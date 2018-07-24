Daily Horoscope: 24 July 2018

Tuesday is the day when we usually restrict ourselves to eating only vegetarian food. Oh!! The things we do to please the gods!!! So will they be pleased with your devotion and shower their mercy and blessings on you? Or will you have to go through the same drill of life again? Find out in our Daily Horoscope.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for July 24th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Your mother’s health may be the reason of your worries today, so you are advised to take care of her. You are advised to resolve problems in your marital life as soon as possible before things get blown out of proportion. There may be a tiff with your colleague at your work place. It is advised you keep a check on your words in order to keep things under control. An average day for your finances is foreseen. Try to keep your expenses under control. Your weight needs to be kept under check. Regularly exercising and maintaining a healthy diet will help you achieve your goals. Your artistic and literary abilities will help you gain recognition today.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

A very special day for couples in love is foreseen. You will spend some quality time with them and may even plan for a candle-light dinner at their favourite restaurant. Interference of a third person may create problems in your marital life, so try not to give space for any kind of misunderstandings between you. A tiff with a dear friend too is on the cards but all will end well by the end of the day. Good news will come to you in the evening. It is predicted to be a great day for your finances today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

People embarking on a journey are advised to be extra careful today, as accidents are foreseen. You will be inclined towards religious and spiritual events. Financially, some hurdles are foreseen on your path. Plans of travelling and shopping should be postponed to a later date, as pursuing them may only make you end up regretting your decisions. A tiff with your younger siblings may be on the cards. It is important to keep a check on your words. However, things at your work place are looking good as your hard work will be appreciated and rewarded.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

It is predicted to be one of the best days for your marital life today. All your endeavours will be successful and will give you the expected results. You may use your hidden talent to make this day triumphant. Your finances are predicted to improve as the day passes and you will also make some important purchases. However, you are advised to focus on matters relating to taxes and insurance. Making use of your positives attributes will help increase your income. Friends will extend a helping hand and will also help uplift your mood. You are advised to exercise precaution with regards to your love life, as an indecent behaviour towards your partner may upset them.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

It is important that you keep a close check on your finances, as increase in expenses may imbalance your budget. However, a peaceful atmosphere at home will give you some peace of mind. You may also get to spend some special time with them. You are advised to understand your life partner’s feelings in order to avoid any kind of arguments with them. Excess anger may lead to a closed one drifting away from you today. Indulging in gossips with your colleagues at your work place may spoil your image, so try to keep away from any kind of office politics.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

It may not be a great day for your finances today, as your spendthrift nature may create financial problems. It may also compel you to take a loan. Certain important tasks may face unexpected delays, so it is better to postpone them to a later more auspicious date. Arguments may lead to misunderstandings between your life partner and you, therefore you are advised to avoid them. You may indulge in an activity today, which will help improve your health in the long run.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

You need to be very cautious regarding your finances today. There may be an increase in your income, but a sudden huge expenditure may imbalance your budget. Things at home will be peaceful but it is important you stay away from any kind of argument in order to keep things that way. An average day for students is foreseen. Your performance at your work place will be appreciated by the seniors. For the unemployed, it is finally the day when they will come across a good job opportunity. There will be an increase in your strength and determination and you may also spend some money on a spiritual event.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

A good day for your finances is foreseen. You may spend excessively though. A fun trip with family members is on the cards. Your business will undergo an expansion, which will increase your income as well. Old business contacts will prove to be fruitful for you. Marital life will be cordial. There may be increased understanding among you and you may also experience new feelings for each other. Receiving support from your seniors at work will help increase your self-confidence.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

A mixed day for your finances is foreseen. There will be an increase in income but your expenses will be on a rise too. Being emotionally inclined while making decisions may prove to be negative for you, as the decisions may not be in your favour. You may experience some lethargy at your work place, making you a target of your boss’s wrath. It is important to eat your meals on time and take rest in order to feel energetic. You are advised not to obsess over unnecessary things.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

A tiff with your life partner is foreseen. Their bitter words may be struck in your mind for some time. However, it is important that you keep a check on your words and think before talking. Brining your work stress home will spoil the peaceful atmosphere at your home. You are advised to control your selfish and arrogant nature. Spending too much money will only make you regret your decision later on. Arguments among family members will be the reason of your worries today.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

The stars will help you bag a huge profit today. You may also go on a shopping spree with your family members. Meeting with relatives will help fulfil your social responsibilities today. There will be an improvement in your work ethics and a change in your financial plans as well. You may finally understand your life partner’s importance in your life today. Taking part in ritual practises may be on your mind for today. The day may prove to be quite hectic, which may take a toll on your physical health. Matters relating to the court will prove to be favourable for you today.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

A great day for your finances is foreseen. All your efforts will prove to be successful. Not taking unnecessary stress will help you enjoy the finer things in life. You are advised to think thoroughly before acting on a certain plan. Revealing certain information about your personal life at your workplace may have a negative impact on you. There may be a few difficulties in your marital life. It is important that you keep a control of your anger. It is an auspicious day for travels, as it may turn out to be quite fruitful.