Daily Horoscope: 20 April 2018

Another new day, another new set of goals and aspirations to achieve. How will today fare for you? Will you achieve your targets today and bag a promotion? How will your love life be?

All of us are curious to know what the stars have in stores for us. Their positions in the sky let us know the important events about to happen in our future. Here is your Daily Horoscope for April 20th 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



Your financial situation is said to improve today. You will come across many opportunities to earn wealth. However, you life partner will not be in the best of moods today so you are advised to let them be. Not spending enough time with your family members may result in them being upset with you. A positive day at work is predicted for you. You will give your best to complete tasks and will also receive prises from your seniors regarding this at work. Health wise, you will enjoy good health today.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



It is predicted to be a good day financially for you today. Planning for long time investments will bring in profits for you. Meeting with some eminent people is predicted for you and they will help introspect on some important tasks. Business travels will bring in huge gains. There may be a religious event at home. Business travels will be fruitful for you today. However, you may face some health issues. You are advised to take care of your health. Do not indulge in over eating and keep a check on your weight. Your life partner may make you feel very special and important today. This will lead to increase in understanding between you.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



Improvement in your financial situation will help you complete some pending tasks today. It is a good time to invest in speculations. You are advised not to neglect your health even a small issue may lead to bigger health problems. You may consider spending some time with your family to get relief of some mental tension. You may receive full support of your life partner during the hour of need and this will in turn strengthen your relationship. It is a good day for travels.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



You will have to take financial decisions very carefully if you want increase in wealth. Health issues may affect your work life today. Pay extra attention to your health as a healthy body directly relates to a healthy mind. Receiving the support of your friends and family will lead to new confidence and energy to you. Your hard work in the office may serve as an answer to all those who always doubt your abilities If your partner and you have been through happier times, things are about to change.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



While travelling, make sure to carry all the important documents otherwise you will just be inviting trouble. Do not delve in the past and cry over spilt milk. Instead, focus your energy in completing your tasks today. Criticising yourself all the time will just decrease your confidence levels. Financially, you may be upset over not getting the expected monetary gains through a project. Your life partner will be in an upset mood. There may a rise of incomplete tasks today.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



You are predicted to spend some memorable time with your children that will give you some mental peace. You are advised to stay away from partnerships in business as your partners will try to take advantage of you. You will enjoy good health in spite of a busy schedule. You will get an opportunity to show your capabilities to the world. Make sure you utilize this opportunity to the maximum. You may have to make last minute changes in some plans today. Doubting your partner without a reason will just cause the relationship to fizzle out as a foundation of a good relationship is indeed trust. It is a good time for travels.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



You may take a leave from work today and indulge in activities that you enjoy doing the most. This much needed break will get you charged up and back on track. You are advised to reduce your expenses and save money for the future. Your seniors at work will be influenced by your good work. You will enjoy marital bliss. You may take part in spiritual or social event today.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



Spending money on stuff whole heartedly will put you in financially trouble. You are advised to be very careful with your speech while talking to a colleague as your bad choice of words may make mountains out of a mole hill and escalate matters quickly. Small arguments will lead to a much bigger issue in your marital life today. Keeping your communication channels open will eventually help you solve issues, though. You may face some health issues today. An injury is foreseen. Therefore remain vigilant at all time.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



You are advised not to take decisions in haste, especially in financial agreements. Your life partner is predicted to treat you in a special way. This will lead to a stronger connect between you two. You may enter into an argument with your close ones today. Make sure to keep a check on your speech as your words have the power to hurt someone deeply. You will give it your all at your work place and also will be satisfied with the outcome It is not a good day for travels.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



Sudden expenses may put a pressure on your finances today. Your partner's health and issues related to your children, both will be the reason of your concern. You may take the help of a close and experienced friend to solve matters at home. Your father may not support you in all your endeavours today but try to see things from their point of view too. Matters relating to travels and education today will increase your awareness of the world around you. You may take part in sports today, which will refresh you inside out.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



You are advised t take care of your speech as your words may draw criticism towards you. However, these are good times for you financially as a huge profit in business is foreseen. Your health will be good. Try to keep your future investments secret, especially from people who don't mean you well. You are predicted to enjoy marital bliss today as you will receive a surprise gift from your partner. Things will go according to you at your workplace. Business travels are foreseen.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



Your warm and enthusiastic personality is predicted to keep the people around you happy. You will feel better and energetic. Spending some quality time with your life partner will strengthen your relationship and will help you realise that love is the biggest cure for all things. You are advised not to make promises that are hard for you to fulfil. You may have to face some financial issues toady, but things will turn out for good towards the end of the day. You will enjoy good health today.