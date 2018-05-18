Daily Horoscope: 18 May 2018

The Alignment of various planets in our zodiac sign is responsible for the waves of happiness or sadness in our lives. So what will the planets bring for you today?

Different planets represent different energies of life that which may be positive or negative. These planets are constantly moving in and out of our zodiac sings, bringing their affects into our lives. Let us go through our daily horoscope below to understand what the stars have in stores for us today.Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 18th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



You may be the centre of a controversy at work today as it is advised for you to stay away from any gossip or politics. It is good time for financial dealings. It would be better to take advised of everyone in your family before taking any domestic related decision. Your life partner will forget all past issues and get back to you lovingly. They may also require your emotional support so make sure to spend adequate time with them. This may also strengthen your relationship. Work stress may put physical as well as mental pressure on you.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



Your hard work in your office will finally be recognised, which may translate to a promotion as well. However, there may be a tiff with your life partner, increasing your worries. Avoid giving unnecessary opinions in cases where it is not needed. You are advised to take decisions very carefully after thinking through every aspect in detail. A sudden responsibility may compel you to re-schedule your day. Keep your words under control when dealing with your life partner. Practising yoga will help you stay fit and active.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Excess work stress may drain you of your energies. Certain health issues may also increase your tensions today. It would be advisable for you to take extra care of your diet and take adequately. You may have to face some problems in your marital life. Tensions between your life partner and you may increase. The desire to earn money quickly may take over your mind. Certain things may test your patience today.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



Receiving financial help from your father will help complete a long impending task. You may be busy in important purchases as well as other domestic responsibilities today. Do not let your kids take advantage of your lenient nature. Giving attention to them is the need of the hour. It will be a good day for your finances. You may plan to go on a long drive with your life partner. It is advisable to avoid arguments with your colleagues at work as it may only invite trouble for you.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



You may overcome will the feelings of spirituality today and may also embark on a religious journey. You need to spend money very carefully if you do not want to go home with empty pockets. It isn’t such a good day for your love life as your partner will tend to misunderstand you. Office work should be given importance over domestic issues today. Pregnant women are especially advised to be cautious. Stay away from arguments. Issues at home will increase your mental worries.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



Investments are predicted to give you expected returns today. Spending time with your close friend or relative may help you elevate your mood. You will get to see a different side of your life partner today, something that will make you fall in love with them again. There are chances of your energy levels dropping quite dangerously at work, giving raise to many problems for you. Meditation and yoga will benefit you both physically and mentally. You are advised to drive carefully on road today as accidents are foreseen.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



You are advised to stay away from ambiguous financial dealings today. You may have to give importance to others needs. Meeting an influential person at work may benefit you greatly. Your marital life may be affected negatively due to a member of your family. It would be better you take decisions on your own. Increase in expenses is foreseen, but it will eventually be balanced out by increase in income. There are chances of you finally recovering a bad debt.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



Your children may be the reason of your worries today. Support of your life partner and family members will help you come out of tough situations. Finances may not be as smooth as expected, increasing your mental tensions. You are advised to spend your time doing things you love as this will help you drive away any negative thoughts. It is a good day for students as they will fare well in their exams. Long travel is on the cards.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



It is important to bring necessary changes in your schedule today. Indulging in exercise regularly may help you control your increasing weight and remain fit and active. It will be a mixed day for your finances today. Try to keep a control over your expenses to stabilise your income and direct it towards more important things. Receiving a gift from your life partner will make you feel special. You are advised to take decisions carefully. You are predicted to be a part of a social or religious event today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



Things may be awkward at work today as you may feel things are going against you. Excess work stress may put mental pressure on you and exhaust you. Tensions are predicted in your family life. Your partner’s instable behaviour may play spoilsport in your romance. Chances of an argument too are high. There may be sudden change happening in your plans today. Do not stress yourself over unnecessary issues you will regret it later. Spending time with your children will help you relax and unwind.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



It will be opportunities galore for your finances today. An old financial scheme will finally end, giving you huge returns. However, your adamant nature will cause a lot of problems for you. Therefore you are required to control yourself. Not concentrating enough on your work will invite the wrath of your seniors at work and you may have to pay heavily for you. Your partner may be sad because of something related to you. Health wise, it will be an excellent day for you as you will feel completely energetic and take part in various sports.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



Your increasing self- confidence as well as ease of your schedule today will leave you ample time to relax. It is a good day for your finances as well. Investing in speculations for long term will be quite fruitful. Receiving the blessings of a great sage will fill you up with positive energy. A small change in your nature will create a huge impact in your life. It is predicted to be a very good day for your marital life. Completion of all your impending tasks will make you mentally happy. However, too much happiness may play spoilsport, so make sure to keep it under control.