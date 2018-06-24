Daily Horoscope: 24 June 2018

Jealousy is very basic to us humans. Don’t we all tend to get jealous if the life of someone we know is going great whereas we may be struggling even for the smallest of things? While it may be common to fell miserable while others are enjoying a streak of good luck in their lives, we need to remember that life is full of ups and downs. Everything has their day. So what will it be for you today? Will you be the one having a good day or just be a spectator of someone having one? Find out by reading your daily horoscope.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for June 23rd 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Happiness will prevail in your marital life today. A family member will steer you in the right path to achieve success. Good financial opportunities will come your way. A monetary gain will enable you to clear off long impending bills and loans. Your health will be good. You are advised to refrain from saying the wrong words at the wrong time though as it may out you in deep trouble. It is a good day to seek legal advice from your lawyer. Try not to lose control in a difficult situation as it may have negative repercussions in your life.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

It is predicted to be a good day to retrospect your major plans and also meet important and influential people today. Your busy work life may not allow you to spend time with your children and this may upset them. Long term investments will bring in profits for you. You are required t take special care of your health and make sure to have your meals on time. Consuming a balanced diet and avoiding oily fried food will go a long way in ensuring good health. Travels that you undertake today may prove bore a whole in your pocket but will be extremely fruitful.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Your health will be good in spite of a busy schedule. You are predicted to spend some memorable moments with your children, which will give you mental satisfaction. However, you may face some issues at work. Partnerships in business are advised to be avoided as the business partner may only try to take advantage of you. You will coma cross a lot of opportunities to showcase your talents so make sure to make full use of them and help everyone realise your potential. Your financials will be good provided you keep an eye on your expenses. Excess funds saved will help you in the future. A tiff among family members will be the reason of your worries today. You are advised to deal with the situation with patience and maturity.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

An auspicious day for you is foreseen. All your efforts will bear sweet fruit today. You will also come across good opportunities in life. It is a good day to invest in new financial schemes. Investing in speculations will also prove to be beneficial for you. You are predicted to spend excessively on fun and entertainment today. Better understanding with your partner will lead to a happy and contented married life. Most of your political hurdles will clear off. You will be inclined towards religious activities. Business travels undertaken today will be tiring but will prove to be quite fruitful.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

You will receive the complete support of your family members today and there will be peace and harmony in your domestic life. However, there is predicted to be an increase in your superstitious beliefs. You are advised to stay away from all of it for your own benefit. Happiness will prevail in your marital life. You will also receive the complete support of your life partner in all your endeavours. Unnecessarily criticizing your own self will only decrease your self confidence. Do not spend more than necessary on luxuries and entertainment. Try to stay away from involving yourself in things that will upset your dear ones.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You are advised to control your expenses as difficult financial conditions may negatively affect your mind. There may be problems in your marital life. You are advised to stay away from arguments and keep a close check on your spoken words so as to not hurt the sentiments of your partner. At the end of the day, reminding yourself of your love for each other will help keep you glued together. Lying should be a hard limit in your relationship as they can easily destroy the people who place their trust on you. It is a good day for singles to confess their love to their partners. A romantic end to the day would be by visiting your favourite place with your loved one in the evening.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Using your artistic talents in the right manner will help you gain immensely. At work, your seniors will appreciate your hard work and applaud you for it. This will boost your self confidence to a new level. Your colleagues will work together with you to make some progressive changes in your work place as well, which will help strengthen your bond with them. Doing your work with honesty and dedication definitely has its own rewards. However, it is important to create a perfect balance between your personal and professional life in order to completely enjoy the success wave in your life.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Romance is predicted to take over your heart and mind. You will also spend some memorable time with your life partner today. It is a good day for your finances as well. A good time will be spent with your close friends. A favourable day for students is foreseen as they will finally receive a good result of their hard work. At work, things will be cordial with your colleagues as they will extend their support to you in completing your tasks. There may also be a promotion in stores, which will increase your respect and recognition at your work place.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

It is predicted to be a great day for your marital life today. Spending some quality time with your life partner will strengthen your relationship with them. You may have to keep laziness aside and finish off any impending task. Taking any decisions in haste will only make your regret it later on. Spending money excessively may invite financial troubles for you, especially at the end of the month. Sudden travels plans will be extremely hectic and tiring. You are advised to stay away from any arguments or misunderstandings as things may put you in unfavourable situations.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are advised to take decisions very thoughtfully today. Financial gains are predicted by the end of the day. The love and support of your life partner will make your day joyous. You may experience a different kind of romance today. Long impending problems in your family will finally be resolved; giving you much needed mental peace. You may spend some memorable time with your friends which will relax and rejuvenate you. At work, your efforts will be recognised by your seniors and you will also be rewarded for it as well.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

You are required to keep yourself away from illegal activities as they may put you in deep trouble. It is a good day to meet distant relatives and re kindle your lost relations. A huge gain from old investments will make your finances stronger. Your warm and friendly nature will help attract people around you. It is important to have your meals on time in order to enjoy good health. An auspicious day for travels is predicted.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Recovering of old debts will provide you with much needed relief. You are advised not to be too stern with your children and it may just drive them away from you. Making them understand your concern with love and care will help get across your point to them. Involving yourself in office politics or indulging in gossips will only spoil your image in front of your seniors at work. Your life partner may not be in the best of moods today. Therefore it is better to keep your snide remarks to yourself les it may create permanent cracks in your relationships. Road safety should be your main concern while driving, especially at night as accidents are high on your cards today.