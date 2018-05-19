Daily Horoscope: 19 May 2018

It’s the beginning of a new day and the start of new expectations. Are there any urgent matters to be taken care of today or important deadlines to be met? All of your questions will just be answered in your daily horoscope.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 19th 2018-Know what the stars have in stores for you.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



It is going to be a very special day for you. Good news from your children is foreseen as they may get good results in their examinations. Your marital life will be good. You may receive complete love and support from your life partner. Matters relating to land, property or vehicles will bring in profits for you today. Buying of an expensive gift for your loved one is predicted. A Huge gain is in stores for people in the business field. You may have to take special care of your health. Eye problems will be prominent today.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



You are advised to thread very carefully today. Financially, increase in expenses may be the reason of your worries. Synchronising with your life partner may help you enjoy the perks of married life. However, there are chances of you misunderstanding your partner, which may lead to arguments between you two. Taking part in a huge social event will prove to be very entertaining for you. Negative remarks from your parents are sure to come your way because of your careless nature.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



It is a good day for your finances today. Taking part in social events will help you make some new friends. Long travels today may prove to be quite fruitful for you. Neglecting your health will only invite more trouble. There may be a decrease in your physical well being, so you are advised to exercise regularly to get back to your fitter self. You may be mentally disturbed due to issues in your family life and it may affect your work as well. Therefore you are advised to solve them as soon as possible. Getting into any kind of arguments will only add to your troubles.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



Wealth received will not match up to your expectations today. You may also have to face some financial difficulties due to increase in your expenses. However, your life partner will be in best of moods today. You will also spend some memorable time together. You are advised not to let negativity fill up your mind. It is always good to be hopeful. Neglecting your health may only invite trouble for you. Having your meals on time and making an exercise routine will definitely get you healthy again.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



Arguments with your life partner may ensue due to difference of opinions but they are predicted to evaporate as the day progresses. It will be average day for your finances. Spending more than necessary on luxuries and entertainment will only put you in a tight position financially. Disaffection between family members may prevail and this may influence the health of your siblings. Students may feel a lot of interruptions in their studies today. Long travel due to business purposes is foreseen.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



It will be a good day for your finances. However, you may spend excessively on others. You are predicted to spend some quality time with your partner and also make them feel very special. This may help drive away their loneliness and bring you closer together. Your father’s health may be a matter of your concern. Unnecessary tensions in your mind will only prove to be a waste of your precious time. Therefore you are advised to forget all about the past and start afresh.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



A huge change in your work life is predicted, but this change will prove to be fruitful for you. Your boss will recognise and appreciate your hard work today. Support from your parents will keep you very happy. Your marital life will be good. However, it is a very special day for couples in love. You will find that your love is increasing with each passing day. Spending some happy and memorable moments together is also predicted. You are advised to be cautious regarding your financial dealings and need to take decisions carefully.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



It is not a good day for your work life today. Your enemies may conspire against you and try to harm you. Practising yoga daily may help you get spiritually, physically and mentally fit. You are advised to be very cautious in your financial dealings, with special attention to the kind of people you are dealing with. Your children may be the reason of your worries today as they may not concentrate enough on their studies. An injury is predicted for you, therefore be careful while carrying out your daily tasks inside as well as outside of home.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



You may have to keep your dreams and aspirations under control today. Your marital life will be good. Your partner may be in a rather serious mood today. They may be occupied with their office work, which may leave very little time for you to spend together. Health issues may trouble you. You are advised to be very careful while speaking as giving out more information than necessary may put you in trouble.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



Today is predicted to give you mixed results. Taking wise decisions with your finances will help you bag a good profit. You may have to face some problems with your family members. However, it is a good day to do something special to re-ignite that spark back in your marital life. An auspicious day is predicted for those in the employment sector. You good work record will finally help you bag a promotion. It is a good day for travels as well.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



You may take special interest in social causes and also make donations today. Patience should be your thing for today as hasty decisions will only make you regret in the future. Coming out of your social circle and meeting new and influential people will benefit you greatly. However, your domestic life will be average today. Think before you speak, especially on sensitive issues. Your life partner may suffer from some health problems today.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



Your day is predicted to be good. There will be compatibility between your life partner and you. You may also go on a fun trip with them and this will make you mentally happy. This trip may bring you closer together and your feelings for each other may increase. Peace and happiness will prevail at home. However, you may have to spend more time with your children. People trying for a bank loan will finally achieve success today. You may also recover some bad debt that will give you some relief. Maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle will help you enjoy good health.