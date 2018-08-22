Daily Horoscope: 22 August 2018

We put forth our best efforts not knowing whether we would succeed or not. Don't worry, your daily horoscope will let you know everything in detail. Read your daily horoscope for August 22, 2018, below.

Aries: 21 March-20 April

You are advised to stop obsessing over unnecessary issues and concentrate on doing constructive tasks. Your marital life will undergo certain problems which can be avoided by keeping your speech under control. Issues in the family need to be taken seriously but worrying over things that are not in your control will only waste your time. Few of you may have to embark on a long travel that will prove to be extremely tiring. It may be a good day to make investments today but decisions regarding your hard earned money should be taken after considering the opinions of experts in the field. Problems from the side of your children are foreseen. A favourable day for students is predicted.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

Issues in work can be solved by using your wit and intelligence. You may feel that your creativity is lost somewhere, which makes it difficult for you to make decisions. You can improve your quality of life by taking care of your diet and including things that help you stay healthy. A small change in your personality will compel you to greater heights. A good day is foreseen for your finances as you may find it easy to procure money. However, a tiff with your life partner is foreseen. It is not an auspicious day to start something new. Ill health of your child may be the reason for your worries.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

You may make plans to go on a fun trip that will help you unwind and rejuvenate. It will be easy for you to make new friends due to your attractive and charming personality. Your hard work will definitely pay off at your workplace. In fact, your boss may assign you a project that you were eyeing for quite some time. Business-related travels may also be on cards. You are advised to strictly stay away from arguments in your family as it may give rise to unfavourable situations for you. There will be an increase in your chivalry and enthusiasm.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

A small tiff with your life partner may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere at home. You are advised to keep a check on your anger flare-ups as they may just put you in some difficult situations. It may be a good day for your finances. New sources of income are foreseen but there will be an increase in expenses as well. Your hard work will finally be rewarded with success and all your efforts will prove to be successful. However, your children may not obey you, making the reason of your irritation. Monetary gains from wills or paternal property are foreseen. Your health may need some attention today. It is important to follow a healthy diet and combine it with some exercise to stay in top shape. This also helps you polish and shape your personality for the better.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Your marriage may go through some issues today. You may feel that your life partner doesn't understand your needs. They may also be in an aggressive mood. Being soft- spoken will be the need of the hour in such cases. Therefore you are advised to say calm. Being worrisome regarding unnecessary issues will only prove to be a waste of your time. It will be a good day for students. A great day for financial gain is foreseen. You may spend some happy moments with your friends in the evening. Going on a fun trip with them too is foreseen.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

You are in the pink of health today. The favourable position of the stars will also make you quite happy. Your hard work and dedication to your work will be recognised by your colleagues and seniors will appreciate you as well. Issues in your personal life may be taking up your attention a lot lately. But the focus may shift to social causes today as you may indulge in activities to help the needy. A day full of opportunities is foreseen for people in the employment sector, which will bring in positive changes in your life.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Your married life will be filled with love and happiness today. You may get to see the different side of your life partner. Your efforts to improve your finances will be successful and there will be an increase in your enthusiasm as well. You are advised to think carefully before making any decisions and use your mind rather than your heart. It will be a favourable day for students. Not being too careful with your speech while talking to important people will only put you in trouble. You may feel more enthusiasm than usual. An average day is foreseen with regard to your personal life. You are predicted to spend more money than necessary in fulfilling the needs of your family.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You are advised not to ignore your responsibilities towards your family and stop being careless about their needs. It will be a favourable day for your marital life. Your life partner will prove to be a solid pillar for you all through this month. Good coordination among you is foreseen in the future as well. Receiving the support of your seniors at your work place will help you complete a pending task. In fact, they will also praise your hard work. A good day in terms of your finances is foreseen. Old investments will bring in good returns. All your plans will move accordingly.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

Your soft-spoken words will help you win over people today. Your children may not concentrate enough on their studies, which may become the reason of your worries. It is better to be supportive of them instead of criticising their actions. Your house will be filled with the chaos, that comes with the arrival of guests and relatives. You may spend some romantic moments with your life partner today that will be filled with surprise gifts and flowers. Good news in the evening will further elevate your happiness. Your health will be good.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

A good day for your finances is foreseen. Received wealth will prove to be an answer to the all the monetary problems that you may have been facing lately. The stars will be in your favour. It may be an important day for your marital life today. You are advised to express your love for your life partner. On the other hand, your family members may criticise your spendthrift nature. It is important to start saving for a rainy day. the achievements of your children will make you happy today. It is predicted to be an exceptional day for people in business as it would expand to the overseas as well.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You will be able to complete many important tasks with the support of your closed friends and relatives. A mixed day is foreseen for people in the employment sector. You are advised to keep a check on your emotions or else you may have to face many difficulties. A sense of irritability may take you over today. it is important to watch your words as they may be turned against you. Your life partner may be emotionally affected over something you have said. Your love life will be something to look up to as there are major changes in stores. There may be some hurdles on the way of your children's education.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are advised to refrain from spending a lot of time and money on unnecessary things as it may put you in a whole lot of trouble. You may have to face some problems in your marital life as a misunderstanding may create a riff between you two. However, your health will be good. There will be an increase in your capability as well and you may accomplish more than usual. You may get recognised for your hard work in your office and your colleagues could get envious. But you will have to keep good relations with your higher officials if you want things to turn in your favour. The stars will be in your favour and you will get more results even after putting in less effort.