Daily Horoscope: 20 May 2018

Astrology is a very powerful science which is able to predict the future events in our lives almost accurately, just by understanding the positions of various planets in our zodiac houses.

Important aspects of our lives such as finances, job, love life or marital life, your daily horoscope will tell you everything you need to know about your day today.Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 20th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



Someone in your office may try to secretly sabotage your plans. Therefore you need to be on a high alert regarding it. Your life partner will forget all past arguments and this will make you extremely happy. You may get to enjoy the simple pleasures of life today. Less work pressure will give you ample time for yourself. A fun outing with family may be planned. Reading something new and exciting will help stimulate your brain. There may be some argument with your father today due to difference of opinions. Trying to keep calm and understanding their point of view will definitely help solve the matter.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



Things at work are looking up today. Your life partner will sing your praises, something that you have been wanting to here from a long time. Friends will come to your rescue if you are feeling bored or lonely. Today is probably not a good day for your finances and you may have to control your expenses. Shortage of finances may create hurdles in an important task. You are advised to take a break from work and spend some quality time with your family. Do not give into your love partner’s exuberant demands today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Sudden travel plans may leave you physical and mentally exhausted. Your life partner’s support will help you sail through tough times, though. They may also praise you for all your efforts. You are advised to stay away from any kind of arguments or tricky situations. Increase in expenses may be the reason of your worries. You may also have to take a loan. However, a gift from your father will be a bring spot in your day and will help cheer you up. Try to stay away from eating out.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



Hard work will give you expected results today. However, things at work will test your patience. It would be better keep yourself calm under such situations. It is a good day to spice things up in your marital life, if you feel the spark and excitement missing in your relationship. It is important to give time to your family along with fulfilling work commitments. You are advised to channelize your energy into doing constructive work rather than wasting your time in day dreaming. Increase in expenses is predicted. However, new sources of income will open up too, balancing out your finances.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



Your positive efforts at work will give you success. However, troubled waters are predicted in your marital life. You are advised to take decisions for your mind rather than your heart. Doing something that interests you, apart from your work will keep you happy. Be careful of your company as there may be someone trying to create problems in your life. It will be an average day for your finances. Lending money to any one today will put you in trouble. Students may face some issues today due to lack of concentration.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



You may have to face problems in your married life today. Do remember that anger only makes situations worse for people. Matters relating to travels and education will help increase your awareness. Difficult finances will influence negative thoughts in your mind. You need to understand that ups and downs are all a part of life and that each day is different instead of feeling sad and broody. Controlling your expenses will help better your situation. You may give way to a big business deal today. Having your meals on time and exercising everyday will help letter your health.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



A huge gain is in stores for people in the business field today. However, you are required to keep your emotions in check. Interference of a third person will lead to differences between your life partner and you but placing your trust in each other will make your relationship stronger. It is a good day for your love relations. Your proposal to your loved one will be happily accepted. You may spend some quality time with your children today, which will give you peace. Investing in jewellery and antiques will bring in prosperity.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



People will praise your persistence as well as perseverance today. You are predicted to get good financial returns. Matters relating to property will bring in profits. Old investments too will reward you with huge returns. You may have to control your dreams and aspirations to enjoy the present. Your partner may expect a huge gift from you today. A candle light dinner with them will be the best way to spend some time with them and make them feel special. Receiving good news in the evening will further elevate your happiness.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



Your parents support will help you fight against difficult situations in life. Increase in expenses is foreseen for you today but your stars will not let you face financial difficulties. You are advised to be at your best behaviour in front of your seniors at work and mind your speech as even a small mistake will put you in trouble. Your children will be the reason of your worries today as they may not concentrate on their studies. Do not be too harsh on them, though. Giving importance to the needs of your family should be your priority for today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



You may be a part of a social event today. However, your colleague at work may make you the centre of jokes at work. You are advised to use your tact and intelligence to get out of such situations. It is a good day for your love life. Spending some quality time with your life partner is predicted. You will be filled with positive energy today and will also experience mental peace. Matters relating to your finances should be given special attention today. Stay away from partnerships in business or shady investments schemes.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



Ailments relating to the eyes or stomach may trouble you today. Your finances will be strong, but you need to keep a check on your expenses. Take time to read all the terms and conditions of investment schemes which seem attractive. It is always better to take the advice of specialists in the field before making a decision. It is not a good day for travels. Sudden meeting with an old friend in the evening is predicted.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



It is a good day to finally start a new business, something that you have been planning from a long time. The environment at your work place will be good and there will be an increase in your position as well. It is predicted to be a romantic day for couples in love. However, it is not a good day for travels. Practising yoga daily will help you stay physically and mentally fit. Problems in your marital life are going to affect your work as well. It is important to get to know each other by spending some quality time, in order to solve issues amicably.