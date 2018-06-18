Daily Horoscope: 18 June 2018

It’s the start of a new week and most of us want it to be auspicious. But will the stars favour us in our efforts? Find it out in our daily horoscope. Given below is a detailed view of what is in store for you for the entire day.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for June 18th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



Today will turn out to be a good day for your marital life. Your life partner and you will spend some quality time with each other and feel very happy in each other’s company. Your finances will be good. There may be an increase in your expenses, but not in a way that will negatively affect your finances. Ill health of a family member may be a cause of your concern today. Things at work will run smooth, provided you give enough attention to your tasks at hand. You are also advised against indulging in gossips along with your colleagues. Your health will be good.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



Your life partner may be upset with you today and the reason may be your over-involvement in your work lately. Try to make up the lost time by whisking them off to a romantic location. Your finances will be good. Buying of an expensive item is foreseen. You will receive the complete support of your family members. Your relationship with them will also strengthen with time. Seniors and colleagues at work will appreciate your efforts and praise you. It is also important that you keep a good connection with them at work. Travel for business purpose is foreseen.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Today will be a day of gains for you. You may also recover a long impending bad debt. Huge gain is also foreseen and all your financial efforts will be successful. You need to understand your responsibilities towards your partner as well. Ignoring them will only create further problems in your relationship. Your children may want to spend more time with you. Good health is the best way to lead a happy life, so try not to ignore your health. You may have to undertake sudden long travels today.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



It is a day for travels, entertainment as well as meeting new people. It is also a great day to pursue your hobbies. Financially, you may come across some good opportunities to earn wealth. You may make some important purchases. However, there may be a few tensions in your marital life. Not exercising patience in this regard may escalate the issue to a greater level. You will feel that your family members are insensitive towards your feelings. It is important to try to change your personality rather than trying to bring about a change in others.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



You will receive the complete support of your parents, in all the difficult situations of your life. In fact their help will let you strengthen your finances as well. You are advised to finish off any impending task without further ado, or else it might just be too late. Try to stay away from a colleague at work who is jealous of you, as they will do anything in their level to create problems for you. It is a good time to solve differences among family members. Health issues may be the major causes of your concern today, therefore it is better to seek medical attention instead of ignoring the signs.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



Your marital life will be good. All your impending tasks at work will be completed today. You may visit a religious place or meet with relatives in the evening. Health wise, it will be a good day. Your finances too will be good and you may spend money on eating out or entertainment. Spending some quality time with your children is advised, as they may require your attention. An enemy of yours will do his/her best to prove you wrong. You are required to be at your best behaviour and talk softly with whoever you meet today.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



You will experience a cordial relationship in your marital life today. All your financial efforts will be successful and will help solve your financial problems. Spending some time with your children and indulging in fun physical games with them will bring you mental happiness. However, a tiff with a friend is foreseen. Try to keep a watch on your words, as words once spoken cannot be taken back. It is important to listen to your mind and take rational decisions. You are advised to take a break from work and spend some time relaxing.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



Your life partner may be in a bad mood today. Try to keep yourself calm and understand his/her point of view. It will be a good day for your finances. Recovering from a bad debt will let you heave a sigh of relief. A fun evening will be spent with your friends today. Health wise, it is important to keep your weight under control by eating healthy portions. An impending task will be completed by the support of your parents today.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



You may receive wealth by recovering from a bad debt, which will be invested in a new financial scheme today. A hectic day will zap you off your physical energy today. You are required to keep a close check on your words while speaking to your loved one, as wrong choice of words may affect the relationship you have with them. It will be a day of gains for business personnel. Any travels undertaken today will also be fruitful. You will finally be rewarded for your good work in your office as a promotion or pay raise is foreseen.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



Not putting a break on your spend-thrift ways may upset your life partner today. Tensions in the family may also trouble you. This may also have the tendency to affect your work as well. Your health may not be good due to your erratic eating schedule. Too much negativity in the mind may give rise to mental problems. Therefore, it is important to stop them as soon as possible. There may be a lot of ups and downs in your life today. However, you may face some hurdles while trying to earn some wealth.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



Travels due to business are foreseen. You are advised to take financial decisions rather carefully, so as to avoid losses in the future. You may finally be relieved of a huge mental tension that may be troubling you from a long time. Taking the help of your wit and influence will help solve issues at your work place. Too much physical strain may also affect you mentally, so you are advised to take a special care of yourself. Success may come your way today and your life partner may just be the reason of it.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



It is a good day for investments. You may have to face some troubles at your work place, but everything might just work out in the end. You are advised against coming across as rude to your partner, hence make sure to keep your calm. Do not neglect your health. Taking a stroll outside in fresh air might just help you get better physically. Not keeping a control on your arrogant nature might drive your close ones away from you.