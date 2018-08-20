Daily Horoscope: 20 August 2018

Find out what the stars have in stores for you today in your daily horoscope for August 20th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Your words may be blown out of proportion today therefore you are advised to keep a check on your speech. You also have to control your anger issues especially at your work place. Things will turn out to be in your favour. Hard work and determination will definitely help you achieve success. It may be an important day for couples in love. Try to avoid haste during financial transactions. It is required you stay stress free and take good care of your health.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You may misunderstand your partner today which will become the reason of tiffs between you. It is important to listen to them and try to understand the things bothering them. Financially, increase in your expenses may become the reason of your mental worries. Not keeping a check on your words will only stain your image in the society. Health issues may have negative effect on your work today. The support from your friends will help you complete a very important impending task.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

A huge gain is in stores for your finances today. Buying of a home or vehicle to is foreseen. You are advised to keep a check on your words today and not speak more than necessary as they may be mis constructed. Your marital life will be average. You may experience some seriousness in your partner’s mood today. It is an auspicious day to start something new. Certain health issues may arise. A good day for your love life is foreseen. You may want to spend more time with them or take them out for an outing to change their mood. While out shopping, it is required you stick to buying the essentials and steer clear of unnecessary items as it may imbalance your budget.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

A god day for your finances is foreseen. Recovering some bad debts will help you with monetary problems that you may have been facing lately. There may be an increase in your health problems today. Family issues may take up most of your mind. You are advised to stay calm and keep away from arguments. Long travels undertaken today will be beneficial. Precaution is advised in your marital life. An issue may arise with your life partner and it may be important to keep a check on your spoken words.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

You may have to face some problems with some members of your family today. These problems may be quite sensitive therefore you are advised to handle them patiently. It may be quite a mix day for you. Taking the right financial decisions will help you bag some good profits. People in the employment sector may see some positive changes coming their way. A good day for travels is foreseen. You may also have to embark on work related long travels. It may be required for you to stop obsessing over unnecessary issues and focus on completing your work instead.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Your life partner will be in the best of moods which will enable you to spend some quality time together. However, you may face some financial problems as received wealth may not meet your expectations. Increase in expenses may further elevate your worries. You may be required to keep distance from people who expect the moon from you as they will only use you for their own benefit. Keeping away from useless thoughts will only de-motivate you. Ignoring your health may carry negative consequences for you later on.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

It is a day full of financial gains for you today. Your marital life too will be favourable. Going on a fun trip with your life partner will make you mentally happy. A peaceful atmosphere will prevail at home and there will be love and camaraderie among family members. Your health will be good. However, excess work pressure may take its toll in your mental health. You may also have to face some challenges at your work place today. You may feel that you are not getting your point across to your elders. Patience is required in such matters. Plans of an outing in the evening may suddenly see some changes.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Your marital life will be cordial. Life partner will walk with you through all the situation sin life. But their health will be a matter of concern for you. Your interest towards social causes will increase. You may also make donations to help the poor and needy. Your work may require you to travel abroad. However, people in the business field may have to exercise precaution. It is important to concentrate on your work instead of finding faults in your colleagues. You may receive some monetary help from your elder brother. Practising yoga and meditation will benefit you greatly.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

A huge worry which may be troubling you from quite some time at work will finally be over, giving you much needed relief. The stars will favour you at your work place. Financially too, it will be a good day. You may spend some excess money on others. Spending some quality time with your life partner will help cope with your loneliness. Unnecessary tensions will only increase your mental worries and waste your time. Hasty decisions may prove to be harmful. You will be full of energy and enthusiasm today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

The stars will be in our favour today and will also reward you for all the hard work that you have been putting in lately. There will be an increase in your respect and recognition in the society. A tiff with your colleague is foreseen but you are required to keep your mind at peace and not react. An influence on a third person may compel your life partner to argue with you but your love and understanding will help them regret their actions. You are advised to keep mum about your love life or else things may become difficult for you. You may be a bit irritated or irrational than usual today.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Spending some quality time with your life partner may remind you both of older happier times. You will receive complete support from your life partner which may give you some mental peace. Students may have to face problems in their studies today. Improvement in your finances will help you pay of long impending loans and bills. Friends will prove to be a good pillar of strength and support. Long business related travels are foreseen. A transfer of your place of work too is foreseen. You may make some important purchase today.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

A special day for you is foreseen today. It may also be a special day for your marital life as well. Your life partner will take extra care of you. A huge gain in terms of finances will elevate your happiness. Matters relating to land and property will be fruitful. Your children will be the carrier of good news today. Health wise, no major issues are foreseen. You may take part in a social event in the evening along with your family members. A tiff with a neighbour, friend or a relative is predicted.