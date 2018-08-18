Daily Horoscope: 18 August 2018

Will it be a day full of difficulties or will you have it easy today? Find out in your Daily Horoscope below for August 18th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

The blessings of your parents will help you complete impending tasks. Your exceptional work ain your office will prove as a befitting answer to all your critics. Seniors and colleagues too will recognise your talent and determination and applaud you. It is predicted to be quite a romantic day for your marital life today. A huge gain is foreseen with regards to your finances. You will be surrounded with positive energy and will accomplish whatever you strive for. You are advised not to pressurise people to do your work for you. It is important to be sensitive to their interests as well.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

An auspicious day for your finances is foreseen today. Sudden gains of wealth will help solve all your financial woes. The support from influential people will help increase your enthusiasm. You may come across some hurdles at your work place though. But things are predicted to improve towards the end of the day. Your love life will be favourable. You are advised to stay away from consuming alcohol. It will finally be the day when you will be relieved of a huge worry that has been occupying your mind for quite some time now. Sticking to the plan to finish a task will give you satisfactory results.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

A good day for your finances is foreseen. Long impending bad debt will finally be recovered, giving you a huge sigh of relief. It is an excellent day to pursue travels or indulge in entertainment and socialising. You will find time to do things that hold your special interest today, something that you are restricted from doing on a daily basis due to lack of time. This may give you some mental peace. Your marriage may go through some troubled waters today as your life partner may not be in the best of moods. Try to spend some time with them and make them feel special. A special evening will be spent in the company of your friends. Health wise, it is important to keep a check on your weight as it may be the root cause of all the health problems that you may be facing.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Your hidden enemy will try all things possible in order to prove you wrong today. It is important you stay alert. It is a good day to meet and re-kindle your relationship with old friends and relatives. You may be a bit stressed out at your work place which may come in the way of your work. Also, you need to restrict your time at the office or else it might create problems in your personal life. Giving adequate time to your family too is important. Your life partner may be going through some health problems. Therefore you are required to give some attention to them. Matters regarding your finances may need your focus today. Try to restrain from excessively spending your hard earned money. Practising yoga and meditation will help improve your physical as well as mental well being. You are advised to meet and greet whoever you meet, politely and with utmost respect.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

It may be a difficult day for your marital life today as a small issue may escalate into bigger things. It is important to think before speaking. Open communication between your partner and you will help resolve the differences among you. However, a good day for your finances is foreseen. Received wealth will meet your expectations. It is a good time to express your opinions and indulge in projects that will help unleash your artistic talents. You may finally be relieved of an old health issue, giving you respite from health problems. You are advised to keep yourself away from all illegal activities as they may put you in some deep trouble.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Things at your work place are looking up. You will receive the complete support of your seniors. You may find yourself more energetic than usual today. Arguments and issues in the family may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere at home. You are advised not to neglect your family responsibilities. It is important to keep a check on your words while speaking to your loved one as wrong choice of words may give rise to arguments among you. Changes in your daily schedule will help you find some time to indulge in activities that will improve your health. It may not be a great day for your finances. Taking hasty decisions with regards to your finances may put you in trouble. Too much physical strain may zap you off your physical energies.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You may have to undergo some problems with your finances today. There may be hurdles on the way of earning money. Difficult finances may also increase your mental stress. This negativity can deteriorate your health therefore you are advised to stay positive. Your day may be full of ups and downs. It is better to keep your hopes up and work hard and you will definitely achieve success. However, hasty decisions may be extremely disappointing for you. You will get the complete support of your life partner in all aspects of your life. Meeting an old relative in the evening is foreseen.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

You are advised not to obsess over unnecessary issues and instead work hard on important things, you will definitely achieve success. Your romantic plans may go for a toss as your partner may not be in a good mood. Try to avoid saying the wrong things under such circumstances. A small tiff with life partner is foreseen but all will be well by the end of the day. Good news may finally arrive for those looking for employment from a long time as you will come across some very good opportunities. New sources of income will strengthen your finances. It will be an auspicious day for travels. However, you need to be very careful during your financial dealings today.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

A good day for your finances is foreseen. New sources of income is foreseen which will help balance your excess expenditure. The day may take an ugly turn when arguments among family members may ensue. You are advised to avoid doing anything that may hurt the sentiments of your dear ones and drive them away from you. No matter what the issue is between your life partner and you, your love for each other will prevail. Also, there should be no place for a third person in your relationship. Being lethargic at your work place today may invite the wrath of your bosses. You need to stay away from gossips as well. Some news may find your way in the evening.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your life partner’s attitude towards you may not be too well but you are advised not to react to them negatively. Try to avoid doing something that you may regret later on. It is a good day to finish off any important task which has been pending from a long time. Your finances may be average today therefore it is important to keep a control over your expenses. Plans of travelling may have last minute changes today so make sure to keep your schedule flexible. An auspicious event may be held at home. Do not hold back on your feelings and indulge in activities that will give you inner joy and peace.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

A long impending task will finally be completed, giving you much needed relief. All the hard work that you have been putting at your workplace lately will finally reward you will a promotion as well as a rise in salary. There will be huge changes in your marital life today. Your life partner will work towards making this day quite memorable for you. You will also get to experience the feeling of being truly and deeply in love. It will be a good day for your finances as well. You will receive the complete support of your parents.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Your marital life will be peaceful. You may also on a fun outing along with your life partner to spend some quality time together. Receiving the love and support of your family will help increase your self confidence. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances as new income sources are foreseen. You will also complete many impending tasks at your work place today. However, your health may require some attention. You may spend your evening meeting a relative or visiting a religious place. Making donations and other social welfare activities will help you attain peace of mind.