Daily Horoscope: 21 May 2018

The stars are constantly changing, so is our fate. So, what will they bring for you today?

The position of the stars in our zodiac houses brings a lot of twists and turns in our life. Some days are easy for us in terms of health or wealth and some days may be filled with difficulties. All thanks to our changing fate.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 21st, 2018, Know what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



All your financial schemes will do well today. New sources of income too will open up, strengthening your finances. There will be compatibility between your life partner and you. However, do remember to give some time to your marital life as well along with your work. You are advised to keep away from risky matters. Your parents will provide you with the love and support you need. A financial gain from your elder brother is predicted. Health will be good. It is important to keep good connections with your seniors and colleagues at work.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



You may have to take a special care of your health today. Pregnant women are advised to be very careful while using the stairs. Wasting your time in puny gossips will only put you in deep trouble. There may be some problems in your marital life. Issues with your life partner will bring you mental unrest. Health of your father will be the reason of your concern today. Financially, your day will not be good as losses are predicted.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



It is predicted to be a good day for your love life. You may get to spend some romantic moments with your partner. A fun trip is also foreseen. It is very important that you take care of your spoken words today, as a wrong choice of words will only put you in deep trouble. You will receive full support of your seniors at work and things are going to move at a fast pace. Exercising will help you keep fit. Singles will be attracted to a very charming person today.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



Certain financial issues are foreseen for you today. Monetary returns may not be as expected and this will trouble you mentally. Issues with a close person are indicated. It advised to keep your cool and deal with matters after thinking carefully. Your life partner will express their love for you. Trivial health issues may trouble you in the later part of the day.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



Not controlling your anger may make you regret later. It will be a smooth sailing day for your love life, provided you do not discuss sensitive topics that may give rise to arguments between you two. This may also spoil your whole day. In case you are experiencing some issues in your business, you are advised to talk to your elders and discuss with them. Their advice will definitely give you some solutions to your problems. It will be an average day for your finances.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



You may get into a tiff with one of your colleagues at work. You are advised to keep a check on your spoken words or else things might spiral out of control. Your mother’s health may be down today. Therefore, you are advised to take care of them. Any issues in your marital life should be sorted as soon as possible, as it will affect your work negatively. It will be an average day for your finances. You may have to control your expenses though. Weight issues may trouble you today, but exercising and eating right will help you keep it under check.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



Completing a very important task with the help of your life partner today will give you some mental peace. You may spend some memorable time with your friends. But beware of spending excessively on entertainments or else you may end up with empty pockets at the end of the day. Peace and happiness will prevail at home. In fact, you will get to see love and camaraderie among family members. You are advised not to neglect your health and have your meals on time.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



Your habit of doubting on your partner unnecessarily will cause a riff in your relationship. You need to understand that trust is the foundation of a strong relationship. Trying to understand them better will help. Do not neglect anyone who asks for your help today, as it may mean a lot to them. All your efforts will be successful today. People in the business field will bag some huge profits. Tiff with your father is predicted. You are advised to keep control over your speech in such matters.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



Troubled waters ahead are predicted for you today. You will have to take your decisions very wisely today. Haste will only spoil things for you. Your life partner may ask for something big today. You are advised to make them understand that their demand may be difficult for you to fulfil. Your finances will be good day. However, plans of investing in a new scheme should be postponed to a later date. Issues from your children are foreseen.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



A huge monetary gain will help you solve your financial problems today. Your father will extend his support in your business. A tiff with your life partner will spoil your mood. You are advised to keep your calm in such situations. Your professional and personal life needs to have clear boundaries, so as to not cause issues in your life. Taking unnecessary tensions will only be a waste of your time. Focusing on your work instead will help you. Health wise, it will be a good day.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



Peace in your domestic life will keep you in a good mood. You may also spend some time with your family. Understanding your partner’s need will help you avert arguments in your relationship. Increase in expenses is foreseen, which may create an imbalance in your budget. Your adamant and angry nature will be the reason of a tiff with your closed one today. It is important to bring about a change in yourself if you want to change things for better.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



Expansion of your business will directly lead to increase in your income. Your old business relations will also bring you profits. There will be compatibility between your life partner and you. In fact, you may experience increase in love and feelings among yourselves. It is predicted to be a very good day for your finances as well. You may go on a fun outing with your family members and spend excessively. Support from your seniors at work will increase your confidence.