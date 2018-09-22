Daily Horoscope: 22 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April Receiving the support of your family members will help increase your self confidence. You will be filled with positivity. People will praise your good behaviour. Your marital life will be cordial and your life partner will also be in a good mood. It is predicted to be a good day for couples in love as you will enjoy each other's company. Received wealth will meet your expectations. However, a friend may behave a bit weird today, which will irritate you. It is important to stay calm under such circumstances.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May You are advised to remain very careful at your work place today, as your boos will be in a very bad mood. Try to keep your family problems away from your work. Your life partner's irritable mood may result in a useless argument between you. It is important for you to keep a check on the situation and not let it be blown out of proportion. There may be some financial problems troubling you today. Therefore, you are required to spend your hard earned money carefully. Health wise, it will be an average day for you.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June You are advised to resolve any differences with your life partner as soon as possible today before things get out of hand. Work wise, you may get to see a lot of positive changes. You will find yourself full of energy and enthusiasm and will be able to fulfil most of impending tasks. However, it is important for you to take adequate rest as well. Your father's health may need attention. Your finances will be good. Partnerships in business will not turn out to be favourable for you.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You will be in a good state of mind and enjoy some peaceful moments in life. An auspicious day for your family life is foreseen for you. The happiness and camaraderie among family members will fill your heart with joy. Investments in financial schemes should be done after careful consideration. Therefore, it is important to invest in a good scheme. It is good day to do something new and creative. However, you are advised to stay away from people who are selfish. Starting your day with exercise will go a long way in keeping you healthy and active.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August Precaution is advised with regards to matters of the bank. Long travel is foreseen but you will have to take special care of your belongings for the fear of robbery. Tiffs with your life partner may disturb your mental peace. Therefore, it is important for you to stay calm. Remaining loyal to them is also essential. A small mistake in your work place may invite the wrath of your boss. Focusing completely on your work will help you avert such situations.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September You are advised to keep away from any kind of argument with your partner as it may spoil your day. Spending time with your friends will make you feel better. However, it may also tire you out. Do not keep yourself under stress or worries. You will keep yourself abreast with the latest ideas in the market which will help you make profits as well. Important purchases will be made with family members. Try to keep a close check on your eating habits in order to better your health.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October Your life partner may demand more time from you. It is important to think before making promises so as to not affect your work. You are required to keep a close check on your speech as your wrong choice of words may hurt the sentiments of your closed ones. Too much work pressure may make you a bit agitated. Making investment on the advice of just anyone may prove to be disastrous.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November You may not find time for yourself due to your busy schedule. A colleague at your work place may become the reason of your irritability. It is often best to ignore such people and carry on with your work. Overloading yourself with work is not advised as it may affect your health. It may be a challenging day for your marital life today as arguments with your life partner may upset you. Spending time with your children will help you achieve mental peace. A mixed day for your finances is foreseen.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December Fulfilling your family responsibilities will be your priority for today. Your marital life will be peaceful and happy. Investing in the share market will prove to be extremely fruitful for you. Following the advice of experienced people in the field will help you bag good returns. However, not a good day for your work life is foreseen. Laziness may take over you and you may not concentrate enough on your tasks. Your health will be good.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Your health will be good in spite of having a busy day. Issues related to property may arise. It is important to use your intelligence to resolve the issue. You may have let go of your ego and arrogance in order to keep good relations with those who matter to you. You will receive the complete support of your life partner. In fact, their advice will help you bag some good monetary gains. A great day is predicted at your work place.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February It is predicted to be a great day for your finances today. Receiving monetary gains will help you solve your financial issues. You will finally find time to look into important matters today. Long-standing issues with your life partner may weaken your relationship. This may give you some mental stress as well. It is important for you to sit together and have a whole-hearted and honest conversation to resolve matters. The support of a dear friend will help you complete a very important task. Neglecting small health issues will give rise to bigger problems for you in the future.