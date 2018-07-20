Daily Horoscope: 20 July 2018

Thank God it’s Friday!!

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

It is predicted to be a good day for your marital life, but you need to avoid talking on controversial issues in front of your life partner les you may an argument with them. This may end up spoiling your whole day. Peace and happiness will prevail in your marital life. Your relations with your closed ones will be good but you will have to look out for trouble in the future. Taking part in a social event will help you make some new contacts. You will also be recognised for your attractive and charming personality. It is advised you take important decisions based on your instinct alone instead of getting influenced by other’s opinions.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You will be caught up in a web of work and family responsibilities, leaving no time from yourself. This may make you feel a bit irritated. Spending some memorable moments with your friends is foreseen. It is important not to exhaust your finances or else you may have to face financial difficulties by the end of the day. Your marital life is predicted to be good. The support of your life partner will help you sail through tough times. You are advised to go out of the way in helping people who ask for your help today as it may earn you some good karma. Positivity will surround you today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Your habit of expecting the moon from others will only lead to disappointment. Therefore you are advised to get rid of that habit. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances and you may also splurge on yourself. You will be lost in the romantic thoughts of your love partner. The support of your life partner will enable you to complete a very important task, which will give you some mental peace. You will be filled with positive energy and enthusiasm that will drive you apart from others.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Your marital life will be cordial. You may go on a small trip with your life partner in order to spend some quality time with each other. However, some problems in your finances are foreseen. It is important to look into expenses and try to limit them as much as possible. People in the business field need to be careful regarding their investments today. A very important day with regards to your work is predicted as there may be a new boss appointed today or a change in your work place.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Your art of diplomacy is surely going to get you recognised today. You will also be able to complete most of your work today due to your sharp wit that will help make things easier for you in the future. You need to recognise your inner talent that will catapult you to greater heights. A special person in your life will contact you today and make you realise that you indeed have a special place in their heart. A huge financial gain is foreseen for you, which will help drive away your financial difficulties.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Your road to financial success may be strewn with many obstacles. Therefore it is important you keep a check on your expenses and only spend on necessary items. Health wise, it will be a good day. Yoga and meditation will benefit both your physical and mental state. A good day for your domestic life is foreseen as there will be peace and happiness at home. However, your life partner’s failing health will be a cause of your concern today and may increase your mental worries. You may get some time to spend with your family that will help you bond with them and mentally de-stress.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Peace in your family life will help keep you at ease mentally. You may also spend some good time with them. It is important to understand the feelings of your partner in order to avoid any arguments with them. Increase in expenses is foreseen therefore you are required to keep a special eye on your expenses in order to keep you budget under control. There may be a tiff with your closed ones due to difference of opinions. You need to respect their point of view and be at your best behaviour, in spite of things not going in your favour. Practising meditation will help you focus on your thoughts and will also relieve you of your mental worries.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

You will have cordial relations with your life partner today and will also feel an increase in connection among you. Financially too, it is predicted to be a good day. Spending time with your family will give you mental peace. You may also splurge money on yourself today. Receiving the support of your seniors at work will help you accomplish many tasks at your work place and increase yourself confidence as well. In case of planning to make any investments, you are advised to go through the risk factors thoroughly before investing.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

A tiff with your life partner will spoil your day today. It is important you keep yourself calm and try to salvage the situation in a loving manner. You also need to maintain a good work-life balance for happiness in both these spears of your life. Focusing on your work instead on obsessing over unnecessary issues will help you get work done faster. Your health will be good. Things at your work place are too looking up. You will receive the support of your colleagues too. However, you are advised to keep a distance from pessimist people.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

A romantic day for your relationships is foreseen. If you have been experiencing certain obstacles in your work lately, it is time when things will finally turn out to be in your favour. Your adamant nature may drive a loved one away from you. You need to bring about a change in yourself if you want other’s behaviour to change towards you. Increase in your business will lead to increase in your income as well. Old business relations too will bring in some profits for you.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Your life partner may make an exuberant demand from you today. You may find it difficult to understand their mood today. Also, doubting on them unnecessarily will only worsen your relationship ties. After all, honesty is the foundation of any relationship. Spending some quality time with each other will help in better understanding. An average day for your finances is foreseen. You will have a lot of time in hand to enjoy the finer things in life today but will have to focus on completing important tasks as well.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Some financial trouble is foreseen for you today. Received wealth may not meet your expectations and may disappoint you mentally. A tiff with a closed one may spoil your day. It is important to keep calm under such situations. Marital life is predicted to be peaceful. Your life partner may express their love for you today by doing something special for you. Health wise, small ailments may bother you. An auspicious day for travels is predicted.