decisions regarding financial dealings very carefully. A special day is in store for couples in love, as your love will keep on increasing with each passing day. You may also get to spend some quality time with your life partner. Sudden travels may leave you tired. Stay away from oily and fried items.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



Health issues may prevent you from concentrating on your work. It will also create hurdles in other important work. You are advised not to neglect on your health and take adequate rest whenever possible. Not keeping control over your spoken words may spoil your good relations. Unnecessary tensions may mentally trouble you, which may also have a bad effect on your health. Your finances will be average today. Your work will be recognised by the society and help keep up your good image.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



You are advised not to take financial decisions in haste, as it may cause you losses. Do not take matters relating to your health lightly and make sure to take some time off from your busy schedule. You may also face some financial difficulties today, as not being able to recover from funds may stress you out financially. Doing something to increase your income will help instead of wasting time in other unproductive task. Argument with your life partner is foreseen. Keeping your anger under control will help solve issues. Your enemy may try to harm you, so be aware of your surroundings.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



Your marital life is predicted to be mediocre today. Your children may be the reason of your worries today, as they may not give importance to their studies much. It is a good day to pursue your hobbies today. Try to take important decisions from your mind rather than your heart. You may spend some quality time with your friends in the evening. Keep an eye open for financial opportunities today.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



Recovering from a bad debt today will give you a huge sigh of relief. However, you will have to control your expenses. You will be high on enthusiasm and positive energy today. For the employed, you will finally get to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. A tiff with a closed one will be the reason of your worries, so make sure to keep a check on your spoken words. You are advised against blindly trusting someone today, as they may stab you in the back. Health wise, it will be a good day.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



It is a good day to meet friends and relatives today. You are predicted to spend excessively on entertainment and shopping. Not keeping your expense under control may compel you to take a loan. However, it will be a good day for your marital life. Your feelings towards each other will increase so will compatibility. There may be an auspicious event happening at home. It is not a good day for travel, so you are advised to postpone any plans to a later more auspicious date. Good day may soon find its way towards you.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



You are advised to keep your eyes wide open in order to spot opportunities that will help you improve your financial condition. You may easily make friends due to your magnetic personality today. People will also praise your qualities, which is something that you always wanted to hear. Increase in wealth is foreseen. Make sure to take the advise of experts before making an investment-related decision. It is a good time to finish your pending tasks instead of postponing them. Your marital life will be good. Increase in love, respect and compatibility is foreseen between your partner and you.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



You are advised to be careful regarding work, as you may be the target of some office politics. It is important to spend some quality time with your children and also help them achieve their goals. A failing health of someone in the family may be the reason of your worries. Their hospital and medical expenses may upset your budget. Your love life may face some problems, as misunderstandings may prevail between your love partner and you. Long travel is on the cards.