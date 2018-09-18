Subscribe to Boldsky
Daily Horoscope: 18 September 2018

What do the stars have in stores for you today? Find out below by reading your daily horoscope for September 18th 2018.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are advised to pay extra attention to the health of your parents today. Things at home may not be peaceful as arguments among family members may ensue. This will be the main cause of your mental worries. If you are trying for a bank loan, your application will finally be accepted. However, your children may give you a reason to worry. It may be their ill health or their lack of concentration towards their studies. You may find it hard to control your anger but do remember that it may only complicate the situation.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Taking too much stress may make it difficult for you to think coherently and take a proper decision. It is better you concentrate on tasks that give you mental peace and satisfaction. Try not to take a major decision today as you are not in the right fare of mind. However, things at home will give respite as peace and happiness will prevail among family members. It is predicted to be an extremely productive day at work so you are to take complete advantage of it. Neglecting small health issues may give rise to something major. An average day for your finances is foreseen.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

This day will bring its own set of challenges for you today. You may find that your efforts are not paying off. You are advised not to feel disappointed due to this as there is always bring sunshine after rain. Financially, income from new sources will strengthen your finances. It is important to play your cards right. There may be some problems regarding your health as pain in your knees may restrict your work. Students too, may face some obstacles on their path to success today.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Sudden wealth gains will strengthen your finances. There will be peace and happiness in your family life which will translate to inner peace for you. You will also find that things at your work place are slowly turning in your favour. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work, which will in turn increase your self confidence. It is a good time to pursue legal matters as things will turn to be in your favour. Spending some happy moments with friends in the evening will help you relax and unwind.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You are advised to stay away from arguments or else things may turn difficult for you. All your efforts will bear positive fruit and help you bag some good financial gains as well. You will receive the complete support from your colleagues at your work place which will enable you to complete your assignments with enthusiasm and energy. However, your life partner's rude behaviour may result in differences among you. It is important you take utmost care of your health as well.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Students may have to face some difficulties today. It is advised to solely focus on your studies in order to succeed. Matters relating to paternal property may arise. You need to use your intelligence and tact to get out of such sticky situations. Family issues may occupy your attention today. There will be an increase in your expenses but your income inflows will be good, giving you nothing to worry about. You are in a good state of mind to take a huge decision that will positively affect your future. Travelling is on the cards.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Giving up laziness and getting your tasks done should be your priority for today or else you may get into some serious trouble. You will receive the complete support of your siblings. In fact, their help may also get you some financial gains. Family feuds may also be a part of your day today. It is advised you focus on these issues and try to resolve them as soon as possible. A good day at your work place is foreseen as you may get assigned a project you have wanted to work on. Make sure to leave no stone unturned. Practising yoga will help you stay calm and collected.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You may find yourself unhappy for no particular reason today. It is better you spend some time with those who love you. Things at your work place seem to get better, so do not lose hope. The support for your seniors and colleagues will help you achieve success. Increase in income coupled with a strict check on your expenses will further strengthen your finances. Peace and happiness will prevail in your family life. Your life partner too will be in the best of moods.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Your carelessness at work will invite trouble with your bosses today. You are advised to try and salvage the situation before it gets out of hand. However, a day full of gains is foreseen with regards to your finances. It is also an auspicious day to make investments. However, you may come across some hurdles in matters related to law and order, which will be a major cause of your worries. It is predicted to be a good day for students as your hard work will pay off and you will achieve success in examinations.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Too much work pressure will result in physical exhaustion for you today. To make things worse, your seniors will have a keen eye on your work, giving you scope for zero error. One mistake from your end may put you in some serious trouble. Therefore, be focused on your work. On the other hand, it is important to take care of your health as well. Problems in your domestic life will also be something to worry about. This may be due to you not giving enough attention to your family affairs, which may upset your family members. You will be inclined towards religious activities may also spend a considerable amount of money on social causes.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
