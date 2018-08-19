Daily Horoscope: 19 August 2018

Will the stars favour you with luck today or not? Find in your daily horoscope below for August 19th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Health wise, today is predicted to be an excellent day for you. You will feel rather energetic and focus towards completing any impending tasks. However, your domestic life may face some issues as arguments among family members may arise. A tiff with your life partner too is foreseen therefore you are advised to keep a control over your speech. Foreign business trips are on the cards. You need to be careful while driving. It may be a good day for your finances provided you keep a control over your expenses.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Received wealth will be according to your expectations, which may also enable you to make important purchases. Matters relating to the court will be successful. It is considered to be a very auspicious day to start anything new. All your efforts will bear sweet fruit. Travels undertaken today will be entertaining as well as beneficial. Good news in the evening will further elevate your happiness. Your marital life will be peaceful. However worrying too much may have negative effects on your health.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are required to be completely honest with your life partner today and refrain from lying as it might weaken the relationship. Try to avoid doing anything today that will make you regret your decisions for the rest of your life. Friends and family will extend their support and you will feel happy and contended in their company. Sudden gains of wealth will decrease your worries. Your health will be good and you may also get to relish some amazing food. However, a change in your business is foreseen. Work related travel is on the cards.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

It is predicted to be a good day for financial transactions. Plans of making investments should finally be taken forward today. Your life partner may need your support so you are advised to spend some time together and make them feel special. This will also help strengthen your relationship. You may spend some money on buying items to renovate your house. Do not indulge in any kind of gossips at your work place. Health related issues may be the reason of your mental worries. You are advised to visit a medical practitioner and take proper treatments for it as ignoring small health issues may turn them into something bigger.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

An average day for your finances is foreseen. You are advised to take some time off from work and give yourself a break if you are feeling the toll of excess work load. Apart from that, spending time with your close friends and family members will help you unwind and enjoy a few peaceful moment of life. Do not let negativity take over your mind today. It is important to keep yourself stress free and happy in order to increase your mental stamina. You will receive complete support from your seniors at your work place which will enable you to complete your tasks more easily and efficiently.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You may have to work hard in order to earn wealth today. Spending too much money on entertainment and other luxuries may give you some empty pockets to return home at the end of the day. You are advised to keep a control over your speech as a small issue may suddenly be escalated rather quickly. Keeping positive thoughts and focusing on your work will definitely help you achieve success. Your marital life will be good. You may feel a temporary loss of motivation to carry out your work which may be a setback on your projects that you are working on. Father’s health may be something to be concerned about today.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You may be surrounded with negatives feelings of fear and doubt. You are advised to forget the past and make a fresh start. Some issues regarding your family members may arise but the love and support you receive from your life partner will help you overcome all your problems and rise triumphantly. In fact, their help will be the reason of a successful today. New financial schemes will give good returns. A huge financial gain will be the reason of your happiness and also give you some mental relief. It is important that you take care while making fresh investments, though. Some good times will be spent in the company of your friends in the evening.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Streamlining your activities for today will prove to be extremely beneficial for you today. Peace and happiness will prevail at home. Your stars will favour you with regard to your work as a promotion and a salary hike is on the cards. A tiff with your life partner is foreseen but all will be well by the end of the day. It will be an auspicious day for your finances today. Try to keep a check on your anger and refrain from doing anything that will make you regret in the future. You are advised not be interfere in other’s issues as well. A good day to pursue travels.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Your work may compel you to travel long distance today. You will be relived of certain family issues and there will be peace at home. A great day for your finances is foreseen. Your finances will improve and enable you to complete some important payments. You may also spend some money on your family needs and requirements. Playing the right cards will help you bag a good financial gain. Investment decisions are better taken after considering the opinion of an expert. Your life partner may be upset with your regarding something therefore you are advised to pamper them and make them feel special.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your self confidence along with ease of schedule will give you enough time to spare, which may be used to relax your body and mind. A small change in your attitude will bring about a huge change in your life. You will be filled with enthusiasm and energy today. It may be a good day for your finances abut investments should be made after much thought. Long term investments will indeed be gainful. It will be a good day for your marital life today. However, you need to keep a check on your health issues. Your self confidence should be put to good use by going out there and making some good contacts, which may prove to be quite useful in the future.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Your health may not be good today. Sudden health problems may dampen your spirits. However, your marital life will be good. There will be good compatibility among you two. Your partner will also support you wholeheartedly through all the difficult situations in life. Finances may not be great today. Your hard earned money may be spent towards something negative. Increase in expenses too is foreseen. A tiff among family members may spoil your entire day and make you upset. You are advised to keep control over your anger and speech as they can put you in a world of trouble.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Sudden travel is foreseen. It will be a good day for your finances. Your excess wealth can safely be invested in the share market. People in the business field are advised to take financial decisions very carefully today. Your life partner’s love and support will help you sail through tough times. You may spend some memorable time with your family. A fun trip with them too is foreseen. However, a tiff with a close one may disturb you mentally. Your mother’s ill health will be the cause of your concern therefore you ate advised to pay special attention to them.