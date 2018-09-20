Daily Horoscope: 20 September 2018

Aries: 21 March - 20 April You will be in a good mood today and may also plan something special with your life partner. You may even buy an expensive gift for them which may increase your expenses. However, your good finances will not let you face a problem in this regard. An old flame may try to contact you and may bring back old memories. Things at your work place too will be smooth.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May You are advised not to neglect your health, especially your eating schedule. Your positive attitude may be contagious to people around you today. However, you are advised to be careful at your work place. Try not to upset your boss or else the consequences may be quite dreadful. It is a good day for people in the business field as partnerships will prove to be quite fruitful. Your erratic behaviour may upset your life partner today so be careful.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June Hard work is the only key to success; therefore, it is important to give your 100% into anything that you do and success will find you eventually. Try to avoid wasting your time in useless things. You may have to face some financial problems today. Keeping your expenses well within your budget may help avert a huge financial catastrophe. Your life partner may be extremely busy with their work and may not be able to give you time. The ill health of your father may be a huge cause of your concern. Business-related travel is foreseen.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You are advised to stay away from any kind argument at your work place or else you may just be inviting trouble for yourself. Taking too much work stress may affect you mentally; therefore, try to keep yourself calm and patient. Old investments will pay off today, giving your finances a required boost. Not keeping an eye on unnecessary expenses may stall your important project midway due to poor finances. Health wise, it is an average day so try to indulge in healthy activities.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August You are advised not to take too much of work load as it will negatively affect your health. It is important to take adequate breaks along with your work if you want to keep up your energy levels. Some financial problems may trouble you today. You may also face a lot of hurdles on your path to pay off a huge loan. However, things in your love life will be great. The love and support you receive from your partner will help you sail through the tough times.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September You will be inclined towards spending excessively on others today. However, it is highly advised you keep your investment plans and other financial details a secret. Your hard work will finally be recognised at your work place and all your efforts will bear some positive fruit after a long time. It is important for you to keep an eye on your hidden enemies as they will try to create hurdles on your path to success. Try to spend some time with your children today as lack of your attention may make them feel neglected.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October It is predicted to be a good day for your finances. Sudden financial gains will help improve your monetary condition. Your marital life will be filled with happiness and you will finally be able to understand the true meaning of being in love. You may want to take a break from work and spend some time with your friends or family. Be sure to finish off your entire work instead of postponing it. Your love partner may surprise you with something special today, which will elevate your happiness.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November You are advised to keep away from people who are always sad and pessimistic. Being around these kinds of people may ruin your optimistic attitude, which may prove to be a big hurdle on your path to success. It will be a good day for your finances. You may make some important purchases. However, a few hurdles are predicted in your domestic life. Arguments among siblings are foreseen. However, it will be a good day for students as they will achieve success in examinations.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December It is important to refrain from unnecessarily spending your hard earned money as it will only fill you up with regret in the future. You will find yourself high on energy today. There will be an increase in your work ability as well. Happy moments spent with family may provide you with some mental peace. Your marital life will be good and you will receive the support of your life partner. You may even help each other to finish some household chores. You may have to embark on a sudden journey today.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January You are advised to give special attention to your health today so try not to neglect it. You may get to see a great change in your professional life. Time and energy are precious; therefore try to channelize them into doing something constructive rather than wasting them in unnecessary things. Trusting on a third person blindly may create problems in your marital life. You need to remember that trust and honesty are essential for a healthy relationship. Your finances will be good. Increase in income sources is foreseen.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Your marital life may have to undergo some troubled waters today. A tiff with your life partner may spoil your entire day. It is also important you keep a check on your anger issues or else things will be blown out of proportion. It is a good day to plan about the future or start a new project. Your finances will be good and you may even be successful in paying off some loans. A good evening will be spent in the company of your loved ones.