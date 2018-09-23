Daily Horoscope: 23 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You are advised not to waste your energy in useless things and rather divert them towards doing something constructive. You will see some financial gains in the other half of the day as new income sources will open up. Marriages are made in heaven-you will get quite a good understanding of this fact as your life partner will be in a good mood. You may even fall in love with them all over again. When embroiled in an argument, be sure to keep a check on your words. Your relationship with your partner may hit an all time emotional high today.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Problems in your domestic life will take over your mind today. It is advised you spend some time with your friends in order to find a balance. You need to be careful with your work life today. It is better to concentrate on your own work and not get involved in arguments or controversies. These things will only drain you off your positive energy and waste your time. A good day for your finances is predicted. However, it is important to keep a check on your expenses as well.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June You are advised to keep a check on your emotions or else it may cause problems in your day. There will be peace in your marital life and your partner will also be in a good mood. Financially, it will be a day full of gains for you. Setting your eyes on a goal and working towards achieving it will definitely help with success. However, it would be advised to take the opinion of the elders in the family before taking a decision regarding a new project of yours.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July Your domestic life will be good. You will also spend some quality time with your family members. It is better to keep away negative thoughts. Do remember that you can only achieve success through a healthy mind. You will be proactive on your enemies today which will result in their failure. A positive day at your work front is foreseen as you will definitely achieve success. Keep away from making investments on the advice of others as it may be a loss. You may find that your marital life has been lack lustre lately. If so, this will be a good time to turn things around by surprising your partner with something special.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August A day full of worries is predicted for your zodiac sign today. Tensions among family members will be the main cause of your concern. An important task may be stalled mid way as well. You are advised to take a break from everything and spend some time with yourself. Try to give full concentration on your work to avoid mistakes. Your health will be good, provided you indulge more in exercise and a good time.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September You will be filled with energy and will complete all your tasks efficiently. Your day will kick start in a positive way. Your life partner may want spend more time with you today. It is important for you to keep a balance between your work and home. Try to avoid making decisions in haste. However, it will be a good day for your finances. Make sure not to spend excessively though.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October It is a good day to take important decisions. People in the business field will come across s huge financial gain. Partnerships will especially be beneficial. You may buy an expensive item for your home. You will be high on energy and will also be surrounded with positive thoughts. Your hard work will be recognised at your work place. Seniors will also appreciate your efforts and reward you for it. Not keeping a check on your words may create problems in your marital life.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November It is not predicted to be a good day for your marital life today. Try to avoid lying and be sensitive towards your partner's feelings. Too much work pressure may strip you off your thinking powers. People suffering from high blood pressure are strictly advised to take care of their health. It will be an average day for your finances so avoid unnecessary expenses. Difference of opinions may arise between your friend and you. You may want to control your temper be at your best behaviour with them.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December The praises you receive from your seniors will make you really happy today. In fact, they may also extent their whole hearted support towards you, which will motivate you. You may have to give more attention to your children today and try to resolve the problems that they may be facing lately. Plans of make certain purchases should be put off for a later date as the time is not right for you to indulge in expenses. You are advised not to force your opinions on others for today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January Taking too much work stress may be the reason for your ill health. A healthy mind is very important for a healthy body. You need to be strong enough to take on life difficulties heads on and win too. A good day for your finances is foreseen. You may even buy an expensive gift for your life partner. People in the field of clothing business are in stores for a huge monetary gain. Our health will be good.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February Difficult finances will be the main reason of tiffs at home today. It is important for you to keep a check on your anger. A huge gain is foreseen for people who are in the employment sector as they will come across a boost in their career. You may finally get relief from a huge worry troubling you for quite some time. Try not to worry yourself endlessly. Business related travel is on the cards.