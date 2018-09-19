Daily Horoscope: 19 September 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You will be inclined towards religious activities today and will also take part in spiritual events. It will be a good day for your finances as gains are foreseen. However, it is important not to neglect yourself due to excess work pressure and try to eat your meals on time. Not receiving enough support from your life partner may disappoint you. You are strictly advised to refrain from lending any money today as you may have a hard time recovering the money.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Life partner's ill health will be a major cause of your concern today. It is advised you do not worry too much as it will negatively affect your mental health. Try to keep your mind occupied and filled with positivity. Reading inspirations books too will help fill you up with hope and enthusiasm. Sudden monetary gains will help strengthen your finances. It is better not to trust anyone blindly when it comes to your finances, especially people who are close to you. It is advised you be extremely careful while driving as accidents are foreseen.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June You are advised to keep a check on your words today in order to avoid any problems in your love life today. You will finally be relieved of a huge worry that may be troubling you for quite some time. Spending some quality time with your family is foreseen. It may be quite a hectic day at work. It is better to finish off all impending tasks as soon as possible to enjoy a work-free weekend. Financed are predicted to improve towards the end of the day.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July Not minding your language will result in your words getting blown out of proportion and this may spell trouble in your marital life. Difficult finances may also be the reason of your worries today. However, the stars are in your favour when it comes to your work life. You may get an opportunity to work on a project that will catapult your career to a new height. Neglecting your health may not such a good idea today as an illness or injury is foreseen. It is not a good day for travels, so try to postpone any plans for a later date.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August Being too emotional about everything might ruin your day. The interference of a third wheel may create problems in your married life. You will be overcome with unnecessary worries. Investments in speculation should be done very carefully in order to avoid losses in the future. Making small changes in your daily schedule will result in a healthier lifestyle and a healthier you. For starters, yoga is a great way to keep your mind and body active and achieve your goals.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September You will find yourself full of energy and enthusiasm and put your best foot forward at your work place. Your creativity will also help you stay on top of your game. It will be a busy day for you as you will be occupied with field work and other daily activities. Marital life will be filled with happiness. In fact, your life partner's smile will be enough to melt away all of your troubles. Finances will be good, enabling you to spend quite an amount of money in buying necessities for the family.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October You will receive the complete support of your life partner in all your endeavours and this will further help strengthen your relationship. However, you are advised to refrain from taking any major decision regarding your personal life as the time is not right. Being in haste may spell trouble for you as you may end up doing something in haste that will later on become the subject of your regret. Being a pessimist about everything in life will only make matters worse for you. You will come across many opportunities to earn wealth therefore try to make good use of it. Your health will be good.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November You will find yourself filled with energy and self confidence. Your seniors at your work place too will be impressed with your ability and will openly appreciate your efforts. It is a good day for your finances. Received wealth will be according to expectation and you will spend some memorable moments with family members. You may even organise a small get together at home. You may dedicate some special time with your life partner and will have enough time to discuss about the future. However, try to stay away from any kind of haste today.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December Your family life will be filled with happiness and you will also receive support from all your family members. You may be pro active on your enemies today. It is predicted to be a good day for your work life as you may finally receive the fruit of your hard work. While working on a new project, taking the advice of elders will prove to be extremely insightful and may also help in its successful completion. Recovering some bad debts provide you some relief. You will also be able to complete a lot of impending tasks today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January It may be a day full of worries for your zodiac sign. You are advised to control your anger issues. Too much work pressure may leave you physically as well as mentally exhausted. Postponing your important work for tomorrow may just upset your boss. Unnecessary expenses will wreck havoc to your finances as well. It is important to remember that marriages are made in heaven. Your life partner will provide you with all the love and support that will help you emerge victoriously from all the difficult situations of life.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February It is important to take financial decisions carefully. This is the right time to take a break from work and enjoy the finer things in life, if you haven't been on a break from a long time. However, your marital life may go through some troubled waters. You are advised to keep a check on your speech as your words may be blown out of proportion. A small change in your attitude may resolve a lot of issues for you. Embarking on a sudden journey may leave you physically exhausted.