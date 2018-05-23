Daily Horoscope: 23 May 2018

We humans are always curious about our future. Astrology provides us with the best medium to know about the future events. This helps us get ready to face any challenges that life throws at us. Reading our daily horoscope first thing in the morning is a habit of many. Are you one of those? Do not worry because we have you covered.

Here is your daily horoscope for May 23rd, 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



Difference of opinions may lead to issues between your life partner and you. It is advised to not stretch things, as it may end up spoiling your day. It is a good day to finish off impending tasks at work, with the help of your colleagues. Business people may expect huge gains. However, spending money and time excessively on entertainment may put your finances in a tight spot. Your health will be good. Travels today will prove to be expensive but fruitful.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



You are advised to be aware of your surroundings at work, as it is possible that someone else may take the credit of your work. Your finances will be average today. Taking decisions in haste will affect your future opportunities, so beware. Your marital life will take an interesting turn today and your partner will shower his/her love on you. Good news in the evening will double up your happiness.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Your life partner’s bad health will be the reason of your worries today. Finances will be good though. People in the import-export field are in store for huge financial gains. There will be a few problems in your domestic life. Tensions and misunderstandings among family members will prevail. Complete support from your friends is foreseen. You are advised to take care of your diet in order to remain fit and active.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



Support of your seniors at work will help you complete a pending task. You will be high on energy today and will be able to finish all your work at a fast pace. Finances will be good as old investments will give you huge returns. Anything that you intend to do today will be completed with success. Receiving the blessings of your parents will increase your self-confidence. You may go on a trip with your family in the evening.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



You are advised to forget all your worries today and solely spend some time with your family members. This will give you mental peace as well. Also, do not forget the responsibilities you have towards them, as any carelessness mat hurt their feelings. It will be a rather romantic day for your love life today. You may meet your relatives and fulfill a social obligation. Taking some time off your busy schedule to exercise will not only keep you fit but also help manage your weight.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



Your financial game will grow stronger from the support of your father. It is going to be a very good day for the salaried individuals. Your will be appreciated and you will also reap the benefits of all the hard work that you have put into your projects lately. Marital life will be a smooth. However, decisions regarding your finances should be taken very carefully. Do not go overboard on your expenses. Spending some time with your friends in the evening will rejuvenate you. Your mental health will be good. Watching your words and praising their qualities will help you win over people today.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



Your children will make you proud of their achievements today. Peace and happiness will prevail in your family life. Travels for business-related purpose may be expensive but fruitful. Increase in work pressure may disturb you mentally. You are advised to take care of your health in such circumstances. Domestic issues may have a negative effect on your work, so try not to take too much stress and solve matters as soon as possible. Things said in jest shouldn’t be the reason to distrust your partner.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



You will feel good and full of self-confidence today. Also, all your efforts and plans will be successful. Your energy levels will be high and a sense of freshness will take over you. Marital life will be good, provided you keep a check on your spoken words. However, there may be a tiff between your siblings and you today. You are advised to keep yourself calm. There is a big financial gain in store for you. Buying of a vehicle too is foreseen.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



Meeting an old friend will give you mental happiness. Increase in peace and harmony at home is foreseen. There will be camaraderie among family members as well. You will receive the full support of your parents. Your finances too are predicted to improve. Do not give into any bizarre demands of your partner today and try to make them think rationally. Excess work load may compel you to spend less time with your children. It is a good time to meet important and influential people, in order to retrospect your business deals.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



You are advised to stay away from fried food in order to maintain good health. Your negative thoughts will prove to be the biggest hurdle on your path to success, so don’t let it conquer your mind. Giving more time to your life partner will help keep alive the spark in the relationship and their interest too. It will be an average day at work. However, receiving good news in the evening will make you happy. A distant relative will be the reason of tensions in the family today.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



Your boss may not be in the best of moods today, so you are advised to be very careful at work. Do not give into gossips or any kind of office politics and instead focus on your work. It will be a good day for people in the business field, as financial gains are expected. Some people may rub your feathers the wrong way, so try to keep yourself away from their path.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



Investments in speculations will prove to be fruitful for you today. However, people in the business field need to be aware of the financial dealing with the wrong kind of people. You are advised to finish off all pending tasks instead of procrastinating. Take some time off your busy schedule to spend some good moments with your life partner and family. It will give you mental peace as well. Do not forget to take the blessings of your parents before stepping out of the home.