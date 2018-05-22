Daily Horoscope: 22 May 2018

Do you believe in luck? While some people may entirely base their lives on luck, some people solely believe in hard work. But the fact is, both of these factors are equally required for a good life. So, which zodiac signs will be lucky today and which will face the wrath of the stars? You will get to know everything and much more in your Daily Horoscope.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 22nd, 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



Domestic issues need to be solved as soon as possible, or else things may slip way from your hands. Also, you are advised not to carry the stress of your work to your domestic sphere to create a balance. It will be a good day for your finances, as the gains will be as expected. You may make an important purchase today. Buying of a vehicle too is foreseen. There will be bliss in your marital life but you will have to take care of your partner’s health. Your boss at work may not be in the best of moods, so try not to make any mistakes. Your health will be good.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



Difficult times are predicted for your zodiac house. Too much work pressure may stress you out mentally. Unrest in the family will also alleviate your tensions. However, the support you receive from your partner will be the bright spot in your day. It will be an average day for your finances. Make sure not to spend excessively on entertainment purposes or else it may put your finances in a knot. You are advised to eat your meals on time and exercise regularly for good health.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Opportunities galore are predicted for the unemployed today. You will come across an exciting job opportunity. You are advised to think carefully before making promises, as not fulfilling them may put you in trouble. All your pending tasks will be completed due to your energy wave. Your marital relationship may experience some sourness. Respecting your partner’s feelings will help you become sensitive to issues. Finances will be good for you today, provided you keep a control over your expenses. Long travels are foreseen.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



You are advised to keep a control over your speech today and keep away from arguments or else things may spiral out of control. It is a good day to start working on your fitness. In fact, a morning walk will prove to be very beneficial for you. Peace and happiness will prevail at your domestic front. Complete support from your siblings is predicted. New sources of income will strengthen your finances. People in business are advised to take financial-related decisions very carefully. Singles have high chances of receiving an interesting marriage proposal today.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



It is a good day for your finances today. Recovering a bad debt will help improve your finances. You may feel less loved today. Issues with your life partner may also trouble you. Make sure not to include a third person between your relationship, as it may further weaken your bond. Going to a religious place in the evening may help bring mental peace. However, do make efforts to avoid eating out today.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



There will be an increase in your joy and mental peace in life. Spending some good time with your family and children will help double up your happiness. Love and goodwill among family members will prevail. It will be a good day for your finances as well. However, you are likely to spend on others excessively. The environment at work will be good and things will move at a fast pace. Your life partner may be upset with you regarding something. Try to change their mood by doing something special for them. You are advised to finish off an impending task today itself, rather than procrastinating.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



A certain health issue may occupy your mind today. You are advised to take proper treatment in order to avoid problems in the future. Spending excessively may imbalance your budget. You may finally be relieved of a long impending problem. Romance is in store for you, as your love partner may plan a special surprise for you. A wrong decision taken in the past will be the reason of your worries today.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



Having a positive mindset and working hard towards your goal will definitely help you achieve success. Happiness is foreseen in your marital life and you will receive the full support of your life partner. However, there may be an increase in your expenses, which may create problems for you. So, try to have a control over them. There may be issues at work today, as you may have to face the wrath of your boss’ anger. It is better you direct all your attention towards work. Stomach-related ailments may trouble you today.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



It is a day of improvement in your business today. Travels related to work may be successful and fruitful as well. A change in your job is foreseen. You may also come across good opportunities. Taking too much stress may affect your health. It is a good day to retrospect on certain important issues. Sharing your problems with your life partner or any elderly person may help you vent out your feelings. In fact, they may even guide you in the right direction and help you solve the matter. It will be a good day for your finances today.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



Increase in respect and recognition at work is foreseen for you today, along with a pay rise too. Your seniors will praise your work. Long travel due to work purpose is foreseen. Things in the family may finally settle down, giving you the much needed peace of mind. Your marital life will be smooth. You are predicted to spend some good times with your closed friends, making you quite happy. It is a good time for travelling and entertainment.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



You are required to take financial decisions very carefully, as losses are predicted for you today. You may also have to put in more efforts in order to strengthen your financial situation. Taking the advice of elders in the family will help you make the right choices. A slump in your energy levels may not let you concentrate on your work today. However, a long travel will turn out to be extremely fruitful. Unnecessary tensions will only weaken you mentally as well as physically.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



All your hard work will be paid off today, as you will finally bag a promotion. Receiving the support of your family will increase your confidence. However, you are advised to keep a check on your expenses or else you may face financial issues later on. There may be some issues with your life partner today, which will be resolved by the end of the day. You may also end up spending some quality time together. Do not neglect your health issues.