Daily Horoscope: 21 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April Receiving good news in the evening will elevate your happiness. You may get some financial help from your father which will help resolve some of your monetary issues. It is important to keep a good connect with your seniors at work. A hidden enemy will try to create hurdles on your path today so be careful. Visiting a religious place in the evening with family members is foreseen. Your life partner may be a bit rude towards you. This may be temporary so make sure to not react much to it and let it pass.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Things may not move according to you which may make you a bit agitated. You may feel some mental stress due to problems in your marital life as well. It may be a mixed day for your finances. You will have to keep a proper balance between your income and expenses. An auspicious day for people in the business field is foreseen. Travels undertaken today may prove to be expensive but will definitely help you with monetary gains in the future.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July You may be in a joyful mood today and may also end up spending quite an amount of money. But going ahead with this plan may prove to be disastrous for your finances in the long run. It is utmost important to take care of your expenses. Too much work stress may cause you some mental worries. There may be some problems in your marital life. You are required to keep a check on your words and also stay calm. Health wise, ailments of the stomach may trouble you. Try to avoid eating out. Receiving the blessings of a sage will help you attain some mental peace.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August Excess expenditure may cause you some mental worries today. It is important for you to invest wisely. Your stern attitude towards your life partner may give rise to a whole lot of problems in your marital life. Matters relating to your loved ones should be handled with utmost love and care. You may take part in a social event today. However, difference of opinions among family members may arise. You are advised not to over burden yourself with too much pressure and neglect your health as it may prove to be devastating consequences for you.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September An auspicious day for your zodiac sign is foreseen. Things will finally turn to be in your favour. The atmosphere at your work place will be great and you will complete your tasks with enthusiasm and energy. Your life partner's behaviour towards you will make you feel special. It is also show you how important you are to them. Couples in love can go on a long drive to give a romantic twist to their day. There will be an increase in your family responsibilities but you will be able to fulfil them successfully. Your health will be good, but will have to take extra care reading your weight.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October You are advised to mind your words while talking to important people as your slip of tongue may put you in trouble. You may be inclined towards religious activities and will take part in religious events as well. This will help you achieve some mental peace. The stars are in your favour at your work place. You will also receive the result of your hard work. Just continue putting in your earnest efforts. It may not be a good day for your marital life as you may find that your life partner is neglecting you. You will receive the complete support of your siblings.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November Life partner's love and support will make you extremely happy. You will also get some quality time to spend with them. There will be an increase in your respect and recognition in the society. Your hard work and excellent results will serve as a fitting reply to people who doubt your abilities. It will be a good day for your finances. All your efforts will bear fruit. However, a controversial day for your love life is predicted. Doubting on your partner unnecessarily may create problems in your relationship.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December Taking part in sports will help keep you fit and active. It is also important for you to keep a check on your eating habits. You may have to be careful with your finances today. Try to make investments only after taking the advice of your financial advisor. Your domestic life will be good. A fun outing with family members too is foreseen. A romantic day is predicted for couples in love. Spending some quality time together will help strengthen your love.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January You are advised to make a clear distinction between your family and work life and do not let your personal problems affect your professional life. These matters may require some peace and patience to be resolved. Also, taking hasty decisions will only fill you up with regret in the future. Therefore it is important to keep both these world separately. Do not let your social obligations take a back seat in your every day chaos as giving something back to the society you live in is equally important. Not taking care of your health may invite minor illnesses. It is not a good day to embark on a journey.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February It is important to think carefully before making important investment decisions today. You are advised to keep away from shady investment deals. Too much work pressure may translate to mental stress for you and make you a bit agitated. Do not let negativity take over you and try to stay positive. Also, your personal problems may adversely affect your work place so try to reach a truce with things as soon as possible. Difference of opinions between siblings may destroy your mental peace. Your marital life will be cordial. Your life partner may confess their love for you all over again.