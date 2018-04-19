Daily Horoscope: 19 April 2018

How will this Thursday fare for you? Will you receive the love of your partner or will misunderstandings prevail? How will you do financially today? Will you have to wait for good returns? Know all this and more in your daily horoscope.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for April 19th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



Sudden and indirect expenses will keep you mentally disturbed today. For people in the business field, you are required to exercise caution. You are advised to delay making any huge investments today. You may have to face some problems in your marital life. There may be some tiff between your partner and you due to a misunderstanding. Do not forget to take the blessings of your parents before leaving home. Be cautious while driving a vehicle today.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



You will experience marital bliss today. Your partner will use sweet words to describe their love towards you. However, you may have to face some problems at work. Your seniors may be a bit tough on you. Too much work pressure may make you mentally unstable. You are advised to stay away from strangers today, especially when you are travelling.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



Spending a lot of money and time on entertainment purposes will invite a lot of troubles. It is a good day to focus on incomplete tasks at work, to complete, which you can also take the help of your colleagues. For people in the business field, you are about to come across exciting opportunities to earn wealth. There may be a few problems in your marital life. You will enjoy good health today. You may have to incur some expenses during travels, but it may turn to be fruitful for you in the end.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



Your partner's uncaring nature may keep you upset throughout the day. Instead of worrying, remember the fact that love brings with it its own set of problems as well. Try to plan something special for them which will upturn their mood. Your travels today will be tiring; but it will definitely help improve your financial situation. It is not a good day to make fresh investments. You are advised to stay away from selfish people, as they may take advantage of you. You may be upset due to your mother's ill health.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



You are advised to keep your anger under control, as small things may escalate into bigger issues. You may not find enough time to release the tensions due to excess work load. But it is very important for you to take care of your health, so do find some time to relax occasionally. You will find your life partner not in a good mood today. However, it is a good time for students. Long travel is on the cards for you.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



Tensions in the family will divert your attention from your work today. You are advised to solve this issue as soon as possible. Financially, your day will be good. While out for shopping, make sure to pick up only essentials and not indulge unnecessarily. You are advised to be cautious at work, as you may be at the receiving end of some office politics. Your life partner will help you complete an important task today, which is something that will bring you mental peace.



Libra: 24 September - 23 October



You may make some money by investing your savings in a proper way. Your energy levels will be on a all time high. Utilising it in the right way will help you bag some profits. There will be bliss in your marital life, which will be the reason of your mental peace. Their support may also help you complete some tasks. However, your children may be the reason of your worries today. It is a good day for students to pursue their literary interests. However, be careful of hidden enemies.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



It will be a day full of challenges at work. It would be advisable for you to quit talking and focus on your work. Do not forget your domestic responsibilities, as your careless nature may upset your family members. Keep a check on your temper, as things may escalate quickly otherwise. Financially, your day will be good, as old investments will bring in profits for you. All your plans will culminate. Your marital life will be good. You may experience the feeling of the ever-so-elusive true love today.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



Your positive thoughts and attitude will help you excel in all your tasks today. It is a very good day for your love life, as there are high chances of love at first sight. You are however advised to keep a check on your feelings, else it may be troublesome for you. Some things may rub your features the wrong way but make sure to think before acting. You may complete tasks with the help of your close friends or siblings. For the employed, avoid sidelining your family due to excess work pressure. Your partner may hurt your feelings today.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



It is a very auspicious day for you today, as sudden gain of wealth will help solve your financial troubles and also take care of your expenses like bills, etc. Do make sure however, whether you are dealing with the right kind of people. Your life partner will be in a good mood today. You may also end up spending some quality time together. Good news in the evening time will bring you mental peace. You will enjoy good health and will also get to savour some amazing dishes.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



You are advised to think with your mind rather than heart while taking important decisions. You are required to control your expenses as well. This issue may lead to arguments with your life partner. All your efforts will pay off and this will fill you up with joy. For the employed, your hard work will finally be recognised by your seniors. The success of your children will bring you happiness. It is a good day to meet old friends and family members.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



You will have a good start to the day. All your efforts will pay you with profits. Recovering from some bad debts will put you in a better financial position. You will be able to fulfil all your objectives. Your marital life will be peaceful and happy, where you will get to see a different side of your partner. You are advised to spend some quality time with your children, as giving them attention too is important. Giving proper rest to your body will ensure good health.