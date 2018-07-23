Daily Horoscope: 23 July 2018

Did you know that your ancestors could predict upcoming natural disasters with the help of astrology? yes, such was the power of knowledge that they possessed! Astrology has always been used for the benefit of mankind.

It is claimed to be the only study of its kind that can predict the future of a human being, the power of which is only vested in God otherwise. If you'd like to know more about your daily prediction, here's where you can find it all.

So, here is your Daily Horoscope for July 23rd, 2018. Take a look.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You are predicted to get more benefit even by putting little efforts today. However, your father may have to take extra care of his health. The stars will favour you at your work place. A good day for your love life is predicted. You are advised to go ahead with your plans of proposing to your loved one, as it will be accepted. Your work ability will increase, giving you a upper hand over your colleagues at work. You will find yourself filled with extra enthusiasm. Positive energy will surround you and also increase your mental well-being. However, you need to be careful regarding your finances. Partnerships and shady investment schemes may affect your financial health.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

An average day for your family life is foreseen. You may spend some money in fulfilling the needs and requirements of your family. It may be an important day for your marital life as well. You will receive complete love and support from your life partner and feel the increase in connection among you. However, precaution is advised in your love life, as misunderstandings may crop up between the both of you, which may lead to arguments.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are strictly advised to stay away from fast food. It is important that you take some time out and focus on your health too. Making a schedule for the day beforehand will help you avoid delays and last minute deadlines. Fulfilling your family’s needs should be your priority for today. You need to be at your best behaviour in front of your seniors at work today and also need to keep a special check on your words, as even a small mistake may cost you your job. Obstacles on the way of your child’s education may be experienced.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

You may have to work hard to achieve mental peace today. A tiff with a close family member is also on the cards. Therefore, it is important to keep a check on your spoken words. You will have to give a special attention to your parent’s health today. Issues regarding property among your family may take some time to settle down. An average day for your finances is foreseen. However, you need to avoid lending money, especially to your closed ones for the fear of never recovering them back.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

It may be quite an interesting day for your married life today. Your life partner will walk with you through all the difficulties of life. The co-ordination among you will also be on an all time high. Health wise too, it is predicted to be a good day. You may be high on energy and enthusiasm as well. Your ability to take on work stress will be well. You will finally be able to experience the bliss of being happy and sorrow will stay miles away from you. Matters relating to land and property will be fruitful. A journey to a religious place is on the cards for you today.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

An auspicious event at home will be held. There will be an increase in the happiness quotient at home too, as you may get to see camaraderie and love among family members. Spending some quality time with relatives is foreseen. It is predicted to be a day full of financial gains for you. A huge business deal may also take place. You will have to keep good relations with your colleagues at your work place and stay away from embroiling yourself in controversies with your seniors. You may embark on a long journey along with your life partner.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

Your enemies’ efforts to cause you harm today will not succeed. Your working ability will increase, leading to a lot of tasks finished in a short span of time. Sudden loss of wealth is foreseen for you today, so you are required to be careful with your financial transactions. A tiff with family members is foreseen. You need to keep a special check on your spoken words, as your words may have the power to ignite arguments. Keeping yourself calm will keep you away from uncomfortable situations. A great day for your love life is foreseen. Gifts may be exchanged among your partner and you.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

A huge gain at your work place is foreseen. Sudden plans of travels with your family too may take place. However, it may be an average day for your finances. Increase in expenses may trouble you. It is important you take some time off for your health as well instead of over stressing yourself on work. Ailments relating to the stomach or eyes may cause you some difficulty in carrying out your daily tasks. You may be worried over your future and this may make you quite uneasy. Surprise meeting with an old friend will mark an end to your day.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

You are predicted to receive the complete support of your spouse. There will also be an increase in your prestige in the society. You may go on a fun trip with your family members to visit places of scenic beauty. Long travel for the purpose of earning money too is foreseen. Your life partner will be awarded a promotion today, which will help increase their respect and recognition at their work place. You may find your partner’s behaviour to be a bit rude towards you. You are advised to remain silent under such circumstances. Matters relating to travels and education will help increase your awareness.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

You are advised not to waste your time in day dreaming and instead use your energies to do something constructive. There may be an increase in your expenses, but income from new sources may balance them out for you. You may not have to put in much effort to achieve the results that you want. Neglecting your health due to excess work pressure may be wrong. Your health is precious and it is important to dedicate some amount of time for it every day. Your life partner will sing your praises today, making you jump with joy. However, you are advised to postpone travels for a more auspicious date later.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

You are advised to keep a close check on your expenses and spend only on necessary things. Too many things may crowd your mind, giving way to negative thoughts. Argument among siblings is foreseen. Your efforts at your work place may not give satisfactory results, increasing your mental worries. But do not let it hamper your enthusiasm and energy, as ups and downs are all a part of life. Your partner may make an exuberant demand from you today. You need to turn them down in the sweetest way possible. Friends will prove to be a medium to drive away boredom and loneliness. You can also read something self-help books in order to keep negative thoughts at bay.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

It may be a day strewn with difficulties in your marital life. Arguments with your life partner are foreseen. It is important to give an ear to your partner’s words and try to respect their decisions. You may be filled with enthusiasm and energy, which will enable you to complete many tasks at work. There may be less of co-ordination among family members today. Spending time with them will help you understand their feelings better. Less work load may leave you enough time for yourself. You may come across some good opportunities to earn wealth today.